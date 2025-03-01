Amid growing Texas outbreak, how contagious is measles?

Measles virus particle, illustration.

(NEW YORK) — Measles has been spreading across the U.S. for the last several weeks, sickening people in at least nine states amid a growing outbreak in western Texas.

Several people have been hospitalized and at least one unvaccinated school-aged child in Texas has died, marking the first U.S. measles fatality in a decade.

Some may believe that measles is a harmless childhood illness that causes a fever and a rash, clearing after a few days. However, it can also lead to serious health complications, especially in children younger than 5 years old.

Measles is highly contagious in a totally unprotected group. One infected patient would be able to spread the illness to an average of 18 people.

How contagious is measles?

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses known to humans. Just one infected patient can spread measles to up to nine out of 10 susceptible close contacts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Disease (CDC).

“So, if you have a bunch of unvaccinated kids in the school or in a daycare, nine out of 10 would likely be infected,” Dr. Peter Hotez, professor of pediatrics and molecular virology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, told ABC News. “That’s why you often see measles as your first breakthrough epidemic … once vaccination rates go down below 90% because this virus is so highly infectious and can transmit so easily.”

Another way to describe how contagious measles is its basic reproduction number (R0), a theoretical number that suggests how many people an infected patient may infect in a totally susceptible or unvaccinated population.

The R0 for measles ranges from 12 to 18, meaning if no one had any immunity, an infected person could transmit the virus up to an average of 18 people.

“Contrast that with the seasonal flu, and we’re going through a pretty severe flu season,” Dr. Nicholas Cozzi, EMS and disaster medicine medical director at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, told ABC News. “One person with the flu can infect up to three people. And so, measles, one of the most infective viruses that we have, can infect almost four times as many people as the flu.”

Why is measles so contagious?

Hotez said that it takes a very small amount of virus, or a few measles virus particles, to infect somebody.

It can be transmitted through direct contact with infectious droplets or through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes, according to the CDC.

Measles virus can linger in the air and live on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has left a room.

Hotez said this is why there was a recent concern when a person infected with measles visited two colleges campuses in Texas and visited establishments to have lunch and dinner.

“So, each place that individual went, you had to worry that he or she left a trail of virus in the atmosphere,” he said. “So even after that individual left, another unvaccinated individual walking into the restaurant or walking into the same classroom space where this visitor was at could become infected.”

Measles complications

Some people who contract measles may suffer severe complications as a result of infection. Those most at risk include children younger than age 5, pregnant people and those with weakened immune systems.

About in one in five unvaccinated people who contract measles are hospitalized and about one in 20 children with measles develop pneumonia, which is the most common cause of death in young children who get infected.

About one in 10 children infected with measles develop ear infections as well, which can lead to hearing loss, according to Hotez.

Additionally, about one out of every 1,000 children with measles will develop encephalitis — which is the swelling of the brain and can lead to brain damage — and one to three out of every 1,000 children with measles will die from respiratory and neurologic complications, the CDC says.

Vaccine availability drives down cases

In the decade before the measles vaccine became available, nearly all children contracted measles by age 15, according to the CDC.

The federal health agency estimates that 3 to 4 million in the U.S. were sickened by measles every year, about 48,000 were hospitalized and about 400 to 500 people died. About 1,000 people suffered encephalitis.

In 1963, the first measles vaccine became available, followed by an improved vaccine in 1968. CDC data show that cases fell from 385,165 confirmed cases in 1963 to 26,686 cases in 1973.

In 1971, the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine became available and, in 1989, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians recommended children receive a second MMR dose.

By 2000, annual recorded cases had fallen to just 85 and measles was declared eliminated, meaning it was without continuous spread for at least 12 months.

MMR vaccine is like a shield

The CDC currently recommends that children receive two vaccine doses, the first at 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective, and two doses are 97% effective. Most vaccinated adults don’t need a booster.

Cozzi, from Rush University Medical Center, described the MMR vaccine as a shield and measles as an enemy trying to pierce the shield with arrows.

“So, if you’re protected and you have that vaccine, you have a shield in front of you,” he said. “And if something were to get past that shield, it may infect you, but it’s less severe.”

He noted that people who have the measles vaccine can still be infected.

“However, just like the flu, their symptoms and their duration of illness is much less,” he said.

Cozzi said this is evident in Texas, where an outbreak is occurring. As of Friday, just five of the 146 cases were vaccinated – and with just one dose of the MMR vaccine. The remaining cases are among those who are unvaccinated or with unknown vaccination status.

