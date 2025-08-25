Annette Bening﻿ to star in ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘The Dutton Ranch’

Annette Bening﻿ to star in ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘The Dutton Ranch’

Annette Bening attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Annette Bening is the latest star to join the Yellowstone franchise.

The five-time Academy Award nominee has joined the Yellowstone spinoff with the working title of The Dutton Ranch, ABC Audio has confirmed.

This new show will also star Cole HauserKelly Reilly and Finn Little, who will reprise their roles as Rip Wheeler, Beth Dutton and Carter.

Bening will play Beulah Jackson in the series, who is the powerful, cunning and charming head of a major ranch in Texas.

The new series follows Beth and Rip, who “are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch,” according to a press release. “With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter becomes the man he’s supposed to be.”

Chad Feehan will serve as showrunner on the new series. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan executive produces, as do stars Hauser and Reilly.

The Dutton Ranch marks Bening’s first foray into series television, according to a press release. Her next major role is in Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s The Bride, where she stars opposite Jessie BuckleyChristian BalePenélope Cruz and Peter Sarsgaard. She’ll also appear in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series Lucky alongside Anya Taylor-Joy.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Government hopes ﻿’Marriage﻿ ﻿Story’﻿ will help divorce wolves from eating livestock
Government hopes ﻿’Marriage﻿ ﻿Story’﻿ will help divorce wolves from eating livestock
Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson attend the ‘Marriage Story’ photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019, in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

In her latest role, Scarlett Johansson takes on the scaly beasts of Jurassic World Rebirth. In real life, her voice is being used against smaller, furrier predators. 

The Wall Street Journal reports that the United States Department of Agriculture, or USDA, has been using audio of Johannsson and fellow actor Adam Driver arguing in a scene from the 2019 movie Marriage Story in an effort to scare away wolves.

The audio is deployed by a drone as part of a program to keep wolves from attacking and eating livestock. 

“I need the wolves to respond and know that, hey, humans are bad,” says a USDA district supervisor in Oregon whose name is actually Paul Wolf.

Other examples of audio used by the drones include songs by AC/DC and Five Finger Death Punch.

Both Johansson and Driver were nominated for Oscars for their performances in ﻿Marriage Story﻿, but didn’t win. Perhaps they’ll be awarded with a Wolfie, instead.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oprah Winfrey, Keanu Reeves and more to present at the 78th annual Tony Awards
Oprah Winfrey, Keanu Reeves and more to present at the 78th annual Tony Awards
CBS

A star-studded lineup of presenters will take to the stage at this year’s Tony Awards.

CBS announced on Tuesday the celebrities who will present the trophies at the 78th annual Tony Awards.

Among the big names are Oprah Winfrey, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Stiller, Allison Janney, Bryan Cranston, Jesse Eisenberg, Jean Smart, Sarah Paulson, Michelle Williams and Katie Homes.

It will mark a Bill & Ted reunion on the Radio City Music Hall stage as both Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are set to present at the show.

TikTok star and Dancing with the Stars winner Charli D’Amelio is also set to present at the ceremony. She made her Broadway debut in the ensemble of & Juliet this season.

Additionally, musicians and Broadway stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lea Michele, Sara Bareilles, Aaron Tveit, Adam Lambert, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ariana DeBose, Carrie Preston, Danielle Brooks, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lea Salonga and Rachel Bay Jones are also set to present.

Cynthia Erivo hosts the Tony Awards live on June 8. It will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon seek second chances in ‘The Morning Show’ season 4 trailer
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon seek second chances in ‘The Morning Show’ season 4 trailer
Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy in ‘The Morning Show.’ (Apple)

The official trailer for season 4 of The Morning Show has arrived.

Apple TV+ released the trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the hit drama series on Wednesday.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon star in and executive produce the new season, which picks up almost two years after the events of season 3.

“With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?”

The trailer starts with Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson staring up at the UBN building, the workplace of the new network that resulted from the merger of UBA and NBN back in season 3.

“I’m a firm believer in second chances,” Bradley says. “Maybe this is an opportunity to make it right.”

Aniston’s Alex Levy, who proposed the merger after finding out what Jon Hamm‘s character Paul Marks had planned for the network, agrees with her.

“This is a reset, a different company, a different culture,” Alex says.

Billy CrudupMark DuplassNestor CarbonellKaren PittmanGreta Lee and Nicole Beharie also star in the season.

The Morning Show season 4 premieres on Sept. 17. One new episode will debut weekly through Nov. 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.