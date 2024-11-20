Anne Hathaway to star in film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s ‘Verity’

Anne Hathaway is taking on Colleen Hoover‘s latest film adaptation.

The popular author’s novel Verity is becoming a film for Amazon MGM Studios, and Hathaway has been tapped to star. The actress will reteam with director Michael Showalter, who helmed her hit Amazon rom-com The Idea of You.

Verity is based on the New York Times #1 bestseller of the same name, with a script by Nick Antosca. Sources tell Deadline the film will get a theatrical release.

This is the latest Hoover novel to be adapted to film, after her other bestseller It Ends with Us was released in theaters back in August. It made $346 million at the worldwide box office.

Verity follows a struggling writer who accepts a job finishing the remaining books in a successful mystery series, whose author, played by Hathaway, is unable to finish after befalling a mysterious accident.

Otis Redding biopic in the works; John Boyega to star
An upcoming film about the legendary singer Otis Redding has found its stars.

Variety reports that Star Wars actor John Boyega has been cast to play the legendary soul singer with Till‘s Danielle Deadwyler playing his wife, Zelma Redding, in the biopic Otis & Zelma.

The film, directed by Channing Godfrey Peoples, will chronicle the life of the famed singer, best known for such tunes as “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay,” “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long” and “Hard to Handle.”

According to the description, the film “celebrates the 10 short years Otis and Zelma had together, and their eternal love story after his passing.” Redding died in a plane crash in 1967 at the age of 27.

The description adds, “Zelma’s resilience and determination to preserve his musical legacy for the last 56 years fuels her, just as much as Otis’ love for Zelma fueled him.”

In other Otis Redding news … the singer will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday. He will receive the 2,791st star and is being honored in the category of Live Theatre/Live Performance.

‘Somebody Somewhere’ cast teases what to expect in third and final season
We’re heading back to the Sunflower State with martinis in hand one last time, as the third and final season of the HBO dramedy series Somebody Somewhere returns Sunday. 

Bridget Everett stars as Sam in the show, which is loosely based on her own life, and she reflected on what it’s like to have a TV show that so closely mirrors her experience.

“I think the last couple of years have been liberating and challenging because … I can be like, ‘Well, that’s a character.’ But a lot of times it is me or it is my feeling or is my experience. Sometimes it’s not,” she tells ABC Audio. 

So, what can we expect in season 3? 

Sam’s relationship with Joel, played by Jeff Hiller, has always been at the center of the series. Hannah Bos, co-creator and EP, shares how that will continue this season.

“In season 1, Joel sort of opens her up, then season 3, she’s open a little bit,” Bos says. “She has some room, they’ve influenced each other.”

How will Joel balance his bond with Sam and his budding relationship with Brad, played by Tim Bagley? Hiller hints, “Joel loves Brad and their relationship is beautiful. But there is this special connection that he has with Sam.” Paul Thureen, co-creator and EP, adds, “The story has always been about Sam and Joel, and I love where they end in this season.” 

And it’s not just Sam’s relationship with Joel that sees an evolution this season: Mary Catherine Garrison, who plays Sam’s sister Tricia, says that their relationship will see its own shift. “I think they’ve found this common ground, and they’ve found a way to relate to each other. And it’s like a new chapter for both of them.”

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
English Teacher: Wanna watch something that’ll make you feel good? Try out the new comedy series.

Tell Me Lies: It’s back to school for Lucy and Stephen, which means it’s time for scandal. The show returns for season 2.

Apple TV+
Slow Horses: Threat levels are critical. Good thing Gary Oldman is there to save the day in season 4 of the drama series.

Netflix
The Perfect Couple: Nicole Kidman is a disapproving mother-in-law in the new limited series.

Rebel Ridge: A former Marine deals with small-town corruption in the drama film.

Starz
Power Book II: Ghost: It’s the end of the road for the drama series. Watch the final episodes now.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

