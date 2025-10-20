Appeals court considers whether Alina Habba can continue as NJ’s top prosecutor

<figure><img src=”https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/News_AlinaHabba_102025.png” alt=””><figcaption>Counselor to the President Donald Trump Alina Habba speak during a panel discussion at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center, Feb. 20, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images</figcaption></figure><p>(WASHINGTON) — In a legal challenge that could have sweeping implications for President <a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/alerts/donald-trump”><span class=”s1″>Donald Trump’s</span></a> picks for top prosecutors across the country, a federal appeals court heard arguments Monday about whether Trump’s former defense attorney, Alina Habba, is unlawfully serving as the acting U.S. attorney in New Jersey. </p><p class=”p1″>A federal judge in August concluded that Habba was <a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/judge-rules-alina-habba-unlawfully-serving-us-attorney/story?id=124859241″><span class=”s1″>serving without legal authority</span></a> after she ended her 120-day term as interim U.S. attorney without being confirmed by the Senate or securing the support of the federal bench in New Jersey. </p><p class=”p1″>Through what a federal judge later described as a “novel series of legal and personnel moves,” the Trump administration kept Habba, Trump’s <a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/absent-court-donald-trump-finds-voice-defense-attorney/story?id=104893771″><span class=”s1″>former personal attorney</span></a>, in the position by formally withdrawing her nomination then placing her in a role that allowed her to serve as the acting U.S. attorney. </p><p class=”p1″>After a defendant being prosecuted by Habba <a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/criminal-trial-put-hold-after-defendant-challenges-alina/story?id=124148581″><span class=”s1″>challenged her authorit</span></a>y, U.S. District Judge Matthew Braun disqualified her from serving as New Jersey’s top prosecutor. After the Trump administration appealed that ruling, the case was heard Monday by a three-judge panel on the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. </p><p class=”p1″>”Would you concede that there are serious constitutional implications to your theory, or the Government’s theory, which really is a complete circumvention it seems of the Appointments Clause?” asked Judge D. Brooks Smith, an appointee of Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush. </p><p class=”p1″>”I do disagree with that, Judge Smith. The office of the United States attorney is an inferior office” not requiring Senate confirmation, a DOJ lawyer responded. </p><p class=”p1″>”There’s no question that Ms. Habba was appointed by the attorney general, so any Appointments Clause problem has been fully satisfied by the fact that she has an AG appointment,” the DOJ attorney said. </p><p class=”p1″>When an attorney tried to suggest that Habba was being targeted personally, Judge Smith fired back. </p><p class=”p1″>”Nothing about this involves, in my view, Ms. Habba personally,” Smith said. “This is about the statutes. This is about the separation of powers. This is about an important position within the firmament of government. This is about process, which is what the system that we operate under every day is all about.” </p><p class=”p1″>The three-judge panel — composed of two judges put on the bench by Bush and one by Biden — is expected to issue a ruling in the coming weeks. With similar legal challenges playing out across the country for other U.S. attorneys who failed to secure confirmations — including the top prosecutors in Nevada and the Northern New York — the decision could have sweeping implications for the Justice Department. </p><p class=”p1″>Following the arguments, Habba posted on social media to criticize the legal challenge as well as Senate Democrats for failing to consider her nomination.</p><p class=”p1″>”When millions of Americans voted for a change in leadership in November, they voted for a new direction. That choice should not be undermined by political obstruction in Congress or by criminal defendants,” she wrote. </p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>
Kaylee Goncalves’ sister speaks out about courtroom confrontation with Bryan Kohberger
(BOISE, Idaho) — The world came to know the feisty older sister of University of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves after she gave a ferocious victim impact statement at Bryan Kohberger’s sentencing last week. She said she memorized her speech so she wouldn’t break eye contact with him in the courtroom.
“I was prepared to be arrested that day,” Alivea Goncalves told ABC News of the fiery moment she confronted her younger sister’s killer in court.
