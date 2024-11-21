Angelina Jolie talks motherhood and her new role in ‘Maria’

In her new movie MariaAngelina Jolie plays the titular role of iconic opera singer Maria Callas, for whom singing meant so much.

For Jolie, who sat down to discuss her new work with Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan, motherhood is the main focus in her life, in the way singing was for Callas.

“It’s my happiness,” Jolie shared. “You can take everything else away from me. Nothing else matters.”

Jolie is mom to six kids: sons Maddox, Pax and Knox, and daughters Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne.

And despite her life in the spotlight, Jolie said her children don’t have the desire to follow her footsteps into acting.

“None of my children want to be in front of the camera at this time,” Jolie said. “They’re quite private. Shiloh’s extremely private. They weren’t born with privacy, right? So I hope they can have that as they grow.”

For her starring role in Maria, Jolie learned how to sing opera in order to embody the tragic prima donna and her final days living in Paris while struggling to make a career comeback.

“All of my children suffered through my early opera singing in the house before I got kinda good, which was a nightmare,” Jolie recalled.

Jolie said she and Callas may have even been friends, had their paths ever crossed in real life. Callas died on Sept. 16, 1977, following a heart attack.

“There’s obvious things that people would tie our lives and see we have in common. But I think it’s more … how hard she is in herself with her work, sometimes seen as strong, but actually very vulnerable and human. I certainly am,” Jolie said.

“I think we would have been friends,” she added. “She might have hated me at first. Think it would have grown on her.”

Maria debuts in select theaters on Nov. 27 and will be available to stream on Netflix starting on Dec. 11.

Ben Affleck praises Jennifer Lopez’s ‘spectacular’ acting skills amid divorce
Ben Affleck praises Jennifer Lopez’s ‘spectacular’ acting skills amid divorce
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Ben Affleck is praising ex Jennifer Lopez‘s performance in the upcoming film Unstoppable.

The Oscar winner, who produced the movie alongside longtime pal and collaborator Matt Damon, called the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s work in the project “spectacular” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Nov. 3.

Unstoppable tells the story of wrestler Anthony Robles, who won the NCAA national championship despite being born with only one leg. Robles is played in the film by Moonlight actor Jharrel Jerome, with Lopez playing Robles’ mother, Judy.

Affleck credited the positive reception of the film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and opens in theaters on Dec. 6, to it being “rooted in the passion of really talented artists.”

The Good Will Hunting writer and actor also lauded director William Goldenberg and the entire cast — which includes Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña and Don Cheadle — for “the passion that they had to bring this story to life.”

“It kind of speaks to a certain kind of thing I guess we’re drawn to, which is we really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply emotionally connected to the story,” he said.

Affleck’s comments come just over two months after Lopez filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

Jimmy O. Yang, Chloe Bennet and more unpack Hulu’s new series ‘Interior Chinatown’
Jimmy O. Yang, Chloe Bennet and more unpack Hulu’s new series ‘Interior Chinatown’
L-R: Yang, Bennet — Hulu

Comedian and actor Jimmy O. Yang takes the lead in Hulu’s new adaptation of Charles Yu‘s bestselling book Interior Chinatown, which is now streaming. 

Yang plays Willis Wu, a waiter in a Chinese restaurant whose everyday life is as a background character trapped in a police procedural called Impossible Crimes Unit, who longs to find his way into the larger story.

“Taking the lead for the first time in a TV show, that’s metaphorically and ironically almost part of the journey that Willis is trying to go through,” Yang tells ABC Audio. “I’ve been in bit parts. I’ve been in guest star supporting parts. And this is finally the first time that I … get to take the lead.”

Helping him along is mysterious Detective Lana Lee, played by Chloe Bennet. “One of my first parts ever, I played Chinese teenager number one on Marvel’s Agents of Shield, where Chloe was the star,” Yang says with a laugh. “And I didn’t get to meet Chloe because she … wasn’t even on set that day.”

Bennet’s Lee walks into Willis’ restaurant — and life — in a glamorous, slow-motion shot set to “What a Difference a Day Made” by Dinah Washington

She saw the shot differently. “Having that dramatic entrance, are you kidding? We also played the music and the wind. Actually, I actually hate shooting those things,” Bennet revealed, as her co-star Ronny Chieng protested.

She insists, “It was embarrassing. I trip on things. I’m awkward … I don’t like having that moment, because there’s so much pressure,” Bennet insisted.

“And I had to do that a lot on Shield with like big superhero stuff, and those were the days I [was] the most nervous … because it’s embarrassing because you’re supposed to look cool.” 

 

Shailene Woodley on working with Lisa Taddeo for ‘Three Women’
Shailene Woodley on working with Lisa Taddeo for ‘Three Women’
Starz

Shailene Woodley stars in the new limited series adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s New York Times bestselling nonfiction book, Three Women.

The show follows Woodley as Gia, a character loosely based on Taddeo, as she interviews three different women from across the United States, exploring their varied sexual and emotional experiences.

Woodley told ABC Audio that after she read Three Women, she felt Taddeo had written everything she “felt but didn’t know how to articulate.”

According to Woodley, crafting a character based on Taddeo was more than just collaborating with her.

“It wasn’t a collaboration as much as it felt like a connection and then a true desire to honor what our natural connection elicited,” Woodley said. “Gia is not Lisa, but Gia also isn’t me. It almost felt like she was the intersection of both of us.”

Taddeo wholeheartedly agreed, saying Woodley’s performance made her feel seen “in the most dynamic way.”

“Shailene’s performance made me feel seen without even, like, mimicking or mirroring me,” Taddeo said. “She’s one of the most talented actors out there, but she also has one of the warmest hearts.”

The show covers many serious topics ripe for discussion. So, what does Woodley hope viewers take from it?

“I hope that they walk away feeling a little less alone and maybe feeling like it isn’t weird or obscure to go through things that are very normal, everyday experiences that women have, like miscarriages or, like, having sex on your period or having body dysmorphia,” Woodley said. “I don’t know one woman who hasn’t been through one … if not all of those things. And I think it’s important that we take these situations that have become such taboo in our culture and really normalize them.”

