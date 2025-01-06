Anne Hathaway teases Jeremy Strong’s Golden Globes bucket hat look

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Anne Hathaway playfully teased her former co-star Jeremy Strong over what he wore to the 2025 Golden Globes.

The actor, who was nominated for his role as lawyer Roy Cohn in The Apprentice, wore a mint green velvet bucket hat and matching suit to the awards ceremony.

Hathaway, who starred alongside Strong in the film Armageddon Time, took to Instagram to congratulate him on his Golden Globe nomination and poke fun at his outfit.

Along with an image of herself wearing a similar bucket hat while portraying Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries, Hathaway posted a photo of Jeremy in his now-viral look.

“Sweetheart, I’m not mad you borrowed it but I didn’t totally realize you were going to change the col… anyway, not important, congrats on your well deserved nom for The Apprentice!!!” Hathaway captioned her post.

The Golden Globes aired live Sunday on CBS and Paramount+.

Director Alex Proyas dings Elon Musk for swiping his futuristic designs from ‘I, Robot’
Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On Thursday Elon Musk debuted the latest advancements from his company Tesla, including its bipedal and apparently AI-enhanced Optimus Robot, along with a Robovan and a Robotaxi, both of which are self-driving.

However, some noted the sleek tech bore more than a passing resemblance to stuff seen in the 2004 Will Smith hit I, Robot — and one of those was its director, Alex Proyas

Next to pictures of Tesla’s bipedal bot and the vehicles, Proyas posted stills from the film, including its slender humanoid robots.

He wrote, “Hey Elon, Can I have my designs back please?”

While the robots aren’t exact copies, the Robovan looks strikingly similar to a robot transport in the movie.

Chances are Elon was well aware of the designs in the film — the event was called “We Robot.”

Let’s just hope Elon’s bots don’t go into revolution mode as they did in the film.

Out of time: ‘Back to the Future – The Musical’ closing on Broadway in January
Universal Theatre Group

This is heavy: Back to the Future: The Musical will officially close on Broadway on Jan. 5, 2025. 

The musical won an Olivier Award in the U.K. — where it has been playing for four years — and sold $80 million in tickets over its 18 months and over 500 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City. After it pulls up stakes on the Great White Way, it will be headed to Germany in the 2025-26 season.

Back to the Future: The Musical currently stars Tony Award winner Roger Bart as Doc Brown, Casey Likes playing Marty McFly, Evan Alexander Smith as George McFly, Liana Hunt as Lorraine Baines, Nathaniel Hackmann as Biff Tannen and Jelani Remy as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry.

‘A Different Man,’ ‘Sing Sing’ win Gotham Awards
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute

The 2024 Gotham Awards took place in New York City Monday night. A Different Man, starring Sebastian Stan, took home Best Feature, while Colman Domingo and Clarence Maclin won the acting awards for Sing Sing.

Among the other honors handed out: Zendaya received the Spotlight Tribute for her role in Challengers, Timothée Chalamet and James Mangold received the Visionary Tribute for their collaboration on the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, Angelina Jolie received the Performer Tribute for her role in Maria and the cast of The Piano Lesson received the Ensemble Tribute.

Here’s the list of winners:
Best Feature — A Different Man
Best International Feature — All We Imagine as Light
Best Documentary Feature — No Other Land
Best Director — RaMell Ross for Nickel Boys
Best Screenplay — Azazel Jacobs for His Three Daughters
Breakthrough Director — Vera Drew for The People’s Joker
Outstanding Lead Performance — Colman Domingo in Sing Sing
Outstanding Supporting Performance — Clarence Maclin in Sing Sing
Breakthrough Performer — Brandon Wilson in Nickel Boys

