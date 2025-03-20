American George Glezmann freed by Taliban after being detained for over 2 years

(WASHINGTON) — George Glezmann, a U.S. citizen who was detained by the Taliban for more than two years, has been released, according to the State Department.

“Today, after two and a half years of captivity in Afghanistan, Delta Airlines mechanic George Glezmann is on his way to be reunited with his wife, Aleksandra,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

Rubio thanked Qatar, which said it “facilitated” the release of Glezmann, for its “steadfast commitment and diplomatic efforts,” calling Qatari officials “instrumental in securing George’s release.”

“George’s release is a positive and constructive step,” Rubio added. “It is also a reminder that other Americans are still detained in Afghanistan. President Trump will continue his tireless work to free ALL Americans unjustly detained around the world.”

Afghanistan is classified by the State Department as a Level 4 country, meaning Americans should not travel there under any circumstances.

Glezmann, an airline mechanic for Delta Air Lines, was visiting Afghanistan as a tourist in late 2022 and intended to spend five days in the country exploring its history and culture, according to his family. He was detained by the Taliban’s intelligence service on Dec. 5 but was never charged with any crime or offense.

In September 2023, he was declared wrongfully detained by the Biden administration.

The Taliban jailed Glezmann in a 9-foot-by-9-foot cell with other detainees and sometimes held him in “solitary confinement and underground for months at a time,” according to a resolution put forward by Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock from Glezmann’s home state of Georgia.

While in custody, Glezmann also suffered from “from facial tumors, hypertension, severe malnutrition and other medical conditions” and experienced a rapid decline in his physical and mental health, per the senators.

Talks aimed at bringing Glezmann home have been happening on and off since shortly after his detention, according to U.S. officials.

Negotiators came close in January, when officials cut a deal to bring Americans Ryan Corbett and another U.S. national in a prisoner swap — but the Taliban rejected efforts to include Glezmann in the exchange.

“Today is a good day. We succeeded in obtaining the release of an American citizen, Georg Glezmann, after two years in detention in Kabul,” former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad posted on X following his release. “The Taliban government agreed to free him as a goodwill gesture to @POTUS and the American people. George is on his way home to his family.”

Taliban foreign affairs office posted on X that U.S. and Taliban officials met in Afghanistan on Thursday and discussed “bilateral relations” and “positive economic relations” as they negotiated the release of Glezmann.

Glezmann has arrived in Doha, Qatar, per the Qatari government, and is travelling with Adam Boehler, the Trump administration’s special envoy for hostage response, and is likely to arrive back in the United States on Friday, according to a U.S. official, though the plans could change.

(WASHINGTON) — Following Vice President JD Vance’s comments Sunday arguing that “judges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power,” some Republican lawmakers have pushed back and reiterated the power of the courts.

As President Donald Trump continues to try to remake the federal government through a flood of executive orders, the number of legal challenges to his efforts have piled up, with federal courts across the country siding with plaintiffs to pause his plans as judges sort out the legality of his actions.

On Tuesday, Trump lashed out on his Truth Social platform against “certain activists and highly political judges” who he says want to “slow down” or stop his administration’s efforts to investigate “FRAUD, WASTE, AND ABUSE.”

However, some Republican lawmakers are not completely on board with the administration’s strong stance criticizing the courts.

“We’ve got a system of checks and balances, and that’s what I see working,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said Monday night. “I learned in eighth grade civics about checks and balances, and I just expect the process to work its way out.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he believes the courts have an “important role to play” in moderating power.

“The courts obviously are the sort of the branch of our government that calls balls and strikes and referees and I think that they’ve got an important role to play,” Thune said. “I mean we have three branches of our government in this country, coequal and independent branches, and the judiciary is the one that resolves some of the differences that often occur between executive and legislative branches.”

Thune said the judiciary has moderated a number executive and congressional decisions in recent years.

“I expect that to continue, and I expect the court to play the important role of ensuring that you know the laws of the country are followed,” he added.

Sen. Josh Hawley, who serves on the Judiciary Committee and is a former state attorney general and Supreme Court clerk, called Vance’s comments an “understandable reaction” to frustration about the court’s rulings. But, he said, the courts are independent, and their rulings need to be followed.

“You may think that’s not the right ruling, but you know, they’re still the law,” Hawley said, adding that he believes the administration should abide by court rulings.

Hawley said executives have a right to challenge and appeal and to follow orders but not apply them broadly.

During an interview on “The Mark Levin Show” Monday evening, Trump said the blocking of some of his executive actions by court order are “bad rulings.”

“Frankly, they want to sort of tell everybody how to run the country,” the president added during the interview, arguing that there are “very important people, smart people doing investigations of fraud,” and criticizing the courts for calling this “unconstitutional.”

“But judges should be ruling. They shouldn’t be dictating what you’re supposed to be doing,” Trump said.

