American Airlines flight narrowly avoids mountain with ‘expedited climb’

Greg Bajor/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — An American Airlines flight had to “perform an expedited climb” in order to avoid a mountain during a routine departure out of Hawaii on Wednesday.

The plane had just departed from Honolulu International Airport and was on its way to Los Angeles International Airport.

Air traffic control can be heard telling the pilot “turn right and expedite your climb through terrain” on audio from the flight provided by LIVEATC.NET.

According to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration, “An air traffic controller instructed American Airlines Flight 298 to perform an expedited climb after the crew did not make the assigned turn while departing from Honolulu International Airport.”

The FAA’s statement continued, “The controller’s actions ensured the aircraft remained safely above nearby terrain.”

“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority,” American Airlines said in a statement.

“During the climb out of Honolulu on November 13, the crew of American Airlines flight 298 requested and received right-turn clearance and complied with controller instructions. There was no Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS) alert as there were no issues with terrain clearance based on the trajectory of the aircraft,” the statement continued.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

The FAA will continue to investigate.

Related Posts

Questions surround weapon, motive in deadly Georgia high school shooting
Measures are taken by security forces on the scene of mass shooting at Apalachee high school in Winder, Georgia, United States on September 04, 2024. (Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(WINDER, Ga.) — As investigators worked to determine a motive behind Wednesday’s deadly school shooting in Georgia, they said they were also seeking answers about the weapon allegedly used by the 14-year-old suspect.

The shooting early Wednesday at Apalachee High School in Winder killed two students and two teachers, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Christina Irimie, 53, were killed, along with students Mason Schermerhorn, 14, and Christian Angulo, 14, officials said. Nine others were injured, officials said.

The suspect, Colt Gray, a student at the school, surrendered Wednesday and was taken into custody, the GBI said. He will be charged with murder and he will be tried as an adult, the GBI said.

He was being held Thursday morning at Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center, the Department of Juvenile Justice told ABC News’ affiliate WSB-TV.

Chris Hosey, the director of the GBI, said Wednesday night that an AR-platform-style weapon was used in the incident.

Officials said they did not yet have any answers for how Gray was allegedly able to obtain the gun to get it into the school. County Sheriff Jud Smith said that Gray was interviewed by investigators and GBI, but did not disclose further details.

A motive has not yet been determined and it is unknown if the victims were targeted, investigators said.

The FBI said on Wednesday that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, acting on an alert, interviewed the alleged shooting suspect in 2023.

“In May 2023, the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center received several anonymous tips about online threats to commit a school shooting at an unidentified location and time,” the FBI post read.

The FBI added, “Within 24 hours, the FBI determined the online post originated in Georgia and the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office referred the information to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for action.”

Attorneys for Trump to argue for reversal of 4 million fraud judgment
Creativeye99/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Attorneys for former President Donald Trump will return to court Thursday, seeking to reverse the ruling from a New York judge that held him liable for business fraud and ordered him to pay $454 million.

Lawyers will present oral arguments before an intermediate appeals court in New York, following a February ruling from Judge Arthur Engoron that found Trump liable for frauds that Engoron said “shock the conscience.”

Trump, his eldest sons, and two top Trump Organization executives exaggerated Trump’s wealth to secure better terms from lenders, Engoron found during an 11-week trial in Lower Manhattan.

In a written submission to the New York Appellate Division’s First Department prior to Thursday’s hearing, Trump’s attorneys pressed many of the same arguments they made during the trial, insisting that New York Attorney General Letitia James misused the law to bring a political case, and arguing that Trump undervalued, not overvalued, his assets.

“President Trump stands among the most visionary and iconic real estate developers in American history,” the defense filing said. “As trial evidence highlighted, banks and lenders vied eagerly for his business. They acknowledged his unique ‘vision’ and unparalleled ‘expertise,’ and they recognized that dealing with him would deliver ‘tremendous’ value.”

The attorney general’s office said it was not required to prove any lender was harmed.

“Indeed, one of [the law’s] core remedial purposes is to protect the honesty and integrity of commercial marketplaces in New York by stopping fraudulent and illegal practices before they cause financial losses to market participants or broader harms to the public,” the office wrote in a submission to the appellate court.

The attorney general’s office argued that Engoron correctly decided Trump and his codefendants “used a variety of deceptive strategies to vastly misrepresent the values of nearly all the assets and asset categories,” inflating his net worth by as much as $2.2 billion.

Engoron, in his ruling, determined that Trump valued his apartment as if its square footage was triple its actual size; that he valued rent regulated apartments as if they were unregulated; and that he valued his Mar-a-Lago estate as if deed restrictions did not exist.

Trump, following the ruling, secured a $175 million bond while he appeals the judgment.

Flash flooding threat in South as major storm moves across country
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A large storm over the central U.S. is bringing a range of weather issues, from flooding rain and severe weather to heavy snow in the Rockies.

This early season snowstorm has brought more than three feet of snow to portions of New Mexico.

Angel Fire, New Mexico, is home to a popular ski resort that has picked up 40 inches of snowfall in the last 36 hours. That’s still 8 inches below their record snowfall for one storm.

Las Vegas, New Mexico, has picked up 31.7 inches of snow from this storm, breaking their all-time record snowfall of 27 inches in 1958.

Rociada, New Mexico, had 36 inches of snow; 28 inches of snow fell in Genoa, Colorado; 24.5 inches fell in Colorado Springs, Colorado; 20 inches fell in Kenton, Oklahoma.

Denver, Colorado’s snow total of 19.2 inches makes this their third-largest November snowstorm on record.

Winter Storm Warnings have been allowed to expire across parts of Colorado Saturday morning, as the snow tapers off and quieter weather moves in.

Rafael feeds flood threat

Tropical Storm Rafael is meandering around the central Gulf of Mexico with winds of 50 mph.

After seeing so much activity in the Gulf of Mexico this hurricane season, it’s a relief to see a storm that will not be making landfall as a dangerous storm.

There will be indirect impacts from Rafael as some of the moisture from this storm is pulled into a front as it moves across the south Saturday.

There is a High Risk for Excessive Rainfall in parts of Louisiana today with up to 8 inches of rain in the forecast. That flash flood risk extends as far north as Kentucky today.

Rafael is also churning up the seas enough to bring a dangerous rip current risk to several beaches along the Gulf Coast this weekend.

Waves up to 7 feet have prompted High Surf Advisories through Sunday, with minor coastal flooding also possible in parts of Louisiana.  

Wildfire risk

While there are several dangerous wildfires still burning in the west, the conditions have improved enough to limit fire growth this weekend across California.

In the Northeast, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect for portions of 6 states on Saturday due to elevated fire weather concerns.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph and humidity as low as 25% could help to rapidly spread any fires that flare up, so residents are urged to avoid open flames this weekend.

Rain will move into the northeast by Sunday night, offering a bit of relief to an area that hasn’t seen much measurable rainfall in more than a month.

While any rainfall is better than nothing, this is not looking to put a dent in the severe to extreme drought across much of the northeast.

