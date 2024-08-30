Angelina Jolie moved to tears by eight-minute standing O at Venice Film Festival for ‘Maria’

Angelina Jolie moved to tears by eight-minute standing O at Venice Film Festival for ‘Maria’
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Oscar winner Angelina Jolie may be on track for a second, if the reaction from the crowd at Thursday’s Venice Film Festival to her premiere of Maria is any indication.

According to Variety, the crowd got on its feet and cheered for eight full minutes when the credits rolled on the film from Pablo Larraín; the biographical drama has Jolie playing legendary opera singer Maria Callas.

The trade reports Jolie wiped away tears and hugged the filmmakers at the Sala Grande Theatre, comparing her reaction to that of Brendan Fraser at the festival ahead of his 2023 Oscar win for the film he premiered there, The Whale.

Incidentally, Larraín directed Kristen Stewart in another biographical drama, the Princess Diana film Spencer, and she earned a Best Actress nomination for it in 2022.

Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jolie also won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for 1999’s drama Girl, Interrupted.

‘The Daily Show’ sets Democratic National Convention schedule
Comedy Central

The Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture in Chicago will be hosting the Democratic National Convention beginning Monday, and The Daily Show news team will be there.

Michael Kosta kicks things off Monday at 10 p.m. CT, and his special guest will be Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Desi Lydic will co-host Tuesday evening and welcome Illinois Congresswoman Lauren Underwood. On Wednesday, Jordan Klepper returns with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

On Thursday, Jon Stewart takes the anchor desk for a live episode, a half hour later than usual, airing at 10:30 p.m. CT following the closing of the DNC.

The Daily Show news team includes Ronny Chieng, Dulcé Sloan and Lewis Black, with new additions Troy Iwata, Josh Johnson and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

Grant Ellis named new ‘Bachelor’
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Grant Ellis is the newest Bachelor looking for love.

The day trader and former pro basketball player from New Jersey was announced as the new Bachelor on Monday night.

“As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections,” a press release from ABC Entertainment read. “He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.”

Besides being passionate about his career, Ellis, who is a self-proclaimed mama’s boy, also enjoys “cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights” during his spare time, per ABC.

Bachelor fans were first introduced to Ellis on Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette.

The two connected over their mutual attraction for each other and common goals, with Ellis telling Tran during an early group date that he is “on a mission” to start a family.

“I know when I have a family one day, I want to have a super close family,” he told her.

“I’m ready,” he added. “I’m on a mission, and that’s what I want.”

Tran and Ellis also had a romantic beachside horseback riding date in New Zealand, but he ultimately went home during week 6 of season 21.

Ellis will be the star of the 29th season The Bachelor. His season follows Joey Graziadei‘s season, where Graziadei proposed to Kelsey Anderson.

A premiere date for The Bachelor season 29 has not been announced.

James Cameron, Kate Winslet + others mourn Jon Landau: Oscar-winning ‘Titanic’ producer dead at 63
L-R: Landau and Cameron – Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Jon Landau, the affable Oscar winning producer of Titanic, and a decades-long collaborator with that landmark film’s director James Cameron, has died at 63.

Landau, who also worked with Cameron on the blockbuster Avatar franchise, as well as films produced by the filmmaker, including Robert RodriguezAlita: Battle Angel, died Friday, July 5.

In a statement to Deadline, Cameron said, “The Avatar family grieves the loss of our friend and leader, Jon Landau. His zany humor, personal magnetism, great generosity of spirit and fierce will have held the center of our Avatar universe for almost two decades.”

Cameron continued, “His legacy is not just the films he produced, but the personal example he set — indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful and utterly unique. He produced great films, not by wielding power but by spreading warmth and the joy of making cinema. He inspired us all to be and to bring our best, every day. I have lost a dear friend, and my closest collaborator of 31 years.”

He concluded, “A part of myself has been torn away.”

Oscar winner Kate Winslet, who worked with Landau on both Titanic and the Avatar sequels, including The Way of Water, told the trade Landau was “the kindest and best of men … rich with compassion and exceptional at supporting and nurturing teams of phenomenal creative people.” She added, “His strength in life was knowing the importance of family, at home and at work.”

Another Avatar alumna, Zoe Saldaña, remembered Landau in an emotional Instagram post, saying, in part, “You are leaving us too soon … The memories we shared together will always hold a special place in my heart.” Saldaña added his “legacy will continue to inspire us,” and he “will be deeply missed.”

