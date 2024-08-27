Apple juice sold at Walmart in 25 states recalled due to elevated arsenic levels
(NEW YORK) — More than 9,500 cases of 100% apple juice that were sold at Walmart have been recalled due to high levels of arsenic.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration upgraded the level of the apple juice recall, originally issued on Aug. 15, from unclassified to class 2, which indicates “a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences,” but is unlikely to cause “serious adverse health consequences.”
“Product contains inorganic arsenic above action level set in industry guidance (13.2ppb),” meaning parts per billion, the FDA said of the juice.
The agency’s enforcement report stated that 9,535 cases of Great Value brand apple juice sold at Walmart in 25 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia had been voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer Refresco Beverages US Inc.
A representative for Refresco told ABC News in a statement, “We are aware that certain lots of the 100% apple juice we previously manufactured contains inorganic arsenic slightly above the FDA’s 10 ppb (parts per billion) action level in the FDA Final Guidance to Industry on Action Level for Inorganic Arsenic in Apple Juice, which aims at reducing the dietary exposure of contaminants to as low as possible. As a result, impacted products are being voluntarily recalled.”
The statement continued, “At this time there are no reported complaints or incidents of illness caused by the product. Per the FDA, it is not possible to completely prevent arsenic from entering the food supply, yet exposure to high levels of inorganic arsenic can have adverse health effects.”
The representative added that “the safety of consumers and the satisfaction of our customers are our top priorities” and that the company is “working diligently to address the situation.”
Product details of recalled apple juice
The contaminated Great Value beverages in question were sold in six-packs of 8-ounce plastic bottles with the UPC code 0-78742-29655-5.
The recalled apple juice has a “Best if used by” date code of DEC2824 CT89-6.
(NEW YORK) — Two major Canadian freight rail companies locked out thousands of workers on Thursday, shutting down cross-border shipping routes and risking serious damage for the U.S. economy, industry experts told ABC News.
The rail lines carry everything from chemical inputs to auto parts, holding the potential to cause shortages for a range of products American consumers and businesses depend on. While the damage is minimal so far, a prolonged shutdown of weeks or months could slow U.S. economic growth, rekindle inflation and put some workers out of a job, the experts said.
“Right now, I do not think the sky is falling,” Joseph Schofer, a professor emeritus of civil and environmental engineering at Northwestern University, told ABC News. “In a week or two, effects will begin to develop.”
The shutdown will cost the Canadian economy about $250 million per day, according to Brendan La Cerdaa, director of economic research at Moody’s Analytics. If the strike continues for a week or two, the U.S. economy could start suffering costs of about $70 million per day, La Cerda said.
More than 9,000 Teamsters workers are off their jobs after Canadian National Railway Co. (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (CPKC) locked them out when they failed to reach a deal on a new contract. It’s the first time both railways have been simultaneously halted.
“Throughout this process, CN and CPKC have shown themselves willing to compromise rail safety and tear families apart to earn an extra buck. The railroads don’t care about farmers, small businesses, supply chains, or their own employees. Their sole focus is boosting their bottom line, even if it means jeopardizing the entire economy,” Teamsters Canada Rail Conference President Paul Boucher said in a statement on Thursday.
In a statement, CN said it had negotiated with workers in good faith for nine months, offering better wages and shorter hours.
“Without an agreement or binding arbitration, CN had no choice but to finalize a safe and orderly shutdown and proceed with a lockout,” the company said on Thursday.
Similarly, CPKC said the lockout came about after months of unsuccessful negotiations.
“We fully understand and appreciate what this work stoppage means for Canadians and our economy. CPKC is acting to protect Canada’s supply chains, and all stakeholders, from further uncertainty and the more widespread disruption that would be created should this dispute drag out further resulting in a potential work stoppage occurring during the fall peak shipping period,” the statement said.
What does the Canadian rail shutdown mean for the U.S. economy?
