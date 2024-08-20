AOL, Chumbawamba, and murderous Tamagotchi in trailer to throwback horror comedy ‘Y2K’

A24 Films

Oscar-winning indie studio A24 just dropped the trailer to Y2K, a horror comedy that, as its name suggests, centers on what some thought would be the end of the world, the so-called Y2K bug. 

While in reality it didn’t come to pass, in the film it does. Unfortunately for high school losers Eli and Danny — Jaeden Martell from the It films and Deadpool 2‘s Julian Dennison — it comes after they’ve managed to sneak into a New Year’s Eve party with the popular kids. 

One of those is Rachel Zegler‘s Laura, the object of Eli’s affection. 

When the clock strikes midnight, all hell breaks loose in the comedy directed by and co-starring Saturday Night Live vet Kyle Mooney

Airliners crash into each other in mid-air and anything with a microchip turns murderous during the “global computer apocalypse.” Chumbawamba‘s “Tubthumping” sets the mood for the early-aughts chaos, as Tamagotchi seize power tools with deadly results, and Eli, Danny, and Laura go on the run.

And for an added nostalgia hit, CluelessAlicia Silverstone plays Eli’s mom.

The film was co-produced by Jonah Hill and Christopher Storer, the latter of whom created the Emmy winner The Bear

It hits theaters December 6.

Jonathan Majors says he’s “heartbroken” his Marvel character Kang is being replaced by Downey’s Dr. Doom
Marvel Studios

Jonathan Majors says he’s “heartbroken” his Marvel Studios future was Thanos-snapped — a decision cemented last weekend after it was announced that Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. was taking the role of baddie Dr. Doom.

Majors was to reprise his Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania character Kang in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, but the studio severed ties with him following his 2023 convictions on third degree assault and second-degree harassment following an incident with his ex Grace Jabbari.

The movies were pulled from the schedule, and recently retitled, with Downey now the heavy, starting with Avengers: Doomsday.

Earlier this week, TMZ caught up with the actor, who said he’s “heartbroken, of course,” about the decision, and bristled that Downey — and The Flash‘s Ezra Miller — were allowed to portray their respective characters in spite of their past legal troubles, while he was let go.

“I think it’s fair that Mr. Downey is being and has been greeted with patience and curiosity and love, and that Mr. Miller has gotten the same treatment,” Majors said. “And that they’re being allowed to work their art and be creative at that level … I didn’t really get that.”

Majors added, “I love Kang,” but allowed, “Dr. Doom is wicked, though.”

When asked if he’d ever reprise as the character if Marvel allowed it, Majors said he’s all in. “Hell yeah! Hell yeah! Hell yeah!” he enthused. “I love him. I love Kang. If that’s what the fans want, if that’s what Marvel wants, then let’s roll. Hell yeah.”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Report shows $11 million Army deal with The Rock may have hurt recruiting efforts
ABC/Paula Lobo

Military.com reports the U.S. Army is having serious “buyer’s regret” over an $11 million deal to have Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson boost sagging recruitment numbers. 

In fact, not only did Johnson’s involvement not cause a single would-be GI to sign on the dotted line for Uncle Sam, the campaign “may possibly have had a negative impact on finding new enlistments,” according to internal emails reviewed by the news source.

For these reasons, the Army is reportedly trying to get $6 million back, the article says.

According to Army sources, the deal would have leveraged Johnson’s football minor league, the United Football League, to promote the military branch. However, poor viewer numbers for the league deflated that strategy — as did Johnson’s reported lack of participation using his Instagram fanbase of 396 million followers. 

According to the article, Johnson promised the Army five promotional posts to his legion of followers — worth, according to the military, a million bucks each considering the size of his audience. But Johnson allegedly delivered on just two of them. 

Evidently, the Army pushed back against the sports tie-in after an $88 million deal with NASCAR to promote the National Guard flopped, but the deal was reportedly “pushed through” by Gen. Randy George.

Col. Dave Butler, a rep for George, tells the website, “In terms of The Rock, it’s unfortunate he was pulled away at a time when we expected him to … create content for his social media channel.”

While they try to “rebalance the contract,” Butler said, “The Rock remains a good partner to the Army.”

A rep for the superstar didn’t return ABC Audio’s request for comment.

Adam Driver returning to stage with off-Broadway revival of ‘Hold on to Me Darling’
Good Morning America

Adam Driver is returning to the theater this fall with a turn in award-winning playwright Kenneth Lonergan‘s acclaimed play Hold on to Me Darling.

Directed by Tony winner Neil Pepe — as it was when the play was first staged in 2016 — Driver’s 13-week engagement will begin preview performances on Sept. 24, officially opening Oct. 16 at New York City’s historic Lucille Lortel Theatre.

The Ferrari star will be playing fictitious country music star Strings McCrane, who “finds himself in an existential tailspin” after his mother’s death.

“The only way out, he decides, is to abandon superstardom in favor of the simple life, so he moves back to his hometown in Tennessee,” producers continue.

“The simple life turns out to be anything but simple in this brilliantly observed tragicomedy, as the consequences of Strings’ success and mind-bending effects of his fame prove all but impossible to outrun.”

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Driver was last on Broadway in 2019’s Burn This, and has performed off-Broadway as well, including in the award-winning drama Angels in America.