Alivea Goncalves said to Kohberger, “You’re a delusional, pathetic, hypochondriac loser who thought you were so much smarter than everybody else. … You aren’t special or deep, not mysterious or exceptional. … No one thinks you are important.”
“I was fueled by seeing the rage on his face,” she told ABC News. “Man … was he mad. That was obviously a big point of why I did what I did — to make him feel small.”
Alivea Goncalves also asked pointed questions like, “What was second weapon you used on Kaylee?” A hypothetical question in the moment, but one that investigators have yet to figure out. Kaylee Goncalves had unique injuries described as a horizontal pattern, and it’s not clear what caused them, police confirmed to ABC News.
“I had one shot at it and I was gonna make the most of it,” Alivea Goncalves said.
Alivea Goncalves said she did eliminate a few thoughts from her statement after realizing Kohberger’s mom and sister were in the courtroom.
“I didn’t anticipate his mother and sister being there,” she said. “And I had specific lines that were directed towards his relationship with his mother and directed towards the shame that he has caused his family, and how the ultimate move of a coward is for him to sit behind bars while the rest of his family has to bear the real weight, the shame of what he’s done.”
She concluded her statement with memorable words to Kohberger, saying that if he hadn’t attacked the students in their sleep, “Kaylee would’ve kicked your f—— ass.”
“I got up there knowing that my speech wasn’t to Kaylee and Maddie — it was for them. … I just wanted to reclaim their power,” she said.
Kaylee, Kaylee’s lifelong best friend Maddie Mogen, their roommate Xana Kernodle and Xana’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death at the girls’ off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022. On Wednesday, their killer was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences on the four first-degree murder counts and the maximum penalty of 10 years on the burglary count after pleading guilty to all charges.
Kaylee Goncalves was stabbed more than 30 times and had defensive wounds, according to a police report released for the first time last week. The 21-year-old was described as “unrecognizable as her facial structure was extremely damaged,” the report said.
“It’s gruesome and it’s graphic,” Alivea Goncalves acknowledged, but she said it’s information she wanted because she knows “Kaylee absolutely fought for her life.”
In November 2022, when news of the deaths at 1122 King Road reached Alivea Goncalves, she said she started going through her sister’s phone records to see if she had made any calls, convincing herself Kaylee wasn’t picking up her phone because she was at the police station answering questions. But Alivea Goncalves would never speak to her sister again.
Their last conversation was a six-hour FaceTime during which Alivea Goncalves guided her sister through buying her Range Rover, which the 21-year-old proudly drove to Moscow to show her friends on her last trip to their college house. Their dad drives the car now. Alivea Goncalves said many of Kaylee’s other belongings were picked up by their parents, covered in blood and in hazmat bags.
Alivea Goncalves made Kaylee Goncalves an aunt twice over before she died, and twice more after. She was pregnant with a girl when Kaylee Goncalves was murdered, and she named that baby Theo MaddieKay. Alivea Goncalves calls Kaylee and Maddie soulmates, and she describes their namesake as the perfect mixture of Kaylee and Maddie.
Ahead of Friday deadline, appeals court considering lawfulness of Trump’s sweeping tariffs
(WASHINGTON) — As the clock ticks down to President Donald Trump’s Aug. 1 deadline for the resumption of reciprocal tariffs, a federal appeals court is hearing arguments Thursday over whether Trump’s sweeping tariffs are lawful.
A group of small businesses and a coalition of states are asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to invalidate the bulk of Trump’s tariffs, arguing that Trump overstepped his power when he used a decades-old economic emergency statute to enact a flurry of tariffs in April.
“The President’s chaotic assertion of that purported authority, which changed by the day and wreaked havoc on capital markets and the economy, illustrates both the breadth of powers that the President claims and the danger of unlimited authority in this domain,” the coalition of states argued in their brief to the court.
The hearing comes at a critical time for Trump, as he rushes to complete trade deals ahead of a self-imposed Friday deadline for dozens of reciprocal tariffs to restart. Lawyers for the Trump administration have argued that a court invalidating the tariffs would create a “foreign policy disaster scenario” as trade negotiations remain ongoing.
