Anna Faris, Regina Hall to return for ‘Scary Movie 6’

Anna Faris is seen in midtown on February 8, 2023, in New York City. (Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images) | Regina Hall attends CinemaCon 2025 on April 1, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Anna Faris and Regina Hall are ready to scare again.

The actresses are returning for the next film in the Scary Movie franchise. Marlon Wayans made the announcement in a post shared to Instagram on Friday.

The post featured a photo of Faris and Hall on the set of the original Scary Movie film. The caption included the eyes emoji and “SM6,” which seemingly stands for Scary Movie 6.

Hall and Faris shared a statement first reported on by Deadline about returning to the franchise.

“We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen [Ivory Wayans], Shawn [Wayans] and Marlon — three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again),” Hall and Faris said.

The Wayans brothers are returning to pen an original, all-new script with Rick Alvarez. Keenen Ivory Wayans wrote and directed the first two films in the franchise, which Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans also wrote and starred in.

Scary Movie 6 is set to arrive in theaters on June 12, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jason Momoa shaves beard for first time in six years for ‘Dune: Part Three’
Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

Jason Momoa is changing up his look. The actor shaved his beard for the first time in six years for his return in the upcoming film Dune: Part Three.

The actor can be seen shaving outdoors in a new Instagram video post and shares his reaction along the way.

“Damn it, I hate it,” Momoa says in the video.

“I think it’s been about six years, maybe a little bit more, since I did Dune. What was really special about that is, that is when I started and I started launching Mananalu,” he continues, referring to the reusable bottled water company he launched in 2019.

“Only for you, Denis,” he adds, a nod to Dune film series director Denis Villeneuve.

Momoa played Duncan Idaho in the 2021 Dune film and is expected to reprise the role for the third installment. The cast of Dune: Part Three is aiming to begin filming soon, and the film is slated for a potential 2026 release.

Momoa’s 16-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, was also recently announced as a new cast member of Dune: Part Three. Jason told Extra what he thought about his son following his footsteps into the entertainment world.

“It’s going to be good. He did it on his own. I don’t want to help him,” Momoa said.

“I couldn’t do what he’s doing at his age,” he added. “There’s no way I could sit in a room with Denis Villeneuve and hold my own. I was on Baywatch at 19. He’s 16 and holding s*** down with Denis Villeneuve.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jeremy Allen White stars in ‘The Bear’ season 4 official trailer
FX

Did somebody order The Bear season 4 trailer? Yes, chef!

The official trailer for the fourth season of the FX series has arrived. Jeremy Allen White returns to his Emmy-winning lead role as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in this upcoming batch of new episodes.

“People go to restaurants to be taken care of, to relax, to not have to think about anything else for a minute,” Carmy says in the new trailer. “It’s hard, and it’s brutal and that’s what makes it special.”

This time around, Carmy, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) are “pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. This season, the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.”

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis also appears as Carmy’s mother in the trailer. “Hi Bear,” she says to Carmy, who looks back at her stunned.

Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon also star in the new season.

All episodes of The Bear season 4 arrive June 25 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netflix announces reality shows ‘Age of Attraction,’ ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ and more
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

A bunch of new reality shows are headed to Netflix.

The streaming service has released its upcoming slate of new reality programming. Here’s a look at some of the new unscripted shows coming soon.

Netflix is set to release a first-of-its kind dating series hosted by Nick Viall and his wife, Natalie Joy. The new dating experiment show, called Age of Attraction, asks the question, “Is love ageless?”

Age is just a number on the show, which centers on singles from the ages of 22 to 59 searching for their soulmate. Viall and Joy have an age-gap relationship themselves. At ages 44 and 26, the married pair have 18 years between them and share a child. They will help guide singles of all ages through the process of navigating an age-gap relationship.

Another dating series centered around reality TV personality Harry Jowsey is also on the way. Netflix has announced the upcoming show Let’s Marry Harry. The series centers around Jowsey finding his one perfect match by handing his dating life over to those who know him best. From a curated pool of potential matches, he will attempt to find true love and eventually marriage.

Simon Cowell is the star of his own docuseries in the upcoming series Simon Cowell: The Next Act. In the six-episode show, which premieres in December 2025, Cowell sets out to create the next boy band sensation.

Additionally, Netflix is going to adapt its series Physical: 100 for a U.S. audience. The competition series will be called Physical 100: USA. Similarly to the original Korean show, this version finds athletes, bodybuilders and military professionals facing off against each other in grueling challenges to test their strength and endurance and discover who among them has the most complete physique.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.