However, some Republican leaders continue to back the administration.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson endorsed the vice president’s assertion by saying, “I agree wholeheartedly with Vice President JD Vance because he’s right.”

Though Johnson acknowledged “of course the branches have to respect our constitutional order,” he also said, “I think the courts should take a step back and allow these processes to play out.”

The speaker added that he does not feel uncomfortable with the president’s power and that the administration is doing “what’s right by the American people.”

California Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla said he will attend the 47th presidential inauguration on Monday in which President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office for his second term.

“I do plan to be there. Of course,” he told ABC “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

When asked about his expectations for the Trump presidency, Padilla chuckled. “Hoping for the best, hoping for some good. But preparing for some bad, if the first administration was any indicator,” he said.

Though Padilla’s Democratic colleague Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman said he is rooting for Trump to be a successful president, Padilla’s support “depends on what helps me define success.”

“If we’re going to continue the progress of the last four years for the sake of our national security, for the sake of our economy and working class balance, then absolutely, Donald Trump or anybody else,” Padilla said. However, he added, “I’m not going to root for President Trump simply by his terms.”

Padilla also emphasized his willingness to work with the president-elect.

“Despite all the rhetoric on immigration and immigrants that we’ve heard from him for years and years and years, when he says publicly that he’s supportive of helping Dreamers, hey, I’m all ears,” he said, referring to migrants who were brought into the country without documentation as minors.

Speaking for his Democratic colleagues, Padilla said that the party is “ready to work with the new administration where [they] agree” in order to “build on [their] progress from the last four years.”

In regard to the TikTok ban implemented overnight, Padilla remained tight-lipped about whether he thinks Trump should reinstate the popular social media app.

“Look, we support the creative community and social media platforms, but clearly there have to be guardrails to protect against lots of harms that are increasingly evident,” he said, citing misinformation, disinformation, and addiction as issues that need to be addressed.

Trump announced on Sunday on Truth Social that he will issue an executive order intended to postpone the ban on TikTok “so that we can make a deal to protect our national security.” The incoming president also said he wants the U.S. to have a “50% ownership position in a joint venture.”

Padilla said he “looks forward” to Trump traveling to California to witness the fire damage firsthand and speak with affected families. The senator had invited Trump to do so last week, pointing out that the site of devastation is “just about 30 miles from [Trump’s] golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes.”

Padilla introduced a bipartisan legislative package with three wildfire-related bills on Friday.

(MEXICO) — The FBI extradited an alleged senior leader of the MS-13 gang who was on the agency’s “10 most wanted” list with the help of the Mexican government, FBI Director Kash Patel said Tuesday.

Patel said Mexican authorities arrested Francisco Javier Roman-Bardales — who Patel said is believed to be a “key senior leader” of the gang. Roman-Bardales is being extradited to the United States, Patel added.

Patel touted the arrest as a “major victory.”

“He was arrested in Mexico and is being transported within the U.S. as we speak, where he will face American justice,” Patel wrote in a post on X. “This is a major victory both for our law enforcement partners and for a safer America.”

Roman-Bardales, 47, has been charged with several offenses for “his alleged role in ordering numerous acts of violence against civilians and rival gang members, as well as his role in drug distribution and extortion schemes in the United States and El Salvador,” the FBI said.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Roman-Bardales in a New York court in 2022 after he was charged with conspiracy to provide and conceal material support and resources to terrorists; narco-terrorism conspiracy; racketeering conspiracy; and alien smuggling conspiracy.

Mexican authorities got intelligence that Roman-Bardales was in Baxtla, Mexico. Mexican law enforcement was deployed to the area, where Roman-Bardales was identified and arrested, the FBI said.

Patel thanked Mexican partners for their help in bringing Roman-Bardales to the U.S.

“This crucial step enhances the safety of communities across America,” Patel said.

The arrest comes as President Donald Trump and his administration target gangs such as MS-13.

He discussed his efforts during his address to a joint session of Congress last month, mentioning the deaths of Jocelyn Nungaray — who was killed by two undocumented men from Venezuela — and Laken Riley — who was killed by an undocumented immigrant.

“All three savages charged with Jocelyn and Laken’s murders were members of the Venezuelan prison gang — the toughest gang, they say, in the world — known as Tren de Aragua. Two weeks ago, I officially designated this gang, along with MS-13 and the bloodthirsty Mexican drug cartels, as foreign terrorist organizations. They are now officially in the same category as ISIS, and that’s not good for them,” Trump said in his joint address to Congress.

Also, Trump’s administration is working to deport gang members from the U.S. Over the weekend, the Trump administration handed over more than 200 alleged gang members — including two top members of the Salvadoran MS-13 gang — to El Salvadoran authorities. The move has raised questions as to whether the deportations could be in violation of a federal judge’s order temporarily blocking the removal of Venezuelans pursuant to the administration’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act.

