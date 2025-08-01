‘And Just Like That…’ to end with season 3

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City revival is coming to an end.

The current season of the popular HBO Max series will be its last, concluding in a two-part finale airing in August, series showrunner, writer and director Michael Patrick King announced Friday.

King said he came to the conclusion that the series should end while writing the final episode of season 3, which is currently airing.

“SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season,” King wrote, referring to Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw on the show. “It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”

And Just Like That… debuted in December 2021. It follows the New York City-based group of friends made famous on Sex and the City as they navigate “the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” HBO Max said at the time of the show’s debut.

In addition to Parker, returning Sex and the City cast members Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis starred in the show.

Parker, Nixon and Davis each took to social media Friday to post about the announcement of the series’ ending.

“I am profoundly sad. I love our whole beautiful cast and crew. 400 artisans working so hard on our show with deep love,” Davis wrote. “And to our loyal fans, we love you forever and ever.”

Parker shared a video montage on social media of clips from the show, along with a tribute to her character and the show.

“Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all,” Parker captioned the video. “I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her. The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion. Therefore the most sentimental and profound gratitude and lifetime of debt. To you all.”

Parker added that both she and King saw “this chapter [as] complete.”

She concluded with a special message to fans, writing, “I hope you love these final two episodes as much as we all do.”

Late-night TV hosts react to ‘Late Show’ cancellation
Late-night TV hosts react to ‘Late Show’ cancellation
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Late-night TV hosts and celebrities are reacting to news of the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the entire franchise, effective May 2026.

Jimmy Kimmel, host of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, reshared Colbert’s on-air announcement about the cancellation in an Instagram Story, voicing his support for Colbert while criticizing Late Show host network CBS.

In an Instagram Story, Jimmy Fallon said he was “shocked” by the show cancellation announcement and praised his fellow late-night TV host.

“I’m just as shocked as everyone. Stephen is one of the sharpest, funniest hosts to ever do it,” Fallon wrote. “I really thought I’d ride this out with him for years to come. I’m sad that my family and friends will need a new show to watch every night at 11:30. But honestly, he’s really been a gentleman and a true friend over the years – going back to The Colbert Report, and I’m sure whatever he does next will be just as brilliant.”

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen didn’t share a post but reshared a headshot of Colbert on his Instagram Story.

Severance star Adam Scott commented on The Late Show Reel featuring the cancellation news, writing, “Love you, Stephen this is absolute b*******, and I for one am looking forward to the next 10 months of shows.”

Journalist Katie Couric also commented, saying, “I am so upset about this. I need more information. We love you @stephenathome.”

Director and producer Judd Apatow chimed in, commending Colbert for his work over the years.

“My admiration and appreciation for you is bottomless,” Apatow wrote. “Excited to see what other brilliance you put into the world.”

Snow White star Rachel Zegler also commented, saying, “I am extremely sad. I adore you, Stephen.”

CBS announced Thursday that the network was canceling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, with the longtime franchise ending in May 2026 after more than 30 years on air. The Late Show began in 1993 with host David Letterman at the helm. Colbert succeeded Letterman in 2015 when the latter retired.

“This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night,” George Cheeks, CBS’ president and co-chief executive of CBS parent company Paramount, said in a statement announcing the decision. “It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

Paramount has been working to finalize a deal to sell Paramount to Skydance Media, which needs approval from the Trump administration to go through.

President Donald Trump celebrated news of the cancellation of The Late Show, writing in a social media post, “I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired.”

“His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert,” Trump continued. “Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.”

In brief: Tom Cruise thanks fans for seeing ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ and more
In brief: Tom Cruise thanks fans for seeing ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ and more

Tom Cruise is thanking fans and the filmmakers behind Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning. The actor shared a statement to his Instagram after the film’s success during the Memorial Day box office weekend. “This weekend was one for the history books! Congratulations and thank you to every filmmakers, every artist, every crew member, and every single person who works at the studios,” Cruise wrote. “And most of all, THANK YOU to audiences everywhere—for whom we all serve and for whom we all LOVE to entertain.” …

T’Nia Miller is the latest actress to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She will appear in a major role in the Vision series for Disney+, Deadline reports. Miller is believed to play one of the leads opposite Paul Bettany‘s Vision in the WandaVision spinoff series …

More actors have joined the upcoming Little House on the Prairie adaptation at Netflix. Jocko Sims is set to play Dr. George Tann, a generous and kindhearted man with a charming bedside manner, in the new show. Additionally, Warren Christie will play John Edwards, Meegwun Fairbrother will play Mitchell, Alyssa Wapanatǎhk will play White Sun, Wren Zhawenim Gotts will play Good Eagle and Xander Cole will play Little Puma …

Met Gala 2025: Memorable looks from fashion’s biggest night
Met Gala 2025: Memorable looks from fashion’s biggest night
Cindy Ord/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The stars came out Monday night in New York for fashion’s biggest night, the annual Met Gala.

This year’s theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” in coordination with the Costume Institute exhibit of the same name. According to Vogue,  the theme “take[s] the Black dandy as its subject, examining the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora.”

The dress code this year was “Tailored for You,” a “nod to the exhibition’s focus on menswear.”

Here are some of the night’s most memorable looks:

Demi Moore: The Oscar nominee wore a structured black-and-white beaded dress, with a collar that floated high above her head. The Thom Browne dress was designed to imitate the look of a men’s tie.

Colman Domingo: A co-chair of the night’s event, the Sing Sing actor paid tribute to the late fashion editor André Leon Talley, wearing a floor-length pleated blue cape, which had an embroidered bolero. He also had a second look: a black-and-white checkered jacket with a silk scarf tie, accessorized with large flower on his lapel.

Diana Ross: The music superstar wore an all-white gown with a white feathered rimmed hat, which she matched with an 18-foot train that was embroidered with the names of her children and grand children.

Zendaya: The Challengers star stunned in a tailored white three-piece Louis Vuitton suit, with a floppy white hat and snake brooch on the back.

Ayo Edebiri: The Bear star wore white shirt dress with red beads in the front, covered by a black long leather jacket, from Ferragamo by Maximilian Davis.

Cynthia Erivo: The Wicked star wore a black and red beaded corseted top, with a long flowing high-low skirt from Givenchy by Sarah Burton.

Halle Berry: The Oscar winner wore a sheer dress from designer LeQuan Smith with wide black stripes that strategically covered her naughty bits. The top was covered by a short black tuxedo jacket. According to Vogue, it took 1,455 hours to create her dress. 

