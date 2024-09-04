Amy Adams’ shaggy dog story drops a trailer, and more

Bridgerton alumna Phoebe Dynevor will star alongside Zac Efron in the A24 film Famous, Deadline is reporting. The trade says Eastbound and Down veteran Jody Hill‘s feature is set in Los Angeles and concerns the dark side of celebrity. Efron will play both Hollywood hunk James Jansen and Lance Dunkquist, a wannabe star who happens to look just like the real McCoy …

Free streamer Pluto TV has just launched three new channels. The “Cheers + Frasier” channel is just that: a destination dedicated to the original Boston-set sitcom and its Seattle-based spin-off starring Kelsey Grammer. The channel features seasons 6-10 of Cheers, and seasons 1-4 and 11 of the latter. There’s also a new “Queens of Reality” channel, with shows like The Hills, Kendra on Top, Bridezillas, LaLa’s Full Court Life and others, and a “WOW – Women of Wrestling” channel, “dedicated to the premier all-female sports entertainment property.” …

Amy Adams lets her animal urges get the better of her in the new trailer to Nightb****, in which she plays an overworked stay-at-home mom who, well, turns into a dog. The movie is based on author Rachel Yoder‘s 2021 novel of the same name and also stars Scoot McNairy, Zoe Chao and Mary Holland. In the coming attraction, we see Adams’ character has a very familiar predicament: She feels her old life slip away while caring for her toddler, only to have a different side of her awakened. “Motherhood … connects you to some primal urges,” she’s told, before we see Adams eating off a plate like a dog would and snapping at humans. Later, she comes home “from a run” covered in mud, to the confusion of her husband. The movie hits theaters Dec. 6 …

 

Would you like shows with that? Chick-fil-A reportedly looking to cook up a streaming platform
The popular franchise Chick-fil-A is reportedly cooking up plans for its own streaming platform. 

ABC Audio’s request for comment has yet to be answered, but Deadline says the company is investing in family-friendly programming with the intention of using it to populate its own streaming service. 

The trade notes the company has tapped Top Gear and The X Factor veteran Brian Gibson to acquire programming, including a gameshow and other unscripted programming — but scripted fare and animation are also on the table. 

But will any shows be available on Sundays?

CEO Bob Iger previews D23, the annual Disney fan expo
When Bob Iger returned to his role as CEO of The Walt Disney Company nearly two years ago, he said he would focus on returning creativity to the center of the company known for blockbusters and classics ranging from Star Wars to Cinderella.

As Iger prepares to headline this year’s D23 fan event in Anaheim, California, there is much creativity to celebrate.

This summer The Walt Disney Company earned a record-breaking 183 Emmy nominations and released two blockbuster movies, Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2.

Iger told ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis in an interview that aired Friday on Good Morning America, “When I returned to the company in 2022 … it was very, very clear to me that we had to put creativity back to basically the center of this company.”

Both the creativity of Disney and the company’s legendary fandom will be on display starting Friday at D23, an annual Disney fan event that Iger started in 2009.

The event draws its name from the year 1923, when Walt Disney founded The Walt Disney Co.

On Friday Iger will kick off the event that, over the following two days, will see tens of thousands of Disney fans flock to Anaheim for sneak peeks of and behind-the-scenes looks at Disney theme parks, movies, Broadway, TV shows and more.

On tap will be peeks of Moana 2, upcoming titles from the world of Star Wars and more.

“Every time I’ve been to this event … I leave with a sense of incredible pride, but actually, a real sense of joy seeing what impact we’ve had on people all over the world, and to see it up close,” Iger said. “It’s an extraordinary feeling.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

In brief: Netflix drops ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ trailer, Kelly Monaco out at ‘GH’ and more
Following last week’s teaser, Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the second installment in Ryan Murphy‘s Monsters series. The clip opens with Kitty and José Menendez, played respectively by Chloë Sevigny and Javier Bardem, sitting for a family portrait with sons Lyle and Erik, portrayed by Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch, respectively. “I need to know what’s going on with you and the boys,” Kitty is heard saying in a voice-over. “It is over. Stop. I’m going to fix this family,” José replies. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story debuts Sept. 19 on Netflix …

Kelly Monaco is saying goodbye to Port Charles after more than two decades. WABC-TV reports the actress will make her final appearance on the ABC soap opera General Hospital sometime this fall. Monaco, who has played Sam McCall on the daytime drama since 2003, is exiting the series due to storyline changes, which have yet to be revealed. Monaco is also known for being the season 1 winner of the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars

Community alum Joel McHale has landed a guest starring role on the third season of Yellowjackets, according to Variety. No further details on his character have been released. The series follows a high school soccer team after a plane crash, then decades later when the survivors are adults. A premiere date for the Paramount+ with Showtime show’s third season has yet to be announced …

