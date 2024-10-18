Andrew Garfield & Amelia Dimoldenberg bring their “vibey” chemistry to latest ‘Chicken Shop Date’

Did Andrew Garfield make a love connection while appearing on Amelia Dimoldenberg‘s YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date?

The episode was certainly filled with plenty of flirty exchanges, with Amelia joking in the beginning, “Don’t, like, bring out a ring or get down on one knee, I’m not in the mood today.” 

The pair went viral back in January 2023 because of their flirty chemistry during a red carpet interview at the Golden Globes, and that chemistry was back during the Oct. 18 episode of Amelia’s show.

Garfield admits that their past encounters have “been vibey,” although Amelia shot back “vibey to the point that you’ve been avoiding me for two years because the vibes were too much.”

During a round of “Snog, Marry or Avoid,” Amelia threw herself into the mix, giving Garfield the choices of fellow Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, as well as herself, which put Garfield on the spot.

“This is really unfair, you’re turning the screws on me. God, that’s hard actually, I don’t want to avoid any of you really,” he said, before picking Amelia to avoid. Responding to her shock he added, “This is called flirting, Amelia. … We’ve had two meet-cutes. … This is actually a first date.”

Amelia later asked Andrew if he thought that if they weren’t linked because of their viral chemistry they’d have met and dated, and he seemed to think they would have.

“I actually believe, maybe, we could’ve,” he says, “without all of this.”

Could fans be seeing more of this chemistry? Well, Garfield seems game.

“I feel like this should just be a practice round,” he says at the end. “I think we should do it again, actually, and better.”

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

In brief: ‘Ted Lasso’ moves closer to fourth season and more
Warner Bros. Television has made a move to secure a fourth season of Ted Lasso, picking up the options of original castmembers Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift, according to Deadline. The studio is also expected try and strike new deals with co-creators Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt, and Juno Temple is also reportedly in the mix. Season 3 ended with Keeley and Rebecca — played respectively by Temple and Waddingham — potentially partnering for a new venture, AFC Richmond Women’s Team. Meanwhile, Ted — played by Sudeikis — was seen coaching his son on a soccer field in Kansas …

Temuera Morrison, best known for playing Boba Fett in the Star Wars franchise, and Jacob Batalon, from the Spider-Man movies, have been tapped to star alongside Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa in the action comedy The Wrecking Crew, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie, per the outlet, follows two half-brothers — a loose cannon cop and a disciplined Navy SEAL, played respectively by Mamoa and Bautista —  who, after 20-odd years of bad blood, must work together to unravel the conspiracy behind their father’s murder in Hawaii. Morrison and Batalon will reportedly play the governor of Hawaii and a foul-mouthed private investigator who knew the brothers’ father …

After exchanging vows in London on Aug. 9, Gossip Girl‘s Ed Westwick and Supergirl‘s Amy Jackson tied the knot a second time on Aug. 24 on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, in a three-day celebration, Jackson tells People. Westwick’s former Gossip Girl costar Kelly Rutherford was among the guests. Westwick, 37, and Jackson, 32, met in 2021 and got engaged in January 2024 …

‘It Ends With Us’ star defends Colleen Hoover as film passes 0 million at domestic box office
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

Justin Baldoni‘s It Ends With Us has reached a major milestone.

The romantic drama passed $100 million at the domestic box office on Tuesday, after only its 11th day of release.

This makes it the top-grossing movie of Baldoni’s career. It’s also close to being star Blake Lively‘s highest-grossing live-action movie at the domestic box office — It Ends With Us just needs to pass 2011’s Green Lantern, which earned $116.6 million, to achieve that marker.

Speaking of It Ends With Us, star Brandon Sklenar took to social media to defend the book’s author, Colleen Hoover, and “the women of this cast” amid online rumors and backlash about the film during the lead-up to its release. In a post Sklenar shared to Instagram on Tuesday, he addressed “all this stuff swirling online.”

“Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves. Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about,” Sklenar wrote.

“It is, in fact, the opposite of the point … What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film,” Sklenar continued. “It’s been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online.”

See the poster for Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’
Searchlight Pictures

The first poster for the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown has been released.

The image shows Timothée Chalamet as Dylan, wearing the sunglasses he usually sported during the time covered in the film.

As previously reported, A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold, arrives in theaters Christmas Day. It follows Dylan from his arrival in New York City at age 19 to his groundbreaking decision to “go electric” at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

In addition to Chalamet, who does his own singing in the film, A Complete Unknown stars Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Nick Offerman as Alan Lomax. Elle Fanning plays Sylvie Russo, a character based on Dylan’s real-life girlfriend and muse Suze Rotolo.

