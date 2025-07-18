Another Biden aide invokes Fifth Amendment in deposition before House panel

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Annie Tomasini on Friday became the third Biden administration official to plead the Fifth Amendment in a House panel’s investigation into former President Joe Biden’s mental fitness and use of a presidential autopen while in office.

Tomasini was called on to appear before the Republican-led House Oversight Committee for a closed-door interview.

Tomasini, who served as the deputy chief of staff to Biden, invoked the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and declined to answer questions, according to Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer.

Comer, who did not attend the hearing on Friday, subsequently criticized what he called a “pattern of key Biden confidants seeking to shield themselves from criminal liability.”

“It’s unbelievable that Ms. Tomasini and others refuse to answer basic questions about President Biden’s fitness to serve. It’s apparent they would rather hide key information to protect themselves and Joe Biden than be truthful with the American people about this historic scandal,” Comer said in a statement.

Tomasini didn’t take questions from reporters as she left the Rayburn House Office Building Friday.

Tomasini’s lawyer provided a statement to the committee, which was obtained by ABC News, on her reasons for invoking the Fifth Amendment.

“The Committee has asked Ms. Tomasini to testify in connection with an investigation into use of the autopen,” the statement, signed by Tomasini’s counsel Jonathan Su, read. “There is no actual evidence of wrongdoing by Ms. Tomasini, and President Biden has already confirmed that he made all decisions concerning the grants of clemency at the end of his term.”

“It is well known that there is an ongoing federal criminal investigation into this matter by the Department of Justice, ordered by the current White House,” the statement continued. “This past week, the Chairman suggested that it is ‘very possible’ the investigation could generate criminal referrals to the Department of Justice. Under these circumstances, any reasonable person would seriously consider an invocation of their Fifth Amendment rights.”

The House panel has requested several interviews with former Biden officials as part of their probe.

Earlier this week, Anthony Bernal, who served as assistant to the president and chief of staff to the first lady in the Biden administration, also invoked the Fifth Amendment in his deposition.

“The record is also clear that persons of the full range of the political spectrum, in recent and historical Congressional investigations, have invoked their Fifth Amendment rights to decline to answer questions from Congress. Any suggestion that such an invocation is itself evidence of wrongdoing would be highly irresponsible and flatly wrong, particularly from those elected to represent the people and uphold the Constitution,” Bernal’s lawyer wrote in a letter to the committee obtained by ABC News.

After Bernal’s deposition, Comer told reporters that former Vice President Kamala Harris and former first lady Jill Biden “should” be subpoenaed in the committee’s probe.

The House panel had also subpoenaed Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s White House physician, for testimony.

O’Connor, too, declined to answer questions when he briefly appeared before the committee for a transcribed interview. He cited both the Fifth Amendment and physician-patient privilege. After, the House Oversight Committee took the unprecedented step of releasing a video of the deposition that occurred behind closed doors.

The committee also released a video of Bernal’s deposition and is likely to do so for Tomasini as well.

Neera Tanden, who served as the director of the White House Domestic Policy Council under Biden, sat for several hours of testimony in late June. When asked after by reporters if there was an effort to disguise Biden’s condition, Tanden replied: “Absolutely not.”

Biden himself rejected reports of cognitive decline during an appearance on ABC’s “The View” in early May.

“They are wrong. There’s nothing to sustain that,” Biden said at the time.

ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump to sign controversial spending bill during White House 4th of July celebrations
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is slated to use the White House’s Fourth of July celebrations as the backdrop for his final victory lap over his massive spending bill.

The president will sign the legislation, which will bring massive cuts to government benefits such as Medicaid and increase funding for immigration enforcement, during the White House’s military family picnic on Friday evening.

It is unclear what guests will attend the signing event or if the picnic’s fireworks will take place during that time.

Trump pushed Congress to pass the bill by July 4th as some Republicans held out over several issues, including the bill’s effect on the debt ceiling.

“There could be no better birthday present for America than the phenomenal victory we achieved just hours ago when Congress passed the ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’ to Make America Great Again,” Trump said in Iowa on Thursday, after the House passed the bill.

The White House celebrations for the Fourth of July will include several flyovers, including one featuring B-2 bombers. The president said Thursday that the flyover will occur at the same time he signs the bill; however, the White House has not confirmed the timing of that event.

Democrats criticized the president and the bill’s supporters over its cuts to services that help the poorest Americans. The bill institutes work requirements for Medicaid that some experts say will make millions of Americans uninsured, and makes cuts to the program that will result in closures of health centers in rural areas, according to health care employers.

On Thursday, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries broke the chamber’s record with an eight-hour, 44-minute speech decrying the bill.

“We wanted to make sure that the American people had an opportunity to fully and more completely understands, in the light of day, just how damaging this one big, ugly bill will be to the American people,” he said.

Rep. LaMonica McIver charged by DOJ over incident with ICE agents
Police body cam image of New Jersey Rep. LaMonica McIver outside of an ICE detention facility, in Newark, N.J., May 9, 2025. United States District Court/District of New Jersey

(NEWARK, N.J.) — New Jersey Rep. LaMonica McIver was charged on Monday for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officers outside of an ICE detention facility earlier this month.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba announced she was charging the congresswoman with assaulting and impeding a law enforcement officer.

On May 9, McIver, along with a few other members of Congress and Ras Baraka, the mayor of Newark, New Jersey, were protesting outside of Delaney Hall, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility.

Tensions at the protest escalated and pushing and shoving allegedly occurred, according to the U.S. attorney.

