Appeals court denies Trump’s request to halt removal of his name from Kennedy Center

Appeals court denies Trump’s request to halt removal of his name from Kennedy Center
Construction crews build scaffolding outside The Kennedy Center on June 13, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — A panel of D.C. Circuit appeals court judges has rejected a request by President Donald Trump and fellow members of the Kennedy Center’s board to stay a lower court’s order that Trump’s name be removed from the building.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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Nurses, home care clinicians plan large-scale strike in Boston
Nurses, home care clinicians plan large-scale strike in Boston
A sign points the way to Brigham and Women’s Hospital June 3, 2001 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

(BOSTON) — More than 4,000 nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and 450 Mass General Brigham home care clinicians are scheduling a strike Wednesday morning, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association. 

The strike would be the largest nurse and healthcare professional strike in Massachusetts history, according to a Massachusetts Nurses Association press release.

“At both bargaining tables, the nurses and clinicians made significant efforts to compromise and offered to continue negotiating to avoid a strike,” the association wrote in a statement. “MGB refused to improve its proposals and declined opportunities to continue bargaining.”

The nurses’ strike, expected to begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday, is scheduled to last one day and be followed by a four-day lockout imposed by Mass General Brigham, the association said. Mass General Brigham home care clinicians plan to strike for seven days beginning at 8 a.m. on the same day, according to the union.

The union said it is seeking more competitive wage increases that keep pace with the rising cost of living, among other demands. It cited data from the MassINC Policy Center, which said the income needed to maintain a middle-class standard of living for a family of four in Massachusetts jumped 50% from 2020 to 2024.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital said in a statement that Brigham nurses are “among the highest compensated in the market.” 

The hospital said it plans to continue providing high-quality patient care throughout the work stoppage.

Scott Sperling, Mass General Brigham board chair and co-CEO of a private equity firm, wrote to the association in an email on Sunday night, stating that s “substantial effort” has been made to find common ground, according to the association’s press release. 

On Tuesday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Massachusetts Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward J. Markey released a joint statement encouraging both sides to resume negotiations. 

“A strike and lockout of this scale would cause serious disruption across the Greater Boston region, and the possibility that patient care could be impacted through diversions, delays, or other emergency measures is deeply concerning to the communities we represent,” the statement said.

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Criminal case against former assistant principal over shooting of teacher by student dismissed
Criminal case against former assistant principal over shooting of teacher by student dismissed
Abigail Zwerner shares a moment with her mother Julie Zwerner after a verdict was reached in her lawsuit against the assistant principal, Ebony Parker, of Richneck Elementary School during proceedings at Newport News Circuit Court on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Newport News, Virginia. (Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

(NEWPORT NEWS, Va.) — A Virginia judge has granted a defense motion to dismiss the criminal case against former Assistant Principal Ebony Parker over the 2023 shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old student.

Parker has been dismissed and has left court, according to ABC News Virginia affiliate WVEC.

Parker was charged with eight counts of felony child abuse with disregard for life in connection with the January 2023 shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News — one count for each bullet that was unspent in the gun, according to the Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors in the criminal trial alleged that Parker failed to respond after several staffers raised concerns that the student, identified in the trial as JT, had a gun.

The commonwealth rested on Wednesday after two days of calling witnesses.

Parker pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The dismissal of the criminal trial comes after a jury in a civil trial found that Parker acted with gross negligence in the shooting and awarded the injured teacher, Abby Zwerner, $10 million in damages.

Zwerner’s attorneys said Thursday’s decision by the judge means Newport News can no longer use the criminal charges against Parker to “deny insurance coverage” in her civil case.

“One of the many obstacles the City of Newport News placed in Abby Zwerner’s path to justice was their argument they could deny insurance coverage in our civil case because of possible criminal conduct,” Zwerner’s attorneys said in a joint statement Thursday. “Today that is no longer an excuse that the City can hide behind.”

“This was always the Commonwealth’s criminal case — not Abby’s civil case. Abby complied with the subpoena requiring her testimony once again, despite the emotional toll of repeatedly reliving this tragedy,” the statement continued. “From the beginning, our focus has remained on obtaining justice in civil court for the preventable failures that led to Abby being shot. A Newport News jury has already spoken, returning a $10 million verdict in Abby’s favor.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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Family visitations to resume at New Jersey immigration detention center following violent protests
Family visitations to resume at New Jersey immigration detention center following violent protests
Thomas Hengge/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEWARK, N.J.) — Family visitation hours are set to resume on Sunday at the Delaney Hall Immigration detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, following violent clashes between protesters and police that prompted arrests and a mandatory curfew around the facility, according to the state’s governor.

“DHS has met our demand to restore family visitation,” New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced in a statement on Sunday morning. Visits had been interrupted by the ongoing protest over the alleged poor treatment of detainees at the hall.

“Starting today, limited visitation will resume at noon, and regular visitation hours will be restored beginning tomorrow,” Sherrill said on X, in part.

The governor advised families to contact the Delaney Hall facility for additional details, adding that law enforcement on the scene will help escort families into the facility.

“It is critical that outside actors allow this to happen safely,” Sherrill said at a news conference on Sunday.

“We did not cave to the governor’s demands,” a Department of Homeland Security official told ABC News on Sunday, adding that “visitation was suspended because the violent riots outside the facility made it unsafe for our officers, detainees’ families and lawyers to visit the facility.” 

“With Delaney Hall secure, ICE operations continue as normal,” the official said.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said in a statement on Sunday that he conducted an oversight visit to Delaney Hall that morning with New Jersey Reps. Rob Menendez, Josh Gottheimer, and LaMonica McIver.

