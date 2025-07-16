‘American Idol’ music supervisor and husband found shot dead in Los Angeles home, suspect arrested

A suspect has been arrested in the murder of an American Idol music supervisor and her songwriter husband, police in Los Angeles said Tuesday, even as many questions about the slayings remain unanswered.

The victims — Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, both 70 — were found shot to death in their Los Angeles home during a welfare check on Monday, authorities said.

The suspect — 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian — was arrested at his home on Tuesday, LAPD Lt. Guy Golan told reporters on Tuesday. He said Boodarian had scaled a fence onto the property and was inside when the victims arrived home and then shot and killed them during a “violent struggle.”

It is believed the couple were killed on July 10, when the Los Angeles Police Department received two calls about a possible burglary at the address in Encino after a person was seen jumping the fence onto the property.

Officers responding to the calls that day were unable to go into the home because it is highly fortified, with 8-foot walls with spikes, police sources said earlier. Police flew a helicopter over and saw no signs of a burglary or of any other trouble and left, the official said.

However, surveillance footage later reviewed by police showed the suspect scaling the fence and then apparently entering an unlocked door, Golan said. The victims arrived home about 30 minutes later, he said.

A friend of the victims called police on Monday for a welfare check, Golan said. Responding officers saw blood on the porch and broke a window to get inside where they found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds. They both had gunshot wounds to the head, police said earlier.

The motive remains unclear, Golan said. He said the house did not appear to be ransacked.

“We’re looking into multiple avenues on what the motive may be,” he said.

Police do not believe Boodarian knew the victims and said Boodarian is not a suspect in any other burglaries, police sources said earlier.

There is no camera footage from inside the house that shows what went on, the lieutenant said.

The LAPD will look into how police responded to the initial burglary call last week to make sure it was handled appropriately, he said.

Kaye had been with the TV show American Idol since 2009, according to a spokesperson for the ABC singing competition series.

“We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Joey King, Maisie Williams and more added to ‘Practical Magic 2’ cast
Cindy Ord Getty Images | Getty Images

Flip the switch and let the cauldron bubble because the Practical Magic 2 cast is getting bigger.

Joining Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock — who were both previously announced as part of the sequel film — are We Were the Lucky Ones actress Joey King and Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, according to a press release.

Also joining the cast are The Hobbit star Lee Pace, Cobra Kai actor Xolo Maridueña and Tom Jones actor Solly McLeod.

Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing, who previously portrayed the eccentric Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny in the first Practical Magic film, will also return.

“Twenty-five years ago, Sally, Gillian, Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny flew off the pages of Alice Hoffman’s beloved novel and into theaters around the world, and we are thrilled to bring the Owens family back to the big screen with Joey, Lee, Maisie, Solly and Xolo joining the next chapter in our story,” the Practical Magic filmmaking team said in the press release.

They added, “The enduring affection for these characters has been our inspiration to deliver the next installment in the Owens’ story to new fans, and those who’ve been with us since the beginning.”

Practical Magic first charmed audiences in 1998. It followed Gillian Owens and Sally Owens, two witch sisters born into a magical family and raised by their aunts in a small town, according to a synopsis.

When Gillian’s (Kidman) boyfriend dies unexpectedly, the sisters “give themselves a crash course in hard magic” and try to “resurrect him,” the synopsis states.

The original film also starred Evan Rachel Wood, Camilla Belle and Margo Martindale.

Production is underway for the sequel, which arrives in theaters Sept. 18, 2026.

Rupert Grint announces birth of ‘secret child’ with partner Georgia Groome
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Yer a father, Rupert.

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has welcomed his second child with partner Georgia Groome. They named their newborn daughter Goldie.

“‘Secret Child Slightly Revealed’ Introducing Goldie G. Grint,” Grint captioned an Instagram post announcing the birth. “A 10/10 baby (so far).”

The actor then thanked the obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Alex Digesu at St. Mary’s Hospital in London for delivering the baby.

“Shout out to @alex.digesu for always delivering,” Grint wrote.

Grint is famous for portraying Ron Weasley in all eight films of the Harry Potter film franchise. Groome, also an actor, is known for playing Georgia Nicolson in the 2008 film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.

The couple had their first child, Wednesday G. Grint, in May 2020. When Grint joined Instagram in Nov. 2020, he shared a photo cradling his newborn child.

“Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am,” he wrote at the time. “Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”

‘Outer Banks’ season 5 starts production: ‘Going to be a wild ride’
SYDNEY GAWLIK/NETFLIX

Outer Banks is starting up on its final adventure.

Season 5 of the Netflix series has started production, the streaming service announced on Friday. The crew has begun filming the fifth and final season in Charleston, South Carolina.

Returning to the show in season 5 are series regulars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, Austin North and Fiona Palomo.

Tony Crane and Cullen Moss have also been upped to series regulars for the final season.

“We are over the moon to be setting out on one last trip with the Pogues,” Outer Banks creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke said. “Being back on set with our cast for this final round is nothing short of bittersweet and surreal. We can’t wait to show everyone what we have in store this season — it’s going to be a wild ride.”

Netflix also released new photos of the cast back on set.

Outer Banks season 5 is set to debut in 2026.

