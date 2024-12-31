Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement after 8 years

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a divorce settlement after eight years, according to documents submitted by Jolie’s legal representatives.

Jolie filed a declaration for default or uncontested dissolution of her two-year marriage to Pitt with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Dec. 30.

The form notes that both she and Pitt have appeared in the case and have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support.

Jolie’s document shows that she is knowingly giving up forever any right to receive spousal or partner support.

A judge will need to sign off on the agreement.

Good Morning America has reached out to Pitt’s lawyers for a statement but has yet to hear back.

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family,” Jolie’s lawyer, James Simon, said in a statement to ABC News. “This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

Jolie first filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The former couple, nicknamed “Brangelina” by the media, met on the set of the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith and married in August 2014.

In April 2019, a judge declared Jolie and Pitt legally separated while negotiations on other issues continued.

The former couple shares six children, three of whom were adopted first by Jolie and later by Pitt — Maddox, Zahara and Pax — as well as three biological children — Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.

The Year in Entertainment 2024: Top movies at the domestic box office
Animated movies and summer blockbusters dominated the film landscape of 2024. This year, the silver screen took us everywhere from the island of Motunui to the Emerald City of Oz. Here’s a look at the top five movies at the 2024 domestic box office:

-The #1 movie at the domestic box office for 2024 was Inside Out 2. The Pixar sequel follows a teenage Riley, who learns how to cope when she gains brand-new emotions, including Anxiety and Embarrassment. The film is also the #1 animated movie of all time at the box office, both domestic and worldwide.

Deadpool & Wolverine came in second place. The film brought Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine and had him sporting his yellow costume for the first time in film. The superhero flick also holds the record for #1 R-rated movie of all time at the domestic box office.

-It can’t help that it’s so populer … lar! Wicked is holding space at third position on the domestic box office chart. The Cynthia Erivo– and Ariana Grande-starring film also earned the record for the biggest weekend at the domestic box office for a movie based on a musical.

-Fourth place went to Despicable Me 4. Those little yellow minions returned with former supervillain Gru to defeat an escaped criminal and his femme fatale girlfriend in the animated sequel.

-Finally, Moana 2 sails into fifth place on the list. The Walt Disney Animation picture reunites Moana with the demigod Maui as they embark on a new journey after Moana is called upon by her ancestors.

Ted Danson goes undercover in a retirement community in trailer for Netflix’s ‘A Man on the Inside’
Netflix/Colleen E. Hayes

In the new trailer for Netflix’s A Man on the Inside, we meet Ted Danson‘s Charles, a retired widower who finds an interesting way to “keep busy” in his golden years: He becomes a gumshoe.

Based on a true story that inspired the Oscar-nominated documentary The Mole Agent, Charles answers an ad for an “investigative assistant” and goes undercover at a retirement community to get to the bottom of the heist of a pricey necklace. 

However, once he gets the hang of spycraft — that is, video glasses, secret recording devices and the like — it appears he’s having too much fun. “This place is crazy!” he enthuses, as one resident tells him that for some residents, happy hour also gets the equivalent of an early bird special. 

Along the way, he develops friendships with the people who he was supposed to be investigating and gets closer to his daughter, who has been concerned with how lonely Charles has been since his wife passed on.

Executive producer Michael Schur reunites with his Good Place star Danson for the eight-episode series, which also stars Sally Struthers, Mary Elizabeth EllisStephen McKinley Henderson from Fences, Loki alum Eugene Cordero and another Schur veteran, Stephanie Beatriz from Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

A Man on the Inside premieres Nov. 21 on Netflix.

‘Malcolm in the Middle’ alum Frankie Muniz announces major racing career update
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Frankie Muniz is celebrating a milestone in his NASCAR career.

The Malcolm in the Middle alum, 38, announced Tuesday on Instagram that he’s now a full-time driver on the Reaume Brothers Racing team for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 33 vehicle, a Ford F-150, according to a press release from Reaume Brothers Racing.

“I don’t want to say it’s a long time coming, but this has been a dream of mine forever,” Muniz told People. “I grew up watching NASCAR. I was a huge fan, but it’s not something I necessarily thought that I’d ever get the opportunity to do.”

Muniz also said he hasn’t left acting behind entirely but is “focusing on being a race car driver” these days.

“I hope to just prove to people that I can do both,” he told People.

Grey’s Anatomy alum Patrick Dempsey, a fellow actor and racing driver, reacted to the news in the comments of Muniz’s post, using applause emoji and commenting, “congratulations!!!!”

 

