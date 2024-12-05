‘Anora,’ ‘I Saw the TV Glow’ lead 40th Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations

‘Anora,’ ‘I Saw the TV Glow’ lead 40th Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations
Film Independent Spirit Awards

The nominations for the 40th Film Independent Spirit Awards were announced on Wednesday, unveiling that Anora and I Saw the TV Glow lead the pack with six nominations each.

Cannes Palme d’Or winner Anora and the A24 pic I Saw the TV Glow are nominated for Best Feature, along with Nickel Boys, Sing Sing and The Substance.

Anora also picked up a Best Lead Performance nomination for Mikey Madison, Best Supporting Performance nominations for Yuri Borisov and Karren Karagulian, a Best Director nomination for Sean Baker and recognition for the Producers Award.

The gender-neutral Best Lead Performance category is stacked, with Amy Adams, Ryan Destiny, Colman Domingo, Keith Kupferer, Demi Moore, Hunter Schafer, Justice Smith, June Squibb and Sebastian Stan picking up nominations for the award.

The Independent Spirit Awards will take place on Feb. 22 in Santa Monica, California. Aidy Bryant returns to host the event, which will stream live on IMDb and YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Ben Affleck praises Jennifer Lopez’s ‘spectacular’ acting skills amid divorce
Ben Affleck praises Jennifer Lopez’s ‘spectacular’ acting skills amid divorce
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Ben Affleck is praising ex Jennifer Lopez‘s performance in the upcoming film Unstoppable.

The Oscar winner, who produced the movie alongside longtime pal and collaborator Matt Damon, called the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s work in the project “spectacular” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Nov. 3.

Unstoppable tells the story of wrestler Anthony Robles, who won the NCAA national championship despite being born with only one leg. Robles is played in the film by Moonlight actor Jharrel Jerome, with Lopez playing Robles’ mother, Judy.

Affleck credited the positive reception of the film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and opens in theaters on Dec. 6, to it being “rooted in the passion of really talented artists.”

The Good Will Hunting writer and actor also lauded director William Goldenberg and the entire cast — which includes Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña and Don Cheadle — for “the passion that they had to bring this story to life.”

“It kind of speaks to a certain kind of thing I guess we’re drawn to, which is we really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply emotionally connected to the story,” he said.

Affleck’s comments come just over two months after Lopez filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lindsay Lohan gets tangled in hilarious holiday mess in trailer to ‘Our Little Secret’
Lindsay Lohan gets tangled in hilarious holiday mess in trailer to ‘Our Little Secret’
Netflix

Lindsay Lohan is bringing Christmas cheer once again in a new holiday film.

On Friday, the trailer for Our Little Secret, a new holiday rom-com, was released and features Lohan spending the holidays with her boyfriend’s family for the first time.

But once she arrives at his family’s home and meets his mother (Kristin Chenoweth), things take a turn when she discovers she’s also spending the holidays with her ex-boyfriend and almost fiancé Logan (Ian Harding), who is dating her new boyfriend’s sister.

The trailer shows Lohan and Harding getting into sticky situations as they navigate the holidays with their partners’ family and more.

Also starring in the film are Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinksy and Henry Czerny. As reported, Lohan’s Mean Girls co-star Tim Meadows will also star in the film.

The streaming platform announced the news of Our Little Secret in January. The project is also part of Lohan’s two-picture creative partnership with Netflix.

Previously, Lohan starred in the Netflix rom-com Falling for Christmas in November 2022 alongside Chord Overstreet. She also starred in Irish Wish, which was released in March.

Our Little Secret will be available to stream on Nov. 27.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Directors talk ‘Moana 2’: ‘It was about how can we tell the best story for Moana’
Directors talk ‘Moana 2’: ‘It was about how can we tell the best story for Moana’
Courtesy of Disney

Fans of the 2016 Disney animated film Moana can revisit their favorite characters with the new sequel, Moana 2, which is in theaters Wednesday. The film picks up three years after the original film, with Moana, voiced by Auliʻi Cravalho, setting out on a new journey with the demigod Maui, voiced by Dwayne Johnson.

Taking on the challenge of following up such a successful film are directors Jason Hand, David Derrick Jr. and Dana Ledoux Miller, who discussed their approach to the sequel with ABC Audio.

Derrick says one of the most important things in making this movie was “finding that universal connection that people have with Moana,” explaining, “I think when we came back to tell her story, it was just coming back with an old friend.” 

“I think Moana’s superpower is her empathy, and I think that’s an incredible characteristic, and it leads and guides all of her decisions,” Hand adds. “So we used that when we were making the sequel.” 

Hand also says it was important to maintain the relationships from the first movie: “Moana and Maui together is like magic. To see both Auliʻi and Dwayne come back into the booth and recreate that, that’s something … we definitely needed to have again.”

And Ledoux Miller says they didn’t really concern themselves with picking up specific elements from the original film.  

“It was really about how can we tell the best story for Moana,” she says. “It was really about pushing Moana to become a better leader and to help her grow up.” 

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t parts of the film that should feel familiar to fans of the original. 

“We’re fans of the first film,” she says, “so having Easter eggs and callbacks just kind of came naturally to us.” 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.