“Representative LaMonica McIver assaulted, impeded, and interfered with law enforcement in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 111(a)(1),” Habba said in a statement. “That conduct cannot be overlooked by the chief federal law enforcement official in the State of New Jersey, and it is my Constitutional obligation to ensure that our federal law enforcement is protected.”

“No one is above the law — politicians or otherwise. It is the job of this office to uphold Justice, regardless of who you are. Now we will let the justice system work,” Habba added.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem echoed Habba’s decision in a post on social media.

“If any person, regardless of political party, influence or status, assaults a law enforcement officer as we witnessed Congresswoman McIver do, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Noem wrote on X. “We thank our brave ICE law enforcement officers for their service to this great nation.”

President Donald Trump also claimed McIver was “out of control” while commenting on the charges at the Capitol on Tuesday.

“I have no idea who she is,” Trump told reporters. “That woman was out of control. She was shoving federal agents. She was out of control. The days of that crap are over in this country. We’re going to have law and order.”

Following the charges, McIver alleged in a statement that the decision was politically motivated.

“The charges against me are purely political — they mischaracterize and distort my actions, and are meant to criminalize and deter legislative oversight,” McIver said. “This administration will never stop me from working for the people in our district and standing up for what is right. I am thankful for the outpouring of support I have received and I look forward to the truth being laid out clearly in court,” she added.

The complaint alleges McIver tried to “thwart the arrest” of Baraka after he had been told to leave the secured area of the facility because, unlike the congresspeople, he did not have lawful authority to be there. She is accused of making “forcible contact” with authorities, including allegedly slamming her forearm into a Homeland Security Investigations agent and pushing and using “each of her forearms to forcibly strike” an ICE officer, according to the complaint.

The complaint includes multiple stills from officer body camera footage showing what prosecutors allege were McIver’s “multiple attempts to forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, and interfere with the agents attempting to take the Mayor into custody.”

The charges against Baraka were dropped by the U.S. attorney.

Baraka said in a statement on X that he was glad the trespassing charge against him was dismissed, but that he stands with McIver and believes she will be “vindicated.”

“I want to be clear: I stand with LaMonica, and I fully expect her to be vindicated,” the mayor wrote.

Top House Democrats also released a joint statement defending McIver on Monday, vowing to “vigorously” respond to what they say is an illegitimate abuse of power.

“An attack on one of us is an attack on the American people. House Democrats will respond vigorously in the days to come at a time, place and manner of our choosing,” the leaders said.

Additionally, the party leaders noted that McIver toured the facility after the alleged altercation. “There is no credible evidence that Rep. McIver engaged in any criminal activity, and she would not have been permitted to tour the facility had she done anything wrong,” the lawmakers claimed.

Bureau of Prisons assessing Trump’s directive to reopen Alcatraz
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The new director of the federal Bureau of Prisons said the agency will “vigorously” pursue “all avenues to support and implement” the president’s agenda after President Donald Trump said he was wanted to reopen Alcatraz as a “substantially enlarged and rebuilt” prison.

Over the weekend, Trump posted on Truth Social that he was directing the Bureau of Prisons, along with the Department of Justice, FBI and DHS to reopen the facility.

“The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) will vigorously pursue all avenues to support and implement the President’s agenda,” said BOP Director William K. Marshall III, who was sworn in last month. “I have ordered an immediate assessment to determine our needs and the next steps. USP Alcatraz has a rich history. We look forward to restoring this powerful symbol of law, order, and justice. We will be actively working with our law enforcement and other federal partners to reinstate this very important mission.

Alcatraz, which sits in the middle of San Francisco Bay, has not been an operational prison since 1963, according to the National Park Service, which has maintained it as part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area since 1972. More than 1 million people visit the island each year, according to the BOP.

The facility, which was built as a fort to protect San Francisco Bay then converted to an Army prison before holding federal inmates, has housed notorious prisoners such as mobster Al Capone. Known as “The Rock,” the prison held on average 260 to 275 people, according to the Bureau of Prisons, and many inmates considered the living conditions at the prison to be better than most at the time, the agency says.

It was estimated that it would take $3 million to $5 million for restoration and maintenance work to keep the prison open in addition to daily operating costs, which were far higher than other federal prisons. Alcatraz’s daily per capita cost in 1959 was $10.10 compared to $3.00 for the federal prison in Atlanta.

A recent inspector general report estimated that the Bureau of Prisons facilities across the country needed $2 billion worth of repairs. The BOP has had to close facilities because of the dire conditions inside some prisons.

Elizabeth Neumann, a former DHS deputy chief of staff, told ABC News Live that the BOP “already has some pretty significant problems with its existing prisons.”

“They’ve closed a number in recent years just because they can’t maintain them. So to try to also turn around something that hasn’t been operational for 60 years, and make it habitable for people to be imprisoned would be a lot of money,” she said.

And it’s not just the cost of getting the facility ready to house inmates, she said.

“San Francisco is a very high cost of living area. Federal employees get paid more if they work in those high cost areas. So it’s not really a cost effective solution,” Neumann said. “If you’re looking to build producer capacity, you would it’s more effective to just build something new in a part of the country where the cost of living is lower.”

Neumann said she wasn’t surprised by Trump’s suggestion. She said during her time at Homeland Security, she was often tasked with researching some of his proposals.

“He has a lot of ideas. People will go off and study them, then they’ll come back with the facts and, and usually it gets dropped at that stage,” she said.

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who represents the area in Congress, shot down Trump’s proposal.

“Alcatraz closed as a federal penitentiary more than sixty years ago. It is now a very popular national park and major tourist attraction. The President’s proposal is not a serious one,” she posted on X.

