Ansel Elgort joins New York production of Pete Townshend’s ‘Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet’

Ansel Elgort attends Focus Features’ ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ New York premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 28, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images)

Actor Ansel Elgort is set to make his professional dancing debut in New York in November.

The West Side Story actor is set to play The Godfather in Pete Townshend’s Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet, inspired by The Who’s 1973 rock opera, which will run at New York City Center from Nov. 14-16.

“Rock n’ Roll is not dead. I think it’s having a rebirth right now, downtown NYC you can hear electric guitars squealing through bar doors as people are hungry for live music. Even better, a rock ballet!,” Elgort says in a statement. “My roots are in ballet and theatre and to be able to return to the stage in The Who’s Quadrophenia rock ballet feels like a gift from the rock gods. Well, one of them himself, Pete Townshend already wrote me a note welcoming me on board, and I’m framing it.”

Townshend adds, “I’m thrilled to welcome Ansel to Quadrophenia. The spirit of Rock n’ Roll was not just my generation. It’s every generation.”

Directed by Rob Ashford, Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet debuted in the U.K. in May. It features an orchestral version of the album by Townshend’s wife, Rachel Fuller, recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The ballet is choreographed by Paul Roberts, with rising star Paris Fitzpatrick playing the central character, Jimmy.

The story, set in Brighton, England, in 1965, follows a young working-class mod named Jimmy on a journey of self-discovery. The album’s title was inspired by Jimmy’s four-way “split personality,” with each member of the band representing a different facet of that personality.

Tickets for Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet are on sale now. More info can be found at nycitycenter.org.

Selena Gomez stars in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 5 trailer
Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin star in season 5 of ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ (Patrick Harbron/Disney)

The trailer for Only Murders in the Building season 5 has arrived.

Hulu released the trailer for the fifth season of the comedy series on Tuesday. It finds Steve MartinSelena Gomez and Martin Short returning as the investigative trio of Charles, Mabel and Oliver.

The trailer follows their investigation into what could have led to the death of their beloved doorman, Lester. The trio refuses to believe his death was an accident.

“Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia,” according to an official synopsis. “The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.”

Michael Cyril Creighton also stars in the season that features an ensemble of special guests, including Meryl StreepDa’Vine Joy RandolphRichard KindNathan LaneBobby CannavaleRenée ZellwegerLogan Lerman and Christoph Waltz.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 premieres its first three episodes on Sept. 9. New episodes will stream weekly on Tuesdays.

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ gets season 3 release date
A poster for ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.’ (Disney)

The Mormon mom influencers of #MomTok are returning for a new season.

Hulu has announced that season 3 of the Emmy-nominated series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will be released Nov. 13, with all 10 episodes dropping at once.

The reality series stars Taylor Frankie PaulDemi EngemannJen AffleckJessi NgatikauraLayla TaylorMayci NeeleyMikayla MatthewsMiranda McWhorter and Whitney Leavitt.

According to Hulu, the new season will focus on new revelations and allegations that might put the #MomTok community in jeopardy.

“The members face a crisis of friendship as loyalties shift, trust is tested, and the lines between fact and fiction blur,” a synopsis from Hulu reads.

“When the pursuit of the truth calls character into question, a war over morality begins and a clash between #Momtok and #Dadtok erupts,” the synopsis continues. “With their sisterhood and everything they’ve built hanging in the balance, can the women find a path forward to salvation? Or will their collective sins destroy #Momtok for good?”

While fans will have to wait another three months to catch new SLOMW episodes, they can tune in as Leavitt and Affleck hit the ballroom dance floor in their debuts on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, which premieres Sept. 16 on ABC.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives first premiered in 2024 and was nominated earlier this year for an Emmy Award for outstanding unstructured reality program, alongside America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys CheerleadersLove on the SpectrumRuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked and Welcome to Wrexham.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and Hulu.

New series based on ‘The Holiday’ is in the works
David Lodge/FilmMagic via Getty Images

A new series based on the beloved 2006 romantic comedy The Holiday is in the works at Apple TV+.

The Holiday, directed by Nancy Meyers, starred Cameron Diaz as Amanda, a single American woman, and Kate Winslet as Iris, a single British woman.

The two women swap homes during the Christmas season and unexpectedly find love after heartbreak with Amanda meeting Graham, played by Jude Law, and Iris connecting with Miles, portrayed by Jack Black.

The film quickly became a hit and is now a Christmas classic.

The new TV series version of The Holiday is expected to keep the storyline but will introduce viewers to new characters.

Writer Krissie Ducker is set to executive produce, and actor and comedian Rob Delaney is attached to write the new series, which will be produced with Left Bank Pictures.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

