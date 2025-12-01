Appeals court upholds disqualification of Alina Habba as US attorney for New Jersey

Alina Habba, interim US attorney for New Jersey, is sworn-in during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, March 28, 2025. (Photographer: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — A federal appeals court has disqualified President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Alina Habba from serving as the U.S. attorney for New Jersey.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a district court decision that found her appointment violated the Federal Vacancies Reform Act.

Trump nominated Habba to the U.S. attorney post but she was not confirmed by the Senate.  When district court judges declined to appoint her to the position, the administration installed her by formally withdrawing her nomination then placing her in a role that allowed her to serve in the position, in what a U.S. district judge called a “novel series of legal and personnel moves.”

The appeals court ruled the maneuver was improper.

“Habba is not the Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey by virtue of her appointment as First Assistant U.S. Attorney because only the first assistant in place at the time the vacancy arises automatically assumes the functions and duties of the office under the FVRA,” the court wrote, referring to the Federal Vacancies Reform Act.

“Additionally, because Habba was nominated for the vacant U.S. Attorney position, the FVRA’s nomination bar prevents her from assuming the role of Acting U.S. Attorney. Finally, the Attorney General’s delegation of all the powers of a U.S. Attorney to Habba is prohibited by the FVRA’s exclusivity provision,” the opinion said.

The ruling marks the first time a federal appeals court has ruled against the Trump administration’s attempt to keep interim U.S. attorneys in their posts after their temporary appointments lapse, potentially resulting in nationwide implications for federal prosecutors installed in the same way as Habba. 

After Habba’s interim appointment expired and the district court sought to put in a new top prosecutor, the Trump administration placed her in a lower position — First Assistant U.S. Attorney — that allowed her to assume the top job once her original nomination was withdrawn. 

In a 3-0 decision, the appeals court concluded that Habba’s original nomination for the U.S. attorney position barred her from assuming the acting job. The court also rejected the argument that the attorney general has the power to delegate the powers of U.S. attorney to Habba. 

The ruling from the three-judge panel — composed of two judges put on the bench by George W. Bush and one by Joe Biden — comes on the heels of a high-profile decision last week disqualifying Trump’s handpicked prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia, Lindsey Halligan, who had brought criminal cases against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

New book claims superintelligent AI development is racing toward global catastrophe
STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A new book by two artificial intelligence researchers claims that the race to build superintelligent AI could spell doom for humanity.

In “If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies: Why Superhuman AI Would Kill Us All,” authors Eliezer Yudkowsky and Nate Soares claim that AI development is moving too fast and without proper safety measures.

“We tried a whole lot of things besides writing a book, and you really want to try all the things you can if you’re trying to prevent the utter extinction of humanity,” Yudkowsky told ABC News.

Yudkowsky says major tech companies claim superintelligent AI — a hypothetical form of AI that could possess intellectual abilities far exceeding humans — could arrive within two to three years. But he warns these companies may not fully understand the risks they’re taking.

Unlike the chatbots many people use today, superintelligent AI could be fundamentally different and more dangerous, according to Soares.

“Chatbots are a stepping stone. They [companies] are rushing to build smarter and smarter AIs,” he told ABC News.

The authors explain that modern AI systems are “grown” rather than built in traditional ways, making them harder to control. When these systems do unexpected things, developers can’t simply fix the code.

“When they threaten a New York Times reporter or engage in blackmail … that’s just a behavior that comes out of these AI’s being grown. It’s not a behavior someone put in there on purpose,” Soares said.

Soares compared AI abilities to human abilites as a professional NFL team playing against a high school team.

“You don’t know exactly what the plays are. You know who’s going to win.” He suggested AI could potentially take over robots, create dangerous viruses or build infrastructure that overwhelms humanity.

While some argue AI could help solve humanity’s biggest challenges, Yudkowsky remains skeptical.

“The trouble is, we don’t have the technical capacity to make something that wants to help us,” he told ABC News.

The authors advocate for a complete halt in superintelligent AI development.

“I don’t think you want a plan to get into a fight with something that is smarter than humanity,” Yudkowsky warned. “That’s a dumb plan.”

