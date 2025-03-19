Ana de Armas comes face-to-face with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick in ‘Ballerina’ trailer

Murray Close

Ana de Armas joins the John Wick universe in the new trailer for Ballerina.

In the trailer, which Lionsgate released Wednesday, de Armas stars as a trained killer hunting for vengeance. Len Wiseman directed the film from a script by Shay Hatten and Derek Kolstad. Kolstad also wrote all of the previous John Wick films.

The story takes place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. It follows de Armas’ Eve Macarro as she starts training to be an assassin through the traditions of the Ruska Roma.

This new trailer finds Eve coming face-to-face with John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, promising an epic showdown between the two.

“She sent you here to kill me?” Eve asks Reeves’ John, who simply responds, “You can leave.”

“I’m not leaving,” she says.

“That’s your choice,” Wick responds, before they begin shooting at each other.

Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, the late Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus and Ian McShane also star in the film.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina arrives in theaters on June 6.

Colin Bentley/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Yellowjackets season 3 is in full swing. The show, which debuts new episodes weekly on Paramount+ with Showtime, finds the teens of the past surviving in the woods, while the women of the present day find long-buried secrets from their past boiling to the surface.

Christina Ricci stars as adult Misty in the Emmy-nominated series, and she told ABC Audio the first four episodes of the season were nothing compared to what fans can expect from the latter half of the season.

“It’s really intense,” Ricci said. “There were a couple of scenes in the scripts that I audibly gasped while I read them. I can’t tell you about those scenes because you know I can’t. But yeah, there are lots of scenes and moments in this season that are shocking.”

Misty is still reeling from the death of her friend Natalie, played by Juliette Lewis as an adult and Sophie Thatcher as a teenager, back in season 2. This affects her throughout all of season 3, Ricci said.

“When we find Misty in this season, she’s obviously very disturbed by her part in Natalie’s death and the fact that Natalie is dead,” Ricci said. “But she’s having trouble connecting to her grief. She’s very much numb and in shock and all that stuff, and eventually does find a way to connect to her grief. And then that leads her on a path of, well, I lost my best friend, who are my friends now?”

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar rocked the Caesars Superdome during the Apple Music Super Bowl 59 halftime show.

The GNX rapper electrified the crowd with a medley of his hits at halftime, where he was joined by special guests SZA and Samuel L. Jackson, the latter of whom who was dressed as “Uncle Sam” in red, white, and blue. The colors of the American flag were a theme throughout the performance.

Lamar played some of his most popular songs, including “Euphoria,” “Squabble Up,” “Peekaboo,” “HUMBLE.” and “DNA.” Between songs, he teased whether or not he’d perform “Not Like Us,” his #1 diss track that takes aim at Drake, rapping, “I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue.” 

He finally did play it, and while he dropped out one of the track’s more extreme insults, he kept the famous line, “Tryin’ to strike a chord/ and it’s probably A-minor,” to the delight of the crowd, who shouted along.

Lamar wore a blue leather jacket and was joined by a large group of dancers on stage. Mid-way through, SZA, dressed in red, joined Lamar to sing their duets hits “Luther” and “All the Stars.”

Mustard, K.dot’s frequent collaborator, also joined the star onstage, while tennis icon Serena Williams made a cameo during the performance where she was seen dancing.

Lamar previously performed as part of the halftime show for Super Bowl 56, which was headlined by Dr. DreSnoop DoggEminem50 Cent and Mary J. Blige. His performance Sunday, however, made him the first solo hip-hop artist to headline a Super Bowl halftime show.

Lamar is coming off a massively successful night at the Grammys on Feb. 2, taking home five awards for “Not Like Us.”

Disney/Randy Holmes

Succession’Jeremy Strong is set to play Bruce Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau in the upcoming movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, and he tells Deadline working on the film has “been one of the greatest working experiences I’ve ever had.”

“(Landau) has a lot to do with who Bruce is, his spirit and the kind of concentric, uplifting circles that emanate from the core of his being,” Strong says of Landau. “I like to do a deep dive playing these characters, and I’ve had a lot of access in this case to them.” 

The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White plays Bruce in the film, and Strong says both the rock star and Landau have been very helpful to them in the process. “The more I’ve learned about them and witnessed them together, it really is a love story in a sense between these two men,” he says.

“It’s just been a beautiful thing to see and to have them on set, capturing it with them and weaving together the tapestry,” Strong shares. “Bruce and Jon will feed me stories, anecdotes, memories, thoughts, feelings that have all made their way into the film that we’re making.”

“But honestly, man, if you’re a Bruce person as I am now more than ever, just being in the orbit and telling the story about Nebraska … it’s really a story about artistic authenticity in an increasingly synthetic world,” he adds.

Deliver Me From Nowhere, directed by Scott Cooper, follows Springsteen’s efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. The film is based on Warren Zanes‘ book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

