Anna Wintour announces ‘Vogue’ U.S. is searching for new head of editorial content

Anna Wintour has announced a new role opening up at Vogue.

On Thursday, Good Morning America confirmed that the longtime editor-in-chief is searching for a new head of editorial content at Vogue U.S.

Wintour, 75, who became editor-in-chief of Vogue in 1988, will continue in her role as chief content officer for Condé Nast and global editorial director at Vogue.

The news came as reports surfaced about Wintour stepping down as editor-in-chief of the magazine.

Vogue assured that she will still remain in her role, in which she oversees Condé Nast brands. They include Wired, Vanity Fair, GQ, AD, Condé Nast Traveler, Glamour, Bon Appétit, Tatler, World of Interiors, Allure and others, with the exception of The New Yorker.

In 2020, Wintour was named as Condé Nast’s first-ever global chief content officer, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The move was part of a revamp at the company, which also named Christiane Mack as chief content operations officer, and appointed three global editorial directors for AD, Condé Nast Traveler and GQ, according to a report from Deadline at the time.

Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch said in a statement to Deadline at the time that Wintour’s appointment to global chief content officer “represents a pivotal moment” for the company “as her ability to stay ahead in connecting with new audiences, while cultivating and mentoring some of today’s brightest talent in the industry, has made her one of media’s most distinguished executives.”

Recently, Wintour organized the star-studded 2025 Met Gala. The theme for the event was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

’10 Things I Hate About You’ director has plans for a sequel trilogy
The director of 10 Things I Hate About You has plans for a sequel trilogy based on the original film.

Gil Junger, who directed the 1999 teen romantic comedy, revealed he is cowriting a sequel script in an interview with People magazine. The new film, which he is cowriting with Naya Elle James, is titled 10 Things I Hate About Dating. It would be the first in a planned sequel trilogy of films, which he hopes would be titled 10 Things I Hate About Marriage and 10 Things I Hate About Kids.

While the sequel film has not yet been greenlit, Junger said it is in the works.

10 Things I Hate About Dating is definitively in the works as a feature film. We’re developing it right now,” Junger said.

Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger starred in the original film, which also featured Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Larisa Oleynik in its main cast.

“I would love to work with Julia again,” Junger said. “She shaped the lives of millions of women. That Kat character really spoke to young women in a very powerful way.”

Junger also said he would love for the sequel film to have a nod to the late Ledger.

“I think that’s a beautiful idea, and the answer is now going to be yes. … He deserves to be loved,” Junger said.

While there is no word on how much the original setting and characters will be a part of the proposed sequel’s story, as the script is still in early stages, Junger reiterated he would love for the original cast to be a part of it in some way.

“If it resonates with [the original cast] and I can have some cameos or even real parts, I’d love [that],” Junger said. 

In brief: Disney films release dates, a ‘Top Gun’ experience in Vegas underway and more
Disney recently shared release information for a couple of highly anticipated movies. The Dog Stars, a 20th Century Studios project, is a post-apocalyptic science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott. It’s due to hit screens in March 2026 and will star Saltburn‘s Jacob Elordi. And Avatar fans can rejoice: the newest film in the series, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is set for release on Dec. 19, a few months after the Oct. 3 rerelease of 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water

Prime Video has announced there will not be a fourth season of its action-adventure fantasy series The Wheel of Time. Deadline reports the decision not to move forward came after “lengthy deliberations” and as a result of financial issues. The Wheel of Time is a TV adaptation of the book of the same name, starring Rosamund Pike 

Paramount Global and Advent Allen Entertainment plan to bring a Top Gun experience to the Las Vegas Strip. Based on the iconic Tom Cruise films, the new experience is described as an “adrenaline-charged, immersive” theme park that will combine “daring rides” and “cinematic storytelling.” The venture will include fighter jet stimulators, immersive technology and a reimagining of Top Gun: Maverick‘s Hard Deck bar and restaurant with live piano sing-alongs …

‘Shadow Force”s Omar Sy and Kerry Washington are both real-life Lionel Richie fans
‘Shadow Force”s Omar Sy and Kerry Washington are both real-life Lionel Richie fans
Omar Sy stars in Shadow Force as a secret agent who briefly separates from his wife Kyrah, played by Kerry Washington, to protect their son Ky. He and Ky bond over their love for Lionel Richie‘s “Truly in Love with You,” which viewers later learn is his and Kyrah’s wedding song. Kerry tells ABC Audio she and Omar love Lionel’s music in real-life.

“We are both Lionel Richie fans, which is so great. It was organic…I don’t know that Lionel is the soundtrack of my life the way he’s the soundtrack of their life, it’s so special. But I’ve always been a huge Lionel Richie fan,” she explains. She joked that he’s the fourth member of Kyrah’s family in the film, calling him “cousin” Lionel.

Shadow Force also makes other musical mentions, including a scene where Clifford “Method Man” Smith‘s Unc asks Ky if he listens to Wu-Tang Clan.

“I think it’s really great how much music plays a role in the movie. And I think its part of why you wanna see it in a theater, like in the surround sound, where you can really be taken by the music,” Kerry says.

She also praises Method Man’s performance, telling ABC Audio, “Cliff is so good in the films. He’s so funny and smart.” 

She adds that the levity he and Da’Vine Joy Randolph “bring to the film is so spectacular and needed. (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Method Man plays alongside Da’Vine’s Auntie as secret agents recruited by Kyrah to help keep their family safe. 

Shadow Force is currently in theaters.

