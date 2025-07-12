American killed by Israeli settlers in the West Bank, family says

Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(RAMALLAH, WEST BANK) — A 20-year-old American from Florida was allegedly beaten to death by Israeli settlers while visiting his family in the West Bank, according to Palestinian health officials and his family.

Sayfollah “Saif” Musallet was killed in the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the West Bank.

A second man was also shot dead in the attacks, according to the health ministry.

Musallet was trying to protect his family’s land from Israeli settlers, who surrounded him for over three hours, blocking the ambulance from reaching him, according to his family. He died before making it to the hospital, they said.

He is the fifth American killed in the West Bank since the war between Israel and Hamas began on Oct. 7, 2023, when 1,200 Israelis were killed in a Hamas-led terrorist attack on southern Israel.

Musallet was born in Florida, lived in Tampa, and ran a business there, according to his family. He had traveled to the West Bank on June 4, they said.

“He was a kind, hard-working, and deeply-respected young man, working to build his dreams. Saif built a successful business in Tampa and was known for his generosity, ambition, and connection to his Palestinian heritage,” his family said in a statement.

The Israel Defense Forces said it was “aware of reports regarding a Palestinian civilian killed and a number of injured Palestinians as a result of the confrontation, and they are being looked into by the ISA and Israel Police.”

The IDF said rocks were thrown at Israeli settlers adjacent to Sinjil, causing light injuries.

“Shortly after, a violent confrontation developed in the area involving Palestinians and Israeli civilians, which included vandalism of Palestinian property, arson, physical clashes, and rock hurling,” the IDF said.

Musallet’s family is demanding “the U.S. State Department lead an immediate investigation and hold the Israeli settlers who killed Musallet accountable for their crimes.”

“This is an unimaginable nightmare and injustice that no family should ever have to face,” the family said in a statement.

The family said they demand “justice.”

“We are devastated that our beloved Sayfollah Musallet (nicknamed Saif) was brutally beaten to death by Israeli settlers while he was protecting his family’s land from settlers who were attempting to steal it,” his family said.

ABC News has reached out to the U.S. State Department for comment.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Reuters on Friday it was aware of the incident, but that the department had no further comment “out of respect for the privacy of the family and loved ones” of the reported victim.

Four other Americans have been killed in the West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023. Tawfic Abdel Jabbar, 17, was killed on Jan. 19, 2024; Mohammad Alkhdour, 17, was killed on Feb. 10, 2024; Aysenur Eygi, 26, was killed on Sept. 6, 2024; and Amer Rabee, 14, was killed on April 6, 2025.

North Korea launches more than a dozen rockets, South Korea says
omersukrugoksu/Getty Images

(SEOUL and LONDON) — North Korea launched “more than a dozen” rockets on Thursday morning, the South Korean Ministry of Defense said.

The rockets were launched at about 10 a.m. local time from the Sun’an area of North Korea’s capital, Pyongyang, the ministry said, adding that “the details are being analyzed by the Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities.”

“Our military maintains the ability and posture to respond overwhelmingly to any provocation while paying attention to various trends in North Korea under a strong joint defense posture between Korea and the United States so that North Korea does not misjudge in the current security situation,” the ministry said in a statement.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that the rockets were fired into the Yellow Sea, which is known in the south as the West Sea.

Israel and Iran agree to ceasefire to bring end to ’12 DAY WAR,’ Trump says
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu/ Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said on social media Monday evening that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, signaling a possible end to nearly two weeks of escalating air assaults by the two countries.

The agreement described by Trump involved two 12-hour ceasefire periods, starting at about 12 a.m. EDT starting with Iran. That would come “when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions,” Trump said in the Truth Social post.

Israel would then follow with a second 12-hour ceasefire, Trump said.

After 24 hours, the war would be officially declared ended, according to Trump.

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR,'” Trump wrote in the post.
In the immediate aftermath of Trump’s announcement, neither Israeli nor Iranian officials publicly commented on the proposal.

In the final hours before the ceasefire was set to go into effect, under the terms described by Trump, Israel said Iran had launched a barrage of missiles, killing at least three people.

Earlier, in a post on social media, Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi had denied there was a ceasefire agreement. However, he said if Israel halted its strikes by 4 a.m. Tehran time (8:30 p.m. EDT) “we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.”

Araghchi said a final decision “on the cessation of our military operations” would be made later and he thanked Iranian armed forces who he said “responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute.”

Trump’s surprise ceasefire announcement came two days after the U.S. joined Israel’s war, launching strikes on three Iranian nuclear targets.

The war began June 12 when Israel launched a series of strikes against Iran that included dozens of military targets, including the country’s nuclear program. Defending what it called a “preemptive” strike, Israel cited intelligence that it said indicated Iran had “significantly advanced” toward obtaining a nuclear weapon — claims Iran denied.

Earlier Monday, Iran fired missiles targeting Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar — the largest U.S. military base in the region — raising concerns about potential escalation after the U.S.. However, a U.S. official told ABC News the U.S. intercepted the missiles with assistance from Qatar and Trump, who called the response “very weak,” struck a de-escalatory tone on social media. One source later called Iran’s move a “failed retaliation.”

Failed Soviet-era spacecraft expected to crash back to Earth within days
NASA

(MOSCOW) — A failed Soviet-era spacecraft that became trapped in Earth’s orbit by mistake more than 50 years ago is expected to crash back down onto the planet in a matter of days, according to space experts.

Cosmos 482 was launched in 1972 as part of the Soviet Union’s Venera program, which intended to explore Venus, according to NASA.

The unmanned spacecraft experienced a successful initial launch on March 31, 1972, and temporarily orbited Earth.

However, it did not achieve sufficient velocity to launch into a Venus transfer trajectory, NASA said, and the payload — or the portion of the craft significantly related to the craft’s primary mission — was unable to exit Earth’s orbit.

Astronomers hypothesize that a malfunction on a timer caused the engine to burn prematurely, NASA said.

The spacecraft then broke into four pieces. Two of the pieces, which remained in low orbit, decayed within 48 hours. Orbital decay refers to an incremental decrease in altitude, gradually closing a craft’s distance to Earth, according to NASA.

The other two pieces — including the large lander probe — became stuck in Earth’s higher orbit. It has experienced orbital decay for decades, NASA said, and that decay has brought it close enough to reenter the planet’s atmosphere around May 10.

Because the probe was designed to withstand entry into Venus’ atmosphere — which is 90 times denser than Earth’s — it is possible that parts of it could survive reentry and continue onward to the planet’s surface, according to NASA.

The risk of Cosmos 482 striking people on the ground is low — but not impossible, Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, wrote on his website last month.

“No need for major concern, but you wouldn’t want it bashing you on the head,” McDowell wrote.

The lander probe is expected to reenter Earth’s atmosphere between Friday and Sunday, NASA said. The craft is about 3.2 feet across and weighs about 1,100 pounds.

As of Tuesday, the landing location was estimated to be anywhere between 52 N and 52 S latitude. This large swath contains the United States, as well as most of the continents on Earth.

The time and location of a return to Earth will likely be predicted more accurately as reentry nears, according to NASA.

Astronomers are increasingly monitoring space junk left near Earth during launches of satellites and other spacecraft. There are currently more than 1.2 million known pieces of space debris, 50,000 of which measure more than 4 inches across, according to a 2025 report by the European Space Agency.

“Even if we created no new space debris, it would not be enough to prevent a runaway series of collisions and fragmentations,” the ESA said in a statement.

