Andrew Garfield & Amelia Dimoldenberg bring their “vibey” chemistry to latest ‘Chicken Shop Date’

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI

Did Andrew Garfield make a love connection while appearing on Amelia Dimoldenberg‘s YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date?

The episode was certainly filled with plenty of flirty exchanges, with Amelia joking in the beginning, “Don’t, like, bring out a ring or get down on one knee, I’m not in the mood today.”

The pair went viral back in January 2023 because of their flirty chemistry during a red carpet interview at the Golden Globes, and that chemistry was back during the Oct. 18 episode of Amelia’s show.

Garfield admits that their past encounters have “been vibey,” although Amelia shot back “vibey to the point that you’ve been avoiding me for two years because the vibes were too much.”

During a round of “Snog, Marry or Avoid,” Amelia threw herself into the mix, giving Garfield the choices of fellow Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, as well as herself, which put Garfield on the spot.

“This is really unfair, you’re turning the screws on me. God, that’s hard actually, I don’t want to avoid any of you really,” he said, before picking Amelia to avoid. Responding to her shock he added, “This is called flirting, Amelia. … We’ve had two meet-cutes. … This is actually a first date.”

Amelia later asked Andrew if he thought that if they weren’t linked because of their viral chemistry they’d have met and dated, and he seemed to think they would have.

“I actually believe, maybe, we could’ve,” he says, “without all of this.”

Could fans be seeing more of this chemistry? Well, Garfield seems game.

“I feel like this should just be a practice round,” he says at the end. “I think we should do it again, actually, and better.”

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

