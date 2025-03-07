‘American Idol’ returns with new judge Carrie Underwood: ‘I know what they’re going through’

‘American Idol’ returns with new judge Carrie Underwood: ‘I know what they’re going through’
Disney/Gizelle Hernandez

Many American Idol alumni have appeared on the show over the years as mentors or performers, but when the show returns Sunday night on ABC, Carrie Underwood will be accomplishing a first: She’s the first Idol winner ever to become a judge, which gives her a special insight into how the contestants are feeling.

“I hope I can bring a different perspective to this show,” Carrie says. “I know what it’s like to be there.”

As she notes, “I know what they’re going through, and I know what it’s like to be standing up there thinking, like, ‘What song am I supposed to be singing? I don’t know.’ And having judges say, ‘That just wasn’t the right song for you.’ And you’re like, ‘I don’t know what that means!'”

Host Ryan Seacrest, who crowned Carrie the champ in 2005, tells ABC Audio, “It’s like being at home with Carrie. … She’s been just a natural at being behind that desk. And the contestants are very excited to see her and they’re inspired by her.”

But fellow judge Luke Bryan tells ABC Audio that Carrie “had a little bit of a learning situation on really saying no to kids because she’s such a sweet, kind soul … it’s tough to sit there and tell some kid no that they can’t go to Hollywood.”  

For judge Lionel Richie, making it to Hollywood is a win in itself.

“When we say, ‘You’re going to Hollywood,’ that door opens … mothers are crying. Brothers and sisters are crying,” he says. “As I try to tell the kids on the show, forget about winning. … This is a moment when your family can actually say, ‘God, we’re so proud of you.’ And for that brief moment, you’ve won American Idol.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Matthew Lillard will return for ‘Scream 7’ and more
In brief: Matthew Lillard will return for ‘Scream 7’ and more

Ormund Hightower is making his way to House of the Dragon. James Norton will join the third season of the HBO show as the character, Variety first reported Friday. While the character had been referenced, he had not yet appeared on the Game of Thrones prequel show. The official character description for Ormund says he is “Otto’s (Rhys Ifans) nephew, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Gwayne’s (Freddie Fox) cousin, and the Lord of Oldtown. He is presently leading the Hightower host in a march on King’s Landing to support his house against Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy).” …

Another actor is returning to the Scream franchise. Matthew Lillard, who played Stu in the first Scream movie, will return for Scream 7. The actor confirmed the casting news in a video he shared to Instagram, where he wrote out a famous line from his character: “My mom and dad are gonna be so mad at me!!” The actor joins other legacy cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Scott Foley and Mark Consuelos in the new film, which hits theaters on Feb. 27, 2026 …

Timothy Olyphant is the latest to join the new limited series Lucky at Apple TV+, Deadline reports. The show, which follows a young woman who has to embrace her darker criminal side one final time to escape her past, also stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Annette Bening. Olyphant will play Lucky’s (Taylor-Joy) father, John, in the show, which is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Taylor-Joy …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Robert Pattinson says his fanbase has a lot of men now: ‘It’s quite strange’
Robert Pattinson says his fanbase has a lot of men now: ‘It’s quite strange’
iMBC/Imazins via Getty Images

Robert Pattinson is used to being for the girls.

While being interviewed on the red carpet for his new film Mickey 17, Pattinson said it’s strange to now have a fanbase that is dominated by men.

When asked about so many male fans coming out to support him at the premiere, the actor said, “It’s quite strange.”

“There’s like a bunch of guys, which is a new one for me!” Pattinson continued.

The switchup is likely due to Pattinson starring as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves’ 2022 DC superhero film The Batman. He started his career, however, with a mostly woman-dominated fanbase after starring as Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise.

Reeves’ The Batman earned $772 million at the global box office. A sequel to that film is set to go into production at the end of 2025, with a scheduled release date of Oct. 1, 2027.

Pattinson spoke about The Batman sequel to Variety at the Mickey 17 London premiere.

“I know what it’s about but I can’t tell anyone, but it’s like, it’s very cool,” Pattinson said. “It’s very exciting.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Bachelor’ contestant Beverly Ortega reveals reason for sudden exit from show
‘Bachelor’ contestant Beverly Ortega reveals reason for sudden exit from show
Matt Sayles/Disney

Bachelor contestant Beverly Ortega is opening up about her sudden exit from the show.

Fans were left wondering what happened when Ortega, a 30-year-old insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, New York, left the show without explanation during the Feb. 10 episode before getting to go on a romantic one-on-one date with Bachelor Grant Ellis.

In the Feb. 11 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Ortega revealed she was diagnosed with appendicitis and had to undergo emergency surgery to get her appendix removed.

According to the National Institute of Health, appendicitis is a condition where one’s appendix gets inflamed. The typical treatment is surgery to remove the inflamed organ.

Ortega said on the podcast that she woke up from a nap with her stomach hurting, revealing that she experienced “excruciating pain” and continued to throw up for 12 hours.

“I was like, ‘I know my body. I’m listening to my body. Something is not OK,'” she recalled.

Ortega said she didn’t think it was “anything serious” beyond just “really bad stomach pain” or potentially food poisoning but that she was eventually taken to the hospital.

It wasn’t safe for Ortega to fly home to have the surgery so she had it in California, where The Bachelor is filmed, and her mother flew out to take her home after she was cleared to travel.

Despite being physically OK after the surgery, Ortega said it took her “a month and a half to recover emotionally” from what could have been between her and Ellis.

“I left with, like, the ‘what-if,'” she said. “Obviously we were building a connection. He saw and felt exactly what I was seeing and feeling. And I know they didn’t show a lot of our moments, but we did have a lot of cute little moments.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.