Rise in vaccine hesitancy, exemptions

Despite the protectiveness of the MMR vaccine, CDC data show vaccination rates have been lagging in recent years and the percentage of exemptions have risen.

An October 2024 CDC report found that vaccination coverage among kindergartners decreased from 95.2% during the 2019–2020 school year to 92.7% in the 2023–2024 school year.

While medical exemptions have held steady for the past decade between 0.2% and 0.3%, non-medical vaccine exemptions rose to 3.1% during the 2023-24 school year, which is the highest figure recorded in at least 13 years.

Cozzi said there has been an increase in vaccine hesitancy after the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen some kindergartners not receiving the MMR vaccine. The same has been true of the polio and DTaP vaccines, with the latter protecting against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis.

“The onus is really on us as physicians and health care clinicians to have good, honest conversations with our families and our parents, discussing all of the positive things with vaccines — hearing them, understanding their concern — but still providing that proactive nature to prevent all of the severe infections like measles, especially the very devastating consequences that it can have, specifically for those unvaccinated individuals,” he said.

What 3rd case of bird flu with unknown source of infection could mean in fight against disease
(SAN FRANCISCO) — A child in San Francisco was recently confirmed to be the third human case of bird flu in the United States in which it’s unclear how the person got infected.

Cases have been spreading across the country since April 2024 with 67 confirmed as of Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Most human cases have occurred after coming into contact with infected cattle, infected poultry farms or other culling operations.

The CDC and other public health officials say there is currently no evidence of human-to-human transmission and the risk to the general public is low.

Doctors tell ABC News they agree but, with few cases that have an unknown — or unclear — source of infection, there may be evidence of some cases slipping through the cracks.

“There are reassuring factors here, which is the child appears to have had mild disease recovered…and kind of mild symptoms,” Dr. Tony Moody, a professor of pediatrics and infectious diseases specialist at Duke University, told ABC News.

Moody added, “That’s reassuring on the one hand, but it’s also concerning, because we don’t know, does this represent the only case, or is it one of 10,000 cases that just haven’t made their way into the health care system?”

Health officials in San Francisco first reported the bird flu case in the child earlier this month before it was confirmed by the CDC.

The child experienced symptoms of fever and eye irritation, and has since fully recovered, officials said. Investigators said they’re looking into how the child was exposed to the virus.

A CDC spokesperson confirmed this is the second child infected with bird flu in the country, the first case being in late November in California, also with unknown exposure.

The agency noted this is the third time that an exposure source has not been identified for a bird flu case with most other cases directly linked to exposure by infected livestock.

Moody said it’s hard what to make of the case because, while the CDC has bumped up surveillance, there are still gaps.

“It’s not universal surveillance. We’re not able to capture all of the cases that we might like to catch,” Moody said. “And so, it’s kind of hard to know what to do with isolated data points like this, when you get a report of, yes, this is a confirmed case. But it’s also like, what is the actual denominator here? How many cases are there really out there? And it’s kind of hard to tell.”

“So, I’m not sure that the identification of this case tells us a whole lot, other than, yep, it’s circulating,” Moody added.

Dr. Meghan Davis, an associate professor of environmental health and engineering at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told ABC News that because many of the cases have been mild, people with similarly mild symptoms may not be getting tested for bird flu.

For example, someone with pink eye, also known as conjunctivitis, may not associate it with bird flu, even with recent exposure to cattle.

“I’m certain that we’re missing some cases, because not everybody is going to even go to a health care provider if they’re sick and get swabbed,” she said. “There may be people who have more mild symptoms, and it doesn’t graduate to the level of ‘I need to go to urgent care’ or ‘I need to go to the hospital.'”

Both Moody and Davis said more surveillance needs to be conducted to catch cases that fly under the radar. Davis points out that the CDC is already doing this, announcing Thursday it is calling for a shortened timeline for subtyping all tests that are positive with influenza A to identify non-seasonal influenza.

The CDC said it is reminding clinicians and laboratories to test for influenza in patients with suspected cases and to expedite subtyping to determine if they have bird flu rather than seasonal flu.

“The reason this is important is that what you do for someone who has seasonal flu may be a little bit different than what you do when you’re dealing with a virus that’s novel and you don’t know entirely what to expect clinically, and you don’t know entirely what to expect in terms of its potential to continue to spread,” Davis said.

Moody added that it’s reassuring the recent pediatric case in California did not occur within a cluster of cases, such as an entire family becoming infected.

He explained it would be much more jarring to have a cluster of cases with unconfirmed infection compared to an isolated case.

