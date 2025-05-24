Appalachian asks for rate increase

Appalachian Power is asking for a rate increase that will amount to $6.63 on a monthly residential bill. If approved the increase would not occur before March of next year. The average monthly bill with Appalachian has gone up about $50 a month since July, 2022.
