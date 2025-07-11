Andrew Cuomo, Eric Adams face calls to unite behind 1 NYC mayoral candidate — though neither appears willing to drop out

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Just weeks after New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani declared victory in the primary, other candidates set to be on the ballot — particularly incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo – are facing calls to unite behind another candidate in order to stymie Mamdani’s bid, even if that means dropping out themselves.

The calls come as Mamdani consolidates other support for his mayoral bid. He has received newfound endorsements from groups and people who had endorsed Cuomo in the primary, including the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council AFL-CIO and the 32BJ SEIU property service workers union. On Thursday, New York Rep. Adriano Espaillat also endorsed him after having previously endorsed Cuomo.

Other Democrats have sounded a sharply different tone.

Former New York Gov. David Paterson, in a press conference on Monday, called on mayoral candidates to unite behind one candidate in order to stop Mamdani. He framed Mamdani as “antagonistic” and too inexperienced to run a city as complex as New York.

Paterson — who supported Cuomo in the primary — brought up a recent suggestion by independent candidate Jim Walden that an independent poll should be run close to the election, and the candidates that lose in the poll would endorse whoever won and stop campaigning.

“What we are really doing is calling on the candidates who are still in the race to find a way to unite behind one of them,” he said.

A spokesperson for Cuomo said that the Cuomo campaign would review the poll proposal from Walden, but did not make any commitments.

“Jim proposed a fair independent survey be taken in September to determine whose candidacy and vision for New York is strongest in a one-on-one race in November. Today, Governor David Paterson supported that proposal. While this is unorthodox, these are unusual times. We are at a dangerous moment for our city,” spokesperson Rich Azzopardi wrote, adding that their campaign does not see any path to victory for Adams.

Adams did not run in the Democratic mayoral primary and is running in the election as an independent. Cuomo conceded in the Democratic primary, but has qualified for an independent ballot line in the general election. Cuomo has not yet said if he’ll actively campaign.

Adams told ABC station WABC-TV on Monday, “I’ve said that over and over again, over and over again, that — do the right thing for the people of this city and mobilize around one candidate so we can look at the extreme threat that we’re having with Mamdani.”

Adams, in an appearance on CNBC on Monday morning, claimed that Cuomo had asked him to step aside from the mayoral race. Asked for comment on Adams’ claim, a spokesperson for Cuomo did not deny it, but said the campaign would not discuss private conversations.

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa will also be on the ballot and has rebuffed calls to withdraw as well.

“Andrew Cuomo couldn’t defeat Zohran Mamdani in a primary, and Eric Adams has failed to win the support of either party and is now polling dead last,” he said in a statement after Paterson’s comments. “I’m running on the issues, and I will beat Mamdani on November 4th. I will bring this city back.”

Laura Tamman, a political science professor at Pace University, said it does not look likely any candidate will withdraw, given how candidates such as Adams and Sliwa have indicated strongly that they’ll stay in. She said she could predict some scenarios where Cuomo could endorse a different candidate.

“There just aren’t really incentives for anyone to get out of the race, because Mamdani looks so certain to win,” she told ABC News.

It’s also unlikely an independent candidate would win anyways, she added, and Mamdani is still the favorite.

“It’s not because he’s the Democratic nominee, although he is, but because [Mamdani] demonstrated that he has such broad appeal during the primary election campaign, he won over voters from almost every demographic, and there wasn’t a clear ideological split … he appealed to moderate Democrats as well as progressive, left Democrats.”

Some real estate and business interests in the city have also aligned against Mamdani. Tamman told ABC News that “there are business interests that think a Mamdani mayoralty will be bad for their pocketbooks, so they have a financial incentive to oppose his candidacy.”

Mamdani has reached out to members of the business community to meet with and hear from them.

One major outside group involved in the race is hedging its bets.

Fix the City, an independent expenditure group that spent more than $14 million supporting Cuomo in the primary, may choose a candidate to support in the general election. A source close to the super PAC said that some donors want Fix the City to support “a free-market candidate with the experience to govern effectively.”

“Fix The City is currently assessing the evolving situation and has yet to decide what role it intends to play in the general election,” spokesperson Liz Benjamin told ABC News.

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who donated hundreds of thousands to the Fix the City, said earlier this month that he met with both Cuomo and Adams and said he believes Cuomo should step aside to let Adams take on Mamdani.

Beshear, Raimondo, Gabbard keep door open to running for president in 2028
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

(WASHNINGTON) — It’s been less than six months since the 2024 presidential election, but for some Democrats and Republicans, it’s not too early to plan for the race for the White House in 2028.

Three high-profile Democratic governors, one former Democratic Cabinet member and one Republican Cabinet member weighed in last week when questioned if they will run for president in 2028. Some did not rule out a run.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, said on Thursday that he would consider running for president if he felt he was someone who could successfully unite the country.

“If you’d asked me a couple years ago if this is something I’d consider, I probably wouldn’t have. But I don’t want to leave a broken country to my kids. And so if I’m somebody that can bring this nation together, hopefully find some common ground, it’s something I’ll consider,” Beshear told local station WDRB on Thursday.

Beshear rose to national prominence after his statewide gubernatorial wins in a Republican-leaning state and was among those considered to become Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate in 2024.

However, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, another Democrat who was considered a potential Harris running mate and who has received praise from some as a rising star within the party, said he’s “not running” for president when asked on ABC’s “The View” on Thursday.

“I am not running,” Moore said, adding that he is “really excited about the work that’s happening right now in the state of Maryland.”

