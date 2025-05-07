Amy Poehler to reunite with ‘Parks and Recreation’ creator on new comedy ‘DIG’

Theo Wargo/NBC

Amy Poehler is reuniting with Parks and Recreation creator Mike Schur for a new comedy series.

The duo are collaborating on the upcoming series DIG for Peacock. Schur and Poehler will executive produce and co-write the pilot episode for the new series, with the latter set to star in the show as well.

DIG follows “four women working at an archeological dig in Greece” who “are at wildly different crossroads in their lives,” according to its official synopsis. “When the team uncovers a long-buried secret with the potential to rewrite history, they find themselves at the center of a high-stakes international conspiracy.”

The show is based on the bestselling novel Excavations by Kate Myers, who will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

This marks the first collaboration between Poehler and Schur since Parks and Recreation ended in 2015. Both creatives have overall deals with Universal Television and have long ties with NBCUniversal, going back to their time at Saturday Night Live working as a cast member and a writer, respectively.

It will be Poehler’s first ongoing role in a live-action series since she played Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation. Schur’s wife J.J. Philbin will also write and executive produce on DIG, marking her first time working with Schur on a half-hour series.

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ season 4 premiering in May
FX

FX has revealed the season 4 premiere date for Welcome to Wrexham.

The fourth season of the docuseries from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will premiere with two episodes on May 15. The episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The Emmy-winning show follows the famous friends, who navigate running the third oldest professional football club in the world. They first purchased the underdog team the Red Dragons in 2020 in hopes of turning it into a success story.

The fourth season will follow the team as they take on the English Football League’s League One for the first time in 20 years.

In brief: Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins to appear on ‘The Boys’ and more
The trailer for the upcoming documentary Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna arrived on Wednesday. The film, which arrives on Hulu on March 11, tells the story of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed when a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin fired a live bullet. Hutchins’ friend Rachel Mason directs the documentary, which a press release described “goes beyond the public narrative to reveal the untold human story of that terrible day and all that followed” …

It’s official. Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins are appearing on The Boys. The Prime Video series made the announcement that the former Supernatural co-stars will appear on the fifth and final season of the show in a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday. While details on their guest appearance have not yet been released, the duo will reunite with their other Supernatural co-star, Jensen Ackles

The first Saturday Night Live episode after their 50th anniversary special will air this weekend, and its promo released Wednesday. In the promo, host Shane Gillis finds that the cast is still recovering from the anniversary special, even as cast member Ashley Padilla tries to reassure him that they are ready to move on. Tate McRae will be the musical guest on Gillis’ second hosting gig, which airs on March 1 …

Good job: Jason Statham’s ‘A Working Man’ tops weekend box office
Dan Smith/Amazon Content Services LLC

Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, Snow White had to go. Jason Statham‘s new action thriller A Working Man knocked Disney’s live-action remake of the classic fairy tale out of the top spot at the box office this weekend.

The movie, which stars Statham as a veteran who comes out of retirement after his boss’ daughter is kidnapped by human traffickers, launched with $15.2 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Meanwhile, Snow White dropped to number two, with $14.2 million — a decline of more than 66%.

This weekend’s box office saw four new titles debut in the top 10, one of which wasn’t actually a movie. In at #3 with $11.5 million was the theatrical release of the fifth season of the faith-based TV series The Chosen: Last Supper, about Jesus and his disciples.

The Blumhouse horror film The Woman in the Yard was #4 with $9.45 million, while A24’s horror comedy Death of a Unicorn — about a father and daughter who accidentally hit and kill the titular creature — was in at #5 with $5.8 million.

The fourth new title in the top 10 was the 4K restoration of the classic Studio Ghibli Japanese animated film Princess Mononoke, which originally came out in 1997. It took sixth place with just over $4 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. A Working Man – $15.2 million
2. Snow White – $14.2 million
3. The Chosen: Last Supper – $11.5 million
4. The Woman in the Yard – $9.45 million
5. Death of a Unicorn – $5.8 million
6. Princess Mononoke – $4 million
7. Captain America: Brave New World – $2.8 million
8. Black Bag – $2.15 million
9. Mickey 17 – $1.9 million
10. Novocaine – $1.34 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.