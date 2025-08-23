Amid string of missing hikers, how can you stay safe while on the trails? An expert weighs in

Amid string of missing hikers, how can you stay safe while on the trails? An expert weighs in

Gaj Rudolf / EyeEm/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The past few months, several disappearances have occurred involving hikers setting out on multi-day excursions who are never seen again.

On Wednesday, search efforts were called off for a Minnesota man, who was last heard from in late July after planning a three-day hike through Wyoming’s Big Horn National Park.

“With weather conditions and other factors updated in our search models, we have to face the reality that the most optimistic survival odds have run out,” officials said.

Similarly, a New Jersey man has been missing since July 28 after reportedly hiking along one of the most challenging trails in the Grand Canyon, according to the National Park Service. Since the hiker’s disappearance, officials have not provided additional updates on his possible whereabouts or the search efforts.

“The overwhelming percentage of missing hikers and accidents and tragedies we see, I think, are probably preventable,” Cris Hazzard, a professional hiking guide and author, known as as “The Hiking Guy,” told ABC News.

Hazzard said these disappearances usually occur when people either “don’t know what they are getting into” or “they’re not prepared.”

So, here’s what Hazzard recommends the next time a hiker — whether they are a beginner or a frequent visitor of the trails — sets out on their next outdoor adventure.

Several minutes of ‘homework’ before embarking on hike
Before even beginning a hiking trail or camping excursion, Hazzard said the hiker should check the park’s website, ensuring it is open and there are not any warnings in place.

“A lot of times people think, ‘Well, it’s not going to happen to me, I spent all this money to visit the Grand Canyon and you’re not going to take the hike away from me.’ I get it, but you need to take that stuff seriously,” Hazzard said.

Along with checking the individual park’s website, Hazzard recommends the AllTrails app, where other hikers can leave trail reports and see what others have been experiencing on specifics paths.

Be prepared with the proper gear, including satellite communication
When putting together the essential materials for an extended hiking trip, Hazzard said people should ensure they have fitness clothes, a backpack, plenty of water (with electrolytes for warmer hiking conditions) and a rain jacket in case of thunderstorms.

But, Hazzard emphasizes one item that is the most important — an LED flashlight or headlamp.

“Think of a situation of when you’re on a hike and you sprain your ankle halfway through, and there’s a couple hours of daylight. Now you’re hopping back, and if you’re not comfortable hiking, or you don’t know the trail, you could be in the pitch dark, you could get lost and you can get into bigger trouble,” Hazzard said.

Any time issues like that come up, Hazzard said the LED headlamp is “going to bail you out of that.”

Other tools that could prevent tragedies are satellite communication devices that can send an SOS signal to loved ones or to local officials, Hazzard said.

A Garmin Inreach, which is like a “rugged outdoor instrument,” features SOS and non-emergency communication — so hikers can even let family members know when they are running a little behind schedule, Hazzard said.

Additionally, a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) allows a hiker to broadcast their location to government search and rescue teams with just the push of a button, Hazzard said. This device can share a hiker’s location every 10 minutes via satellite to create a “breadcrumb” trail — making it significantly easier for emergency personnel to find a stranded or injured individual along the trail, Hazzard said.

Not hesitating to ask for help
If a hiker does end up getting lost, Hazzard emphasized people should not try to figure out a solution on their own, but instead reach out for help immediately, even if it’s just calling and asking for directions.

“Time is an asset in rescuing you. [Officials] much rather would know that you need help even if they don’t go out and pick you up with a helicopter, they can at least make sure that you’re safe,” Hazzard told ABC News.

Share hiking plans and estimated time of return with a trusted person
Hazzard does not discourage hiking alone — as that is how he normally travels the trails — but he encourages those who are solo to share hiking plans with others before embarking on their excursions, since that individual could then give officials precise details in case of an emergency.

“The sooner you report somebody missing and you can give somebody at the park specific information about where that person was hiking, the better the chances of that person being found,” Hazzard said.

Overall, Hazzard said he hopes people remember that while hiking can “look like a very scary thing,” it can actually be safe — with the proper precautions.

“Going to the wilderness can look like climbing Mount Everest, and really it’s not. But it’s just that if you get in trouble, it’s not like going for a walk in a neighborhood or you call an Uber or call 911, you just have to prepare a little bit for it. If you look at it that way, it’s not so intimidating or so scary,” Hazzard told ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

17-year-old arrested in murder of Maine paddleboarder reported missing earlier this month
17-year-old arrested in murder of Maine paddleboarder reported missing earlier this month
mphotora/Getty Images

(UNION, Maine) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in the alleged murder of Sunshine Stewart, a paddleboarder who was found dead after being reported missing in Maine earlier this month.