Multiple HBCUs under lockdown after receiving threats amid rising campus security concerns
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Multiple historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are on lockdown after receiving potential threats on Thursday, including Alabama State University, Virginia State University, Hampton University in Virginia, Southern University in Louisiana, and Clark Atlanta University in Georgia.

Spelman College, located near Clark Atlanta University, has also implemented shelter-in-place protocols as a precautionary measure due to its proximity.

Hampton University ceased all “nonessential” activity, including athletic events, on Thursday for the remainder of the day and Friday, according to the school’s website.

In a post on the Virginia State University Facebook page, the school said, “out of an abundance of caution, VSU remains on lockdown.”

Southern University in Louisiana is on lockdown, according to the school’s post on X. The school said the lockdown applies to its entire Baton Rouge landmass, which includes its Law Center. The community is encouraged to “shelter in place until further notice.”

ABC News obtained an email that was sent to the Virginia State University community on Thursday. In the message, VSU students, faculty and staff are asked to remain on lockdown while campus police, and local, state and federal law enforcement investigate the credibility of the threat that was received.

According to the email, no injuries have been reported, outdoor movement has been limited to essential activities, classes and extra-curricular activities have been canceled for the afternoon, and additional security personnel are monitoring VSU locations.

The lockdown measures come in the wake of the shooting at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, where 31-year-old right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk was killed at his speaking engagement on campus.

School officials at Hampton and Alabama State confirmed to ABC News that there have been no physical incidents toward students and faculty. It is unclear what type of threat was made to the schools at this time. The schools stressed “if you see something, say something,” asking for their communities to alert the authorities to any suspicious activity.

The alleged threats follow a history of threats to HBCUs in the past several years. In 2022, multiple schools received anonymous bomb threats, causing shelter-in-place notices or evacuations of the majority-Black institutions.

However, no real bombs were found after each incident. At the time, the FBI identified one juvenile believed to be responsible for a “majority” of the “racially motivated” threats.

Texas National Guard headed to Illinois, as Gov. Pritzker calls for end of Trump administration’s ‘authoritarian march’
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks at a news conference October 06, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — As members of the Texas National Guard boarded a plane on Monday, as state and city leaders in Illinois were holding a news conference asking them to stay away from Chicago.

It was not immediately clear when the Guardsmen would arrive in Chicago. Texas Gov. Abbott on Monday shared a photo on social media showing the state’s “elite” National Guard boarding a plane — but he did not say where they were headed.

“Illinois will not let the Trump administration continue on their authoritarian march without resisting,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said. “We will use every lever at our disposal to stop this power grab because military troops should not be used against American communities.”

Earlier in the day, Abbott had replied to Pritzker on social media, saying, “I fully authorized the President to call up 400 members of the Texas National Guard to ensure safety for federal officials.”

The state and city of Chicago filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking to block the federalization and deployment of the National Guard.

The foundational principle separating the military from domestic affairs is “in peril” as Trump seeks to deploy the National Guard to cities across the country, lawyers for Illinois and Chicago wrote in a lawsuit.

“Let me be clear, Donald Trump is using our service members as political props and as pawns in his illegal effort to militarize our nation’s cities,” Pritzker said during a news conference.

To support his point, Pritzker played a video of an ICE raid conducted last week on an apartment complex in the South Shore neighborhood of Chicago, which he claimed was filmed by federal authorities with high-definition cameras for social media purposes. He said it was the same video Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem posted on social media on Saturday.

“They brought Black Hawk military helicopters and more than 100 agents in full tactical gear,” Pritzker said.

He added, “In the dead of night and seemingly for the cameras, armed federal agents emerged from the Black Hawk helicopters, rappelling onto the roof of that apartment building.”

The governor alleged the Trump administration is following a playbook to “cause chaos, create fear and confusion, make it seem like peaceful protesters are a mob by firing gas pellets and tear gas canisters at them. Why? To create the pretext for invoking the Insurrection Act so that he can send military troops to our city,” Pritzker said.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday afternoon, Trump said he did not yet see the need to use the Insurrection Act, but “if I had to enact it, I’d do it, if people were being killed and courts were holding us up, or governors or mayors were holding us up.”

