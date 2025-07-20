Anonymous tip results in two drug arrests

On July 18, 2025, deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to an anonymous tip regarding heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic at 325 Maple Drive, Apartment 9. Upon arrival, deputies observed multiple vehicles entering the apartment complex and noted suspicious behavior indicative of possible narcotics activity.

Shortly thereafter, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a separate vehicle exiting the complex for a registration violation. Multiple individuals occupied the car. During the stop, deputies observed inconsistencies in statements made by the driver and passengers. A subsequent search of the vehicle and its occupants resulted in the discovery of illegal substances and drug-related paraphernalia.

Based on the information obtained during the stop, deputies obtained and served a search warrant for 325 Maple Drive, Apartment 9. At the time of the search, the residence was occupied by Javon Lamar Manns, Robert Carrington Brough, and a third individual. The third individual was found to have no outstanding warrants and was released at the scene.

During the execution of the search warrant, deputies seized suspected methamphetamine and cocaine, along with digital scales, packaging materials, multiple cellular devices, and a quantity of U.S. currency. All items of evidence will be submitted to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for analysis. Additionally, a 2010 Audi sedan was seized as part of the investigation.

As a result of this investigation, the following individuals were taken into custody:

Javon Lamar Manns, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and jailed without bond.

Robert Carrington Brough, charged with maintaining a common nuisance and jailed under a $3,500 bond.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to investigating and disrupting illegal drug activity in our communities. Anyone with information regarding narcotics activity is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or submit tips anonymously through the Crime Stoppers program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

(Photo: Manns at left and Brough were arrested after deputies seized items in the apartment at left and in a car. Courtesy HCSO.)