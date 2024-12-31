Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement after 8 years

Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a divorce settlement after eight years, according to documents submitted by Jolie’s legal representatives.

Jolie filed a declaration for default or uncontested dissolution of her two-year marriage to Pitt with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Dec. 30.

The form notes that both she and Pitt have appeared in the case and have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support.

Jolie’s document shows that she is knowingly giving up forever any right to receive spousal or partner support.

A judge will need to sign off on the agreement.

Good Morning America has reached out to Pitt’s lawyers for a statement but has yet to hear back.

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family,” Jolie’s lawyer, James Simon, said in a statement to ABC News. “This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

Jolie first filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The former couple, nicknamed “Brangelina” by the media, met on the set of the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith and married in August 2014.

In April 2019, a judge declared Jolie and Pitt legally separated while negotiations on other issues continued.

The former couple shares six children, three of whom were adopted first by Jolie and later by Pitt — Maddox, Zahara and Pax — as well as three biological children — Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.

