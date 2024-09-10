Amid DirecTV dispute, Disney allowing blacked-out customers to catch Tuesday’s presidential debate

ABC News/Al Drago

An ongoing dispute between ABC News’ parent company, Disney, and DirecTV had threatened to leave millions of customers in the dark for Tuesday night’s presidential debate on ABC. 

However, Disney has announced it is allowing the viewers to watch the face-off between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Disney-owned networks, including ABC, Freeform and ESPN, have been dark for more than 11 million DirecTV customers since Sept. 1. 

A rep for Disney stated, “Although we have yet to reach an agreement, we are providing a three-hour feed of ABC News coverage to all impacted DirecTV customers at no cost because we want all Americans to be able to view tonight’s debate at this important moment in our history.”

The company adds, “We remain at the table negotiating with DirecTV and the restoration of our programming to their subscribers is completely within their control.”

At issue is a dispute over the two companies’ so-called “carriage agreement” — the fee the satellite TV service pays Disney for access to its programming. Disney is seeking a higher fee, but DirecTV claims in a complaint to the FCC filed recently that Disney is negotiating in “bad faith.” 

The presidential debate airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

‘Alien: Romulus’ guerilla marketing campaign sees New Yorkers struck down by facehuggers
20th Century Studios

New Yorkers are used to ignoring most stuff they see on the street, but a new guerilla marketing campaign for Alien: Romulus made even some New Yorkers pause.

Spotted by outlets including Screen Thrill, the campaign features people collapsed on the subway, hanging out of a cab window and even in the middle of Times Square, convulsing with “breathing” replicas of the alien parasites known as facehuggers covering their faces.

Back in April, Romulus director Fede Álvarez showed off his new “favorite toy,” an extremely creepy facehugger prop that can skitter around the floor via remote control.

The Romulus campaign is similar to another viral effort from 20th Century Studios, when replicas of the ape men from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes patrolled California’s Venice Beach on horseback.

Alien: Romulus hits theaters Aug. 16.

20th Century Studios is a division of ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

Comedy and TV legend Bob Newhart dead at 94
Comedian and TV star Bob Newhart has died, ABC News has confirmed. He was 94.

His longtime publicist, Jerry Digney, reported the legendary comedian with the trademark deadpan delivery died at his home in Los Angeles “after a series of short illnesses.”

The Chicago native, born George Robert Newhart, became a household name with the release of his 1960 comedy album, The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart. It won Newhart three Grammys: Album of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Comedy Album.

After the success of The Button-Down Mind, Newhart got his own variety show with NBC, The Bob Newhart Show. Though it was canceled after one season, Newhart earned an Emmy nomination and a Peabody Award.

He went on to guest star on shows including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and The Ed Sullivan Show over the next few years, and in 1972 he took on the starring role in The Bob Newhart Show. In that show, Newhart played a psychologist named Robert Hartley who was constantly interacting with patients and colleagues.

That show lasted six seasons, and in 1982 he took on a new sitcom, Newhart, in which he portrayed an innkeeper named Dick Loudon. Newhart earned the actor three Emmy nominations, and its finale — which saw him wake up in his bedroom from The Bob Newhart Show — has been lauded as one of the greatest in television history.

Newhart went on have two other shows, Bob and George and Leo, though neither became the hits that The Bob Newhart Show and Newhart were.

In 2003, he starred in Jon Favreau‘s holiday classic Elf as Will Ferrell‘s adoptive father, Papa Elf.

Newhart won his first Emmy in 2013 for a guest-starring role in The Big Bang Theory.

A voice-over artist who lent his talent to films such as The Rescuers and The Rescuers Down Under, Newhart is survived by four children — Jennifer, Courtney, Timothy and Robert — and numerous grandchildren.

Virginia “Ginnie” Newhart, his wife of 60 years, passed away in 2023.

Doctor charged in Matthew Perry case “incredibly remorseful” for role in actor’s death: Lawyer
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The lawyer for one of the two doctors charged in connection with Matthew Perry‘s ketamine death said his client feels “incredibly remorseful” for the role the medical professional played in the actor’s death as he appeared in court Friday.

Dr. Mark Chavez has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and has signed a plea agreement, according to federal prosecutors. He appeared in Los Angeles federal court Friday afternoon for his arraignment in the case. Chavez answered the judge’s questions, saying he understood the case against him.

“He is trying to do everything in his power to right the wrong that happened here,” Matthew Binninger, Chavez’s attorney, told reporters following the arraignment. “He is doing everything in his power to cooperate, to help in this situation, and he’s incredibly remorseful.”

Binninger told reporters before the court appearance Friday that Chavez fully accepts responsibility for his role in the death of Perry.

Chavez also agreed, as part of the deal, to immediately give up his medical license. He formally pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Friday, though a change of plea proceeding will be scheduled for a later date, at which point he will plead guilty, according to Binninger. The lawyer said he expects the hearing to occur sometime in October.

Chavez faces up to 10 years in prison, prosecutors said. Chavez is one of five people facing federal charges in the wake of Perry’s death from a ketamine overdose at his home on Oct. 28, 2024, at the age of 54. 