A brief shutdown of the top two Canadian freight rail companies would not meaningfully impact the U.S. economy, experts told ABC News. However, they added, a prolonged lockout would damage the nation’s economic performance and risk accelerating inflation.
Many companies rely on Canadian rail lines to deliver raw goods that play a vital role in the supply chain. Affected industries include auto companies, chipmakers and fertilizer manufacturers, experts said. Perishable goods also reach U.S. consumers on trains from Canada.
As a smaller-scale version of the supply blockage incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Canadian freight rail shutdown could hinder economic activity of businesses that import raw materials, rising prices for consumers who encounter shortages for some products.
“The producers will probably absorb some of those price increases in the short term, but eventually they could get passed on to consumers,” Kyle Handley, a professor of economics at the University of California, San Diego, told ABC News.
Over the coming weeks, a shutdown could slow gross domestic product growth and cause layoffs at directly impacted firms, such as auto factories, Jeff Macher, a professor of strategy and economics at Georgetown University’s Center for Business and Public Policy, told ABC News.
“A prolonged stoppage could lead to a certain amount of job losses,” Macher said.
The potential supply disruption could arrive at a vulnerable period for the U.S. economy. Growth is cooling but remains solid. Price increases have slowed dramatically but remain higher than the Federal Reserve’s target level.
For now, questions remain over the duration and scale of the U.S. economic fallout, experts said.
“If the stoppage ends within a week or so, it’ll have no effect on U.S. GDP,” Macher said. “If it extends beyond that, then it could bleed into and impact the U.S.”
ABC News’ Aaron Katersky and Zunaira Zaki contributed reporting.
(NEW YORK) — Stock prices worldwide seesawed dramatically this week, forcing investors to keep up with sudden turns in the market and weather fears of an economic slowdown.
The S&P 500 on Monday suffered its worst decline in a single trading day since 2022. In early trading on Tuesday, the index recovered more than half of those losses.
Japan’s main Nikkei 225 stock index on Monday dropped more than 12%, its worst trading session since 1987. On Tuesday, the index soared 10%.
Market analysts who spoke to ABC News urged investors to be patient despite pressure to either join a selloff or buy a downturn. The market typically experiences temporary periods of decline, they added, noting the strong performance for stocks this year prior to the recent losses.
Broad losses may offer investors an opportunity to buy low on a high-quality stock that they’d been eyeing anyway, some analysts said, but they advised seeking out stocks viewed as long-term investments.
“I wouldn’t be panicking in this environment,” Ed Yardeni, the president of market advisory firm Yardeni Research and former chief investment strategist at Deutsche Bank’s U.S. equities division, told ABC News. “It could be a roller-coaster ride.”
Recession fears and the unwinding of a ‘carry trade’ in Japan
The stock market downswing was set off by a disappointing jobs report on Friday. Employers hired 114,000 workers in July, falling well short of economist expectations of 185,000 jobs. The unemployment rate climbed to 4.3%, the highest level since October 2021.
The lackluster jobs data fueled concern about a potential recession and calls for an interest rate cut.
The heightened worry about an economic cooldown coincided with interest rate hikes imposed by Japan’s central bank. Those rising rates prompted an unwinding of a so-called “carry trade” in which investors borrowed Japanese yen at low interest rates and used it to purchase assets, including U.S. stocks.
When Japan hiked rates, investors sold off some of those assets and sent stock prices falling.
“There are a lot of things that have happened here in the past three business days. There are a lot of headlines flying around,” Bret Kenwell, an investing analyst at eToro, told ABC News. “It’s important for investors to remember the long-term trends in the market. They should have a lot of caution.”
Between 1980 and 2023, the S&P 500 posted a positive return over the calendar year 82% of the time, Wells Fargo Investment Institute told clients in a note on Tuesday. The market experienced a drop-off of at least 10% in nearly half of those years, Wells Fargo said, adding, “The data shows that a market downturn does not necessarily mean markets will perform poorly for the year.”
Market analysts advised caution as