Moore’s term as governor ends in 2026, and he could opt to run for a second term.

Moore, Maryland’s first Black governor, had previously said he was not running, including in an interview with the Baltimore Sun in April. However, Moore’s statement comes as he makes more national media and event appearances. He is set to headline the South Carolina Democratic Party’s high-profile Blue Palmetto Dinner at the end of May.

Last week, former Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who served under President Joe Biden, said she would consider running for president, responding with a direct “yes” when asked by political analyst David Axelrod at an event at the University of Chicago.

“The Democratic Party has a huge amount of work to do,” she said. “Introspection … where did we go wrong, what are our policies going to be, what is our platform going to be, what will our tactics be.”

Raimondo, a former venture capitalist, said she has served the country for 15 years and that if there is a “big way” for her to serve again, “including running, I’ll do it.” But she offered a caveat: “If I thought somebody else would be better or better able to win, I’d get behind that person in a minute. … For us to have a chance, it has to be just that right person at that right moment to make it happen.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who was Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, recently said he was not thinking about a 2028 presidential run, and reiterated that position – “I’m not” – at an event last Monday at the Harvard Institute of Politics.

Asked why, Walz did not offer any specifics about his own decision but pointed again to his ethos of the teamwork he thinks should be shown among Democrats. “I think we, collectively as a party, and those elected officials, should be running this campaign, kind of like the old school mountain climbing expeditions,” Walz said. “You never knew who was going to summit. It was whoever was ready at the last moment. And on summit day, if somebody was in the best shape, push them to the top, and the whole team gets credit.”

Walz, however, recently went on a national town hall tour — which has sparked speculation about his political future– and has spoken openly about reflections on his 2024 run.

On the Republican side, fewer names have been floated so far as 2028 presidential contenders. President Donald Trump has speculated about finding a way to run for a third term in office, which scholars say is barred by the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution. But in an interview with NBC News aired Sunday, he said he would be “a two-term president” and said he is not looking to run in 2028.

However, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who joined the Republican Party in 2024 after serving as a Democrat in Congress for several years, said in a podcast episode published Thursday that she would not rule out a future presidential bid.

Conservative journalist Megyn Kelly asked Gabbard if she has ruled out ever running again for president after her unsuccessful 2020 Democratic presidential bid, saying, “Could we potentially see a Tulsi 2028 try?”

“I will never rule out any opportunity to serve my country. … My decisions in my life have always been made around how can I best be of service to God, how can I best be of service to our country,” Gabbard said. “And that is what has led me here. I’m grateful for this opportunity, and I will continue to chase those opportunities where I can make the most positive impact and be of service.”

Her remarks echoed some previous statements she made when under consideration for a presidential ticket.

Gabbard, who is Samoan American, in 2020 became the first woman of color to win a delegate to the Democratic National Convention since Shirley Chisholm in 1972. Four years later, though, in 2024, Gabbard was under consideration to become Trump’s running mate.

The buzz around 2028 contenders continues as some other figures floated as potential 2028 presidential candidates, including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, former Vice President Kamala Harris and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, ramp up their public appearances and remarks.

Pritzker and Harris delivered high-profile speeches on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively, and Buttigieg is set to headline a town hall in Iowa later in May.

At the same time, some Democrats say the party’s focus, as it regroups after its losses in 2024, needs to be on the 2026 midterm elections for the House of Representatives and the Senate — not on 2028. The Republican Party currently has a trifecta with majorities in the House and the Senate and Trump in the White House.

“I mean, everybody is sort of out there trying to get the touch and the feel [of] like what is actually happening in the country and are the things that Trump is doing, which is now dropping his approval rating, really registering with people,” 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said at a book talk in New York City on Thursday.

But she added later, “I think that there is going to be a lot of testing of the waters, but we won’t know, really, who decides to run until probably after the midterms, which really underscores the most important message: We have to win the midterms.”

ABC News’ Brittany Shepherd contributed to this report.

FBI investigating attempts to impersonate White House chief of staff Susie Wiles
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The FBI is investigating mysterious texts and calls from someone reaching out to governors, members of Congress and others who has claimed to be White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, sources familiar with the matter said.

The calls and texts appear to use Wiles’ voice but are believed to be from an imposter who will on occasion ask for money, the sources said.

Wiles is seen as one of President Donald Trump’s closest advisers and managed his 2024 presidential campaign, and she has access to many top officials in Republican circles. It is unclear who and how many people have received messages from the imposter.

“The White House takes the cybersecurity of all staff very seriously, and this matter continues to be investigated,” a White House official said when asked about the matter.

The story was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

“The FBI takes all threats against the President, his staff, and our cybersecurity with the utmost seriousness; safeguarding our administration officials’ ability to securely communicate to accomplish the President’s mission is a top priority,” FBI Director Kash Patel told ABC News in a statement.

Earlier this month, the House sergeant at arms sent a notice to members and staff about phishing emails and ways to protect themselves from scams, according to multiple sources who received the notice.

The FBI and White House did not indicate who could be behind the impersonation, and it is unclear how the person was able to access Wiles’ phone contacts.

The incident follows Trump’s campaign, led by Wiles, being the target of a phishing campaign by Iran last summer, during the 2024 election campaign season, and Iranians were able to access internal campaign materials.

Musk threatens to primary members of Congress who vote for Trump’s megabill
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, on Monday said he would back challengers to members of Congress who vote for President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.”

Musk broke his short-lived X silence about the bill over the weekend, unloading on it for being “utterly insane.” On Monday, Musk criticized “every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history,” vowing that “they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