“When we see a report of a cluster of cases, that’s when my blood pressure is going to go up,” Moody said. “Given everything else we know, I think let’s keep our worry proportional for now.”

ABC News’ Youri Benadjaoud contributed to this report.

Measles cases reported in New Jersey, Kentucky amid ongoing outbreak in Texas
(NEW YORK) — More measles cases are being confirmed across the United States as health officials work to treat patients in an ongoing outbreak in Texas.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) and the Franklin County Health Department announced on Wednesday a confirmed case of measles in an adult resident, the first in the state in two years.

The departments said the resident recently traveled internationally to an area where measles is spreading.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, health officials confirmed two new measles cases in Bergen County linked to a patient whose case was confirmed earlier this month.

Officials haven’t found any links between the cases in Kentucky and New Jersey, and there’s no evidence the cases in Kentucky or New Jersey are connected to the outbreak in Texas, which has so far sickened 124 people and led to one death in an unvaccinated school-aged child.

Kentucky health officials are now attempting to contact anyone the infected resident may have come into contact with. The resident attended a Planet Fitness in Frankfort on Feb. 17 while contagious, officials said.

“Measles is one of the most contagious viruses in the world,” KDPH Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said in a statement. “Fortunately, measles can be prevented with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, which is safe and effective. Vaccines are an essential tool to keep children and adults safe and healthy.”

An official briefed on the situation told ABC News on Thursday that the new cases in New Jersey are members of the same family and were not vaccinated. Because they are in the same family, public health officials are hopeful public spread will have been limited.

The original case tested positive after traveling internationally. The New Jersey Department of Health said people may have been exposed to measles if they visited Englewood Hospital’s Emergency Department on Feb. 5.

Health officials said people who were exposed could develop symptoms until as late as March 6.

Also on Thursday, health officials in the Seattle area confirmed the first measles case so far this year in an infant in King County. The infant may have been exposed to measles during recent travel abroad, officials said. Last year, there were three measles cases in King County.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases known to humans. Just one infected patient can spread measles to up to nine out of 10 susceptible close contacts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials have been urging anyone who isn’t vaccinated to receive the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The CDC currently recommends that people receive two vaccine doses, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective, and two doses are 97% effective. Most vaccinated adults don’t need a booster.

Measles was declared eliminated from the U.S. in 2000 due to the highly effective vaccination program, according to the CDC. However, CDC data shows vaccination rates have been lagging in recent years.

ABC News’ Matt Foster contributed to this report.

Multiple health agency websites on HIV, contraception taken down to comply with executive orders
(WASHINGTON) — Government agency webpages about HIV, LGBTQ+ people and multiple other public health topics were down as of Friday evening due to President Donald Trump’s executive orders aimed at gender ideology and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Some of the terms being flagged for removal include pregnant people, chestfeeding, diversity, DEI and references to vaccines, health and gender equity, according to officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who spoke to ABC News on the condition of anonymity.

Entire databases have also been temporarily removed.

Researchers confirmed to ABC News they were scrambling to collect and archive as much data as possible from the sites before they were taken down.

Some pages might be returned to public view after the language is reviewed and removed, officials at the Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC said, though it’s not clear which pages.

Removed pages included key CDC information on the rate of HIV diagnoses, breakdowns of infections by race and gender and the probability of HIV transmission by various forms of sex.

The Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System, a national survey system that collects various habits on teenagers as well as their gender identity, is also down.

The CDC’s “HIV Risk Reduction Tool,” an interactive tool that allowed users to gauge the risk of certain sexual behaviors, has also been erased.

For now, the agency appears to have consolidated all of its information about the virus that causes AIDS into a single, simplified page titled, “About HIV.”

Another website, reproductiverights.gov, which provided resources on reproductive care and abortion access, was also removed. The Food and Drug Administration’s webpage titled “Minority Health and Health Equity” was also down.

Asked Friday afternoon in the Oval Office if government websites would be shut down to be scrubbed, the president said it wouldn’t be a “bad idea.”

“I don’t know — it doesn’t sound like a bad idea to me,” Trump said.

“DEI … would have ruined our country, and now it’s dead. I think DEI is dead. So, if they want to scrub the website, that’s OK with me. But I can’t tell you,” Trump continued. Trump’s executive order on DEI called for an “end” to any related policies within the federal government.

The other executive order, “Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” directed the federal government to recognize only two sexes: male and female.

A memo sent to HHS officials on Wednesday directed subagencies such as the CDC to remove “all outward facing media (websites, social media accounts, etc.) that inculcate or promote gender ideology” by 5 p.m. on Friday.

