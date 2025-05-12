American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander freed from Hamas captivity, in IDF custody

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

(LONDON) — American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, who had been held captive by Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, was released on Monday after successful negotiations between the U.S. and the terrorist organization and is now in the custody of the Israel Defense Forces, the IDF said.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement that its workers “successfully facilitated the safe transfer of a hostage from Gaza to Israeli authorities.”

Alexander’s mother, Yael, has arrived at Re’im military base in Israel near the Gaza border to see her son before he’s taken to a hospital in Tel Aviv. Retired Brig. Gen. Gal Hirsch, the Israeli coordinator for prisoners of war and missing persons, and U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff are also heading to the military base, an Israeli official told ABC News.

Israeli security officials told ABC News there would be a temporary pause in combat, airstrikes and aerial reconnaissance in the area of Gaza where Alexander was to be released. The pause will last until Alexander crosses into Israeli territory, officials said, which is expected to take less than 30 minutes.

Alexander, a New Jersey native, traveled to Israel at the age of 18. He was serving in the Israel Defense Forces when captured from his base close to the Gaza frontier during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. He was 19 when abducted and has had two birthdays while in captivity.

Alexander is the last living American citizen still believed to be held hostage by Hamas. The terror group is believed to also be holding the bodies of four dead American hostages, according to U.S. officials.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday met with Witkoff and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, per a readout from his office. Netanyahu also spoke with President Donald Trump, the statement said, with the Israeli leader thanking Trump for his assistance in securing Alexander’s release.

“The prime minister discussed the last-ditch effort to implement the outline for the release of the hostages presented by Witkoff, before the escalation of the fighting,” the statement said. “To this end, the prime minister instructed that a negotiating delegation be sent to Doha tomorrow.”

“The prime minister clarified that the negotiations will only take place under fire,” it added.

Hamas announced its intention to free Alexander on Sunday, describing the decision as a “part of the steps being taken to achieve a ceasefire.”

The statement said Hamas has been in contact with American officials “over the past few days” as part of ceasefire negotiations.

Trump posted to Truth Social saying Alexander’s release “is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict.”

A U.S. official familiar with the deal to release Alexander told ABC News that the agreement came together in recent days via direct talks between the U.S. and Hamas.

Alexander’s release is being viewed as a goodwill gesture toward the Trump administration and a potential opening to jumpstart talks surrounding the broader conflict, U.S. officials told ABC News.

Still, officials said the U.S. did not secure all the concessions it was seeking. Negotiators had also been pushing Hamas for the release of the remains of the four dead American hostages still held in Gaza, officials said.

Alexander’s family said in a statement released through the Hostage Families Forum that it was informed of Hamas’ announcement and “is in continuous contact with the U.S. government regarding the possibility of Edan’s expected release in the coming days.”

They added that “it is forbidden to leave any hostage behind” and said that “Israel is committed to ensure the return of all 58 remaining hostages without delay.”

Alexander was one of the 253 hostages taken during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, in which some 1,200 people were also killed, according to Israel.

Israel’s subsequent offensive in Gaza had killed 52,829 people and wounded 119,554 more as of Sunday, according to figures released by the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in the strip.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Shannon K. Kingston contributed to this report.

Right main landing gear collapsed on impact in fiery Toronto plane crash: Preliminary report
Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images)

(TORONTO) — The right main landing gear collapsed on impact when a Delta flight landed at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport last month, with the wing hitting the runway and fuel spray causing a massive fire, according to a preliminary report from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

There was no final cause of the crash in the report released Thursday, but the investigation found that the right main landing gear broke and collapsed on impact as the plane landed at a high descent rate.

The first officer, who was in her fifth straight day of flying, was at the controls of the plane, according to the report. She had 1,422 hours of flying total, which is below the Federal Aviation Administration minimum to be a commercial pilot.

She was able to fly commercially with a special exception from the FAA because she had a specific aviation degree and received a waiver, the report said.

All 80 people on board survived though 21 passengers were injured — two seriously, the report said.

Delta said in a statement, “For everyone at Endeavor Air and Delta, nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and our people. That’s why we remain fully engaged as participants in the investigation led by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. Out of respect for the integrity of this work that will continue through their final report, Endeavor Air and Delta will refrain from comment.”

What happened right before the plane landed?

About 13 seconds before landing, the plane’s airspeed increased to 154 knots, “consistent with a performance-increasing wind gust,” according to the report. The first officer, who was flying the plane, pulled back the thrust levers to decrease engine thrust.

Then, 2.6 seconds before touchdown, the Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System alert “sink rate” went off, indicating a high rate of descent, according to the report.

Less than one second before touchdown, the aircraft’s indicated airspeed was 134 knots and its groundspeed was 11 knots, per the report. The bank angle was 7.1 degrees to the right, and the pitch attitude was 1 degree nose up. The rate of descent was recorded as 1,110 feet per minute, according to the report.

What happened during touchdown?

The side stay attached to the aircraft’s right main landing gear fractured on landing, according to the report, while the landing gear retracted.

The wing root fractured between landing gear and fuselage, causing the right wing to release a “cloud of jet fuel” when it detached from the fuselage, according to the report, which then caught fire when the aircraft was sliding on the runway.

The report also revealed the cockpit door was jammed shut and the flight crew exited the plane through the emergency hatch on the ceiling of the cockpit.

After all 80 people on board evacuated, emergency personnel entered the fuselage and an explosion occurred outside the aircraft at the left wing root, according to the report, though the cause has not yet been determined for the explosion.

No obvious preexisting malfunctions were found on the components of the flight control, the report said.

Preliminary information from the flight data recorder did not have any “caution or warning messages” about the flight controls.