“To all of my great lawyers who have fought so hard to save our Country, good luck in America’s big case today,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Thursday morning. “If our Country was not able to protect itself by using TARIFFS AGAINST TARIFFS, WE WOULD BE ‘DEAD,’ WITH NO CHANCE OF SURVIVAL OR SUCCESS.”
The legal authority for Trump’s tariffs was thrown into uncertainty in May when the New York-based Court of International Trade ruled that the president did not have the power to unilaterally impose his global “Liberation Day” tariffs, as well as the tariffs on China, Mexico, and Mexico that Trump imposed to combat fentanyl trafficking.
A federal appeals court quickly stayed the Court of International Trade’s decision before it could take effect, while the Trump administration’s appeal worked its way through the courts.
At issue is whether Trump had the authority to enact tariffs without authorization from Congress through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which gives the president the power to impose tariffs under an “unusual and extraordinary threat.”
While the Trump administration has argued that the tariffs combat fentanyl trafficking and seek to settle the country’s trade imbalances, the Court of International Trade was unconvinced that the Trump administration demonstrated an “unusual and extraordinary threat” and that those tariffs “deal with the threats.”
In court filings, the Trump administration has argued that court’s decision is “riddled with legal errors” and “would significantly harm the United States if it were to take effect.” They have justified the tariffs by citing the country’s fentanyl crisis and the “grave threats to the United States’ national security and economy” stemming from trade imbalances.
“President Trump has found that America’s exploding trade deficit, the implications of that deficit for our economy and national security, and a fentanyl importation crisis that has claimed thousands of American lives constitute national emergencies,” lawyers with the Department of Justice have argued.
The Trump administration has also argued that invalidating the tariffs would “deprive the United States of a powerful tool for combating systemic distortions in the global trading system, thus allowing other nations to continue to hold American exporters hostage to their unreasonable, discriminatory, and sometimes retaliatory trade policies.”
The group of small businesses and state attorneys general have pushed back against those claims, arguing that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not give Trump “unlimited tariff authority” and that he has failed to prove “an unusual and extraordinary threat.”
“The President’s chaotic assertion of that purported authority, which changed by the day and wreaked havoc on capital markets and the economy, illustrates both the breadth of powers that the President claims and the danger of unlimited authority in this domain,” they wrote.
Foot remains found on Utah lake belong to man missing since 1997: Officials
(SEVIER COUNTY, Utah) — Remains of a human foot found inside a hiking shoe on the shores of a lake in Utah belong to a man who went missing in 1997, according to officials.
The remains were found on the shores of Fishlake Utah in May, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators determined the hiking boot was made in 1996 for only one year. Investigators were able to tie the boot to a cold case disappearance from September 1997.
David White intended to go fishing with some friends and had rented a hotel room nearby. When the plans with friends fell through, White went fishing anyway, according to the sheriff’s office.
His boat was later found trolling across Fishlake with no one onboard, according to officials.
“A shoe and hat were found floating in the water giving a possible indication where White was believed to have fallen in. There were no witnesses at the time. All of this was a mystery until now,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
The original search for White lasted five days and no further evidence was found at the time.
“This case has been on the mind of every one of the SAR members who were involved in the search 28 years ago. It is good to finally have some closure for the family and the searchers,” Sheriff Nathan Curtis said in a statement.
The medical examiner’s office directed investigators to collect DNA from the foot and DNA from a daughter and sent to Bode Cellmark Forensics.
Testing revealed a parental match with 99.9994% certainty.
“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, SAR’s, Detective Sgt Pearson, Detective Sgt Larsen, Sheriff Curtis, and Gary (Moulton) from Fishlake Lodge for their incredible support and tireless efforts. We are also deeply grateful to the individual and his dog who found the shoe – without them, we would not be where we are today,” Stefanie Bennett, the daughter of White, said in a statement released by officials.