Stewart’s cause of death was strangulation and blunt force trauma, Maine State Police revealed Thursday. The 48-year-old was found dead on July 3 at Crawford Pond in Union, a popular recreation spot near the campground where she was staying.

The suspect, who is male, was arrested without incident Wednesday night, police said. He is from Maine and came to the pond area to spend summer vacation time with his family, according to an official familiar with the investigation.

The suspect, who has not been named by police, was transported to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, according to Maine State Police.

The Office of the Chef Medical Examiner in Augusta determined the manner of death was a homicide.

The condition of the body when it was found indicated the death was not a suicide or an accidental drowning, officials said.

The tragedy had left the residents of small, tight knit community scared.

Stewart rented a camp site at Mic Mac Family Campground for the summer season on May 1. She had only stayed on the grounds for two or three nights prior to her disappearance on the evening of July 2. The owner of the campground said she has provided hours of video to authorities in case it can prove useful.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nearly 400 flights canceled into and out of Atlanta airport due to severe weather
Nearly 400 flights canceled into and out of Atlanta airport due to severe weather
Boarding1Now/Getty Images/STOCK

(ATLANTA) — Nearly 400 flights were canceled into and out of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Saturday after severe weather and hail fell overnight.

Weather so far has forced 380 Delta flight cancellations at the airport, with additional delays and cancellations expected.

Around 100 Delta Airlines aircrafts were inspected overnight for possible damage from the hail that fell last night, with nearly all having returned to service Saturday, according to a spokesperson for Delta.

“Delta people are working as safely and quickly as possible to recover flights impacted by thunderstorms, lightning, hail and winds at our Atlanta hub Friday night. We thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding,” the airline spokesperson said.

“Intense thunderstorms, including one that brought reports of microburst winds and quarter-inch hail to our hub at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, drove more than 90 diversions to other airports in the U.S. Southeast and a pause in airport operations for safety reasons the evening of June 27,” the spokesperson added.

Severe weather conditions in the area led to ground stops and flights being diverted at the airport on Friday.

The air traffic control tower that manages aircraft around the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta was briefly evacuated Friday evening due to “strong winds,” according to the FAA. The tower was not unstaffed during this time as few controllers stayed back to handle the air traffic in the area, the agency said.

In ATC recordings, controllers can be heard telling pilots that they evacuated due to weather and there are three personnel in the tower — controller, supervisor and traffic management.

Delta said it is performing inspections on its aircraft for any potential hail damage.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Congressman Max Miller said he was run off the road by driver waving Palestinian flag
Congressman Max Miller said he was run off the road by driver waving Palestinian flag
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(ROCKY RIVER, Ohio) — Republican Congressman Max Miller says that he was run off the road by a man waving a Palestinian flag in Ohio — an incident that comes amid a heightened environment of political violence.

“The deranged hatred in this country has gotten out of control,” Miller said on social media Thursday. “Today I was run off the road in Rocky River, and the life of me and my family was threatened by a person who proceeded to show a Palestinian flag before taking off. I have filed a police report with Capitol Police and the local police department. We know who this person is and he will face justice.”

“As a Marine, a proud Jewish American and a staunch defender of Israel, I will not hide in the face of this blatant anti-Semitic violence,” Miller continued.

This incident comes amid a disturbing increase in political violence nationwide and in the immediate aftermath of Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband being fatally shot in their home. State Sen. John Hoffman remain in critical condition after he was shot nine times along with his wife Yvette, who was shot eight times. She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

“As a Marine, a proud Jewish American and a staunch defender of Israel, I will not hide in the face of this blatant anti-Semitic violence,” Miller continued.

This incident comes amid a disturbing increase in political violence nationwide and in the immediate aftermath of Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband being fatally shot in their home. State Sen. John Hoffman remain in critical condition after he was shot nine times along with his wife Yvette, who was shot eight times. She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

The suspect was apprehended and charged after police investigated “suspicious activity” in Mayor Paul Young’s neighborhood, the Memphis Police Department said Wednesday.

The suspect — 25-year-old Trenton Abston — has been charged with attempted kidnapping, stalking and aggravated criminal trespass, police said. He is detained at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, online jail records show. It is unclear if he has an attorney at this time.

“Let’s make something abundantly clear to anyone who needs to see this, which, apparently, is a lot of people,” Miller said in his social media post. “If you have an issue with a legislator, your city councilman, your mayor, anyone like that. The appropriate thing to do is to reach out to them for a phone call to set up a meeting at one of our district offices. What is not okay is to assault anyone, whether you are a member of Congress or anybody else within our district when you are driving to work.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.