While the first officer had flown for five straight days, including the same day on a flight from Cleveland at 8:19 a.m., the captain had not flown for seven days. The captain has worked for Endeavor since October 2007. He has 3,570 hours total flight time and 765 hours on the CRJ-900.

12 injured in shooting at Toronto pub
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images/STOCK

(TORONTO) — At least 12 people have been injured in a shooting at a pub in Toronto on Friday night, police said.

The victims all ranged in age from their 20s to mid-50s, according to the Toronto Police Service. Six of them suffered gunshot wounds, but there were no life-threatening injuries,

Police said they are searching for three male suspects.

The Toronto Police Service said they were deploying all available resources to locate and arrest those responsible and that more updates will be given on Saturday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.

He lost dozens of family members. Now he wants to leave Gaza behind

Fadi Rafiq Assaf, 35, said he has lost dozens of family members since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023. Via ABC News

(GAZA) — Fadi Rafiq Assaf, 35, once a businessman who bought and sold clothes, stood amid the rubble of his past life in Beit Lahia in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. His home, his family, his entire world — gone in an instant during the first months of war between Israel and Hamas.

Now, as the future of the territory is debated amid ceasefire negotiations, he says he wishes to leave the strip.

“I want to get out of Gaza by any means,” Assaf told ABC News after returning to the ruins of his family house earlier this month.  

On Dec. 3, 2023, an Israeli airstrike reduced his five-story home in Beit Lahia to debris, burying 54 members of his family beneath it, he said. Among those killed were his wife, his sons, his parents, his brothers and their wives, his nieces and nephews and his cousins, Assaf said.

The deaths coincided with the Israeli Defense Forces’ expansion of its campaign in Gaza after the worst terror attack in Israeli history, with strikes targeting Hamas in “every part” of the strip, IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that day.

Burying his family with his bare hands

Only two other of Assaf’s family members survived the strike on the house, he said — his 37-year-old brother, Shadi, and his 16-year-old son, Baraa. But Shadi’s survival came at a cruel price: He suffered a spinal cord injury, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. Assaf has become his caretaker since the injury. He said he has asked for help from his relatives to take care of his teenage son so he can focus on his brother’s situation.

After the strike on his house, Assaf said he retrieved 24 of those who were killed from beneath the rubble and buried them with his bare hands in a nearby plot of land. The other 30 family members remain entombed under the debris to this day, he said.

The Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health says more than 48,000 people have died and 111,000 injured in Gaza since the start of hostilities, many of them women and children.

Israel maintains that it had been targeting Hamas and members of the terror group used civilian structures, like hospitals, as bases. As a result, many targets with civilians were hit including hospitals, apartment buildings and schools, resulting in an outcry from people in the region and members of the international community.

With no time, space or safety to process the tragedy, Assaf said he had to travel about 7 km, or a little over 4 miles, to the south on foot, carrying his injured and disabled brother on his back and crossing through military checkpoints and war-torn roads.

Once they got to Khan Younis’ European Hospital in the south of the Gaza Strip, they waited three months for a promised medical transfer abroad, Assaf said. Their hope was crushed when Rafah in the south was taken over by Israeli forces, shutting all crossings. Then, the hospital itself became a death trap with military forces advancing, Assaf said, adding that they became the last people evacuated to another hospital.

They eventually went back to the north around mid-February in a car after the IDF opened the roads to the north in the first phase of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. They currently live in a donated tent in the north, just 300 meters — around 300 yards — from the ruins of their former home, knowing that bodies of 30 other family members are still buried underneath. But there are no resources to retrieve the bodies, Assaf said.

Assaf said he’s not sure if the bodies of the family members he buried are still resting at the same place. He showed ABC News the makeshift graves he dug for those he had buried, pointing out that the area was later bulldozed, erasing his family members’ final resting places.

“Now they have no markers, no existence,” he said, staring at the flattened plot of land.

‘I want to sleep in peace’

Since a ceasefire deal was reached in January, about 650,000 displaced Palestinians had returned to their homes in Gaza City and north of Gaza City, the Hamas-run Gaza Government Media Office told ABC News.

The fate of Gaza has been discussed at length, including a proposal from President Donald Trump to remove residents from Gaza and redevelop the land, a proposal that drew widespread backlash, with some calling it ethnic cleansing.

Asked about the proposal, Assaf said he would be “the first person to leave,” adding he would never return.

“I want to treat my brother and live with my son in peace, I want to sleep in peace,” he said.

Struggling to put his feelings into words, he said he found himself in pain. “Fatigue. Loss. Pain. As if the war started today. I have lost myself,” Assaf said.

Assaf is not the only one willing to leave Gaza. There are other Gazans who shared with ABC News their interest in pursuing a life outside of the strip, as they have lost everything.

Omar Dogmash, a 24-year-old law master’s student, said Gaza feels like a “swamp” to him and he wants to leave.

“I don’t just hope to leave Gaza, I really want to get out of this swamp. Gaza is now a swamp that is not suitable for life, for education or even for establishing a simple future of dreams,” Omar told ABC News on Wednesday.

He said he is waiting and closely following the news on opening the registration process for immigration to Canada. “That can help me leave and complete my life and education and career there,” he added.

About 90% of the 2.1 million people who were living in Gaza prior to the war have been displaced, according to the United Nations. While Assaf and Dogmash share a willingness to relocate, many Palestinians interviewed by ABC News have said they yearn to rebuild Gaza for themselves, the only place they say they have or will ever call home.

“The land of Palestine, for the people of Palestine forever, and we will not be able to leave it no matter what happens,” Suad Al-Nairab, an elderly woman based in Gaza City, told ABC News.