“The conditions of confinement we witnessed firsthand and discussed with approximately two dozen detainees at the Delaney Hall detention center shock the conscience,” Jeffries said in his statement, in part. “Immigration enforcement in this country should be fair, just and humane. The Trump administration is doing the exact opposite.”

Jeffries further said that during the oversight visit he and the others in other House members “learned of unsanitary living conditions, lack of adequate medical care and unhealthy food. This is not America.”

“Delaney Hall must be shut down immediately,” Jeffries’ statement said.

The Department of Homeland Security has previously denied the allegations, along with reports that detainees are staging a hunger strike in protest.

In a separate post Sunday morning, Sherrill said that overnight, masked individuals at Delaney Hall, attacked the barrier in the protected protest area outside of the facility and began “aggressive and dangerous actions” against Newark and New Jersey State Police, including “throwing projectiles, utilizing the barriers as weapons, and setting tires on fire in the street.”

“These actions put both peaceful protestors and law enforcement in danger,” Sherrill said. “The police were not in protective gear; they had been on location since early in the morning, ensuring protestors and counter protestors had areas to exercise their rights safely.”

“As these dangerous actions took place, additional support was needed to protect civilians and law enforcement,” Sherrill added.

At a press conference later Sunday morning at a State Police facility in Newark, Sherrill said three people were arrested as a result of Saturday night’s clashes with police, including one individual who was charged with illegal possession of a weapon.

The developments came after protests began outside the facility last week and some demonstrators clashed with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

In separate statements released on Friday, Mullin and Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said nine protesters had been arrested. Mullin alleged that some of those who were arrested “bit, kicked, and punched officers.”

In a statement on Saturday, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka cited the “escalating situation” and “the increasing need for police intervention” in ordering the curfew for the half-mile around Delaney Hall, which began at 12 a.m. on Sunday and will remain in effect nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

A state police official said during Sunday’s press conference with Sherrill that law enforcement was working to secure the area around the facility and will reevaluate whether to allow protesters and the new media to get closer than a half-mile of the facility.

“Multiple individuals have already been arrested and found in possession of weapons, underscoring the seriousness of the threat,” Baraka said in the statement.

Following days of protests, Sherrill ordered state police to establish a perimeter outside of the ICE detainment center.

At a press briefing on Saturday, Sherrill told reporters that six people were arrested on Friday night outside the facility, where tear gas was deployed and some officers on horses helped disperse the crowd.

The governor defended her decision to bring in state law enforcement to the scene.

She called on protesters, who have been challenging the allegedly poor conditions at the Newark detainment center, to “turn the temperature down,” and not give ICE a reason to “exacerbate the situation,” citing incidents in other cities such as Minneapolis.

“I refuse to let that happen in New Jersey. I will not give ICE a pretext to expand operations at Delaney Hall or across our state. I will not put lives at risk,” she said at a news conference.

During Saturday morning’s demonstrations, a handful of pro-ICE demonstrators gathered at the facility.

The pro-ICE crowd, which was dwarfed by the Delaney Hall protesters, arrived with signs, American flags and other paraphernalia supporting the federal agency and its immigration enforcement crackdown.

Activists and Democratic leaders have alleged that the 300 inmates inside the ICE facility are not being properly fed, not receiving medical care and are living in poorly maintained quarters.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has repeatedly condemned the protests.

“Anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Law and order will prevail,” he said in an X post Friday.

As police erected protest barriers on Friday night, ICE agents moved inside the building’s perimeter fence.

New Jersey State Police Lt. Col. David Sierotowicz told New York City ABC station WABC that ICE officers agreed to stand down with state police assuming responsibility.

However, tensions escalated between the protesters and state officers, some of whom were wearing riot gear and shields. Tear gas was deployed and protesters were pushed back.

Sherrill said some of the people arrested Friday night were from outside New Jersey and she alleged that outside agitators were in the crowds.

During Saturday’s demonstrations, men wearing clothing with the Proud Boys logo were seen in the pro-ICE protest group.

New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said in a statement Saturday that most demonstrators complied with an order Friday night to let vehicles through, though she alleged a “limited number did not comply with repeated requests to clear a safe passage for the vehicles.”

Davenport further alleged that some protesters “took dangerous actions, including deploying fireworks and throwing gas canisters at law enforcement, that put everyone in harm’s way.”

The attorney general added that state police did not fire any rubber bullets or use batons during the Friday incident.

Some protesters decried the actions by the officers.

Rachel Cohen, one of the protesters who was at the site Friday, told WABC that she was worried that demonstrators were being silenced.

“It is not helpful to quell protest for the sake of a false peace,” she said. “There is no peace while we are torturing our neighbors on government dime inside this facility.”

The incident was the latest heated clash between Delaney Hall protesters and law enforcement.

Sen. Andy Kim of New Jersey was tear-gassed on Monday as he tried to de-escalate the situation. DHS Secretary Mullin told reporters Wednesday that Kim “probably shouldn’t have been there.”

Robert Frazer, the U.S. attorney for the district of New Jersey, said Saturday that Brendan John Geier, 26, of Madison, New Jersey, was charged with kicking a federal officer and biting two others during a confrontation at Delaney Hall Thursday. 

Geier was released and prohibited from returning to Delaney Hall, according to Frazer. Attorney information for Geier was not immediately available. 

While Kim and other Democratic leaders have visited the facility and said they saw the poor conditions firsthand, Sherrill said she has been denied access inside.

Sherrill urged protesters to remain peaceful and continue to speak out against the alleged conditions in the detention center.

She also continued her calls on the federal government to allow detainees’ families to have visitation rights and have state health inspectors conduct a full report.

“I’m going to work with federal delegation to get answers,” she said.

ABC News’ Jack Moore and Luke Barr contributed to this report.

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