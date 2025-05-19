‘American Idol’ crowns season 23 winner: See his inspiring message

Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images

American Idol has crowned its season 23 winner.

Jamal Roberts, a 27-year-old PE teacher from Meridian, Mississippi, emerged as the winning singer on Sunday.

Roberts said he was still processing his big win in an Instagram post following the finale.

“From my first step on that stage to this unbelievable moment, I never dreamed a kid from my hometown would one day be called American Idol,” Roberts wrote in a caption. “This journey has been bigger than me, and I’m so grateful for every person who believed in me when I was just chasing a dream.”

The father of three also said he hopes his victory on American Idol can serve as an inspiration for his kids.

“Most of all, I hope my girls see this and know that with faith, hard work, and heart, anything is possible,” Roberts continued. “To my city, my family, and everyone out there grinding for something greater, this is our victory.”

“Now, I get to make music with the best in the world and share my story,” he added. “But this isn’t the end… it’s just the beginning. From the bottom of my heart…. THANK YOU! None of this happens without y’all.”

Roberts sang a rendition of Tom Odell‘s “Heal” in the reality show’s grand finale and came out on top from a pool of 24 contestants.

Fellow contestant John Foster, an 18-year-old college student from Addis, Louisiana, was the runner-up, while Denton, Texas, native Breanna Nix came in third.

Nate Bargatze will host the 77th Emmy Awards
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Nate Bargatze has been tapped to host TV’s biggest night.

The comedian will host the 77th Emmy Awards, which honor excellence in television. CBS will broadcast the show live on both coasts from the Peacock Theater in LA on Sept. 14. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

“It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world,” Bargatze said in a press release.

Television Academy chair Cris Abrego called Bargatze “one of the hottest comics in the business,” saying his brand of humor “deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe.”

“We are thrilled to be able to leverage his one-of-a-kind perspective to entertain TV fans watching this year’s Emmy telecast,” Abrego continued.

Nominations for the 77th Emmys will be announced on July 15. The Television Academy will stream the announcement live at 8:30 a.m. PT on Emmys.com.

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ season 4 premiering in May
FX

FX has revealed the season 4 premiere date for Welcome to Wrexham.

The fourth season of the docuseries from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will premiere with two episodes on May 15. The episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The Emmy-winning show follows the famous friends, who navigate running the third oldest professional football club in the world. They first purchased the underdog team the Red Dragons in 2020 in hopes of turning it into a success story.

The fourth season will follow the team as they take on the English Football League’s League One for the first time in 20 years.

Krysten Ritter to return as Jessica Jones in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ season 2
Disney/David Russell

Jessica Jones is back.

Krysten Ritter will be reprising her role as the Marvel superhero for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, Disney announced at its Upfront presentation Tuesday.

Ritter first played the role in the Netflix series Jessica Jones, which ran for three seasons from 2015-2019.

“It’s so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons and The Defenders and now joining the MCU,” Ritter said. “I’m so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!”

Jessica Jones was one of five Marvel series that aired on Netflix, including Daredevil and The Defenders, before Disney launched its own streaming service, Disney+.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprised their Daredevil roles for Daredevil: Born Again, which aired its first season on Disney+ earlier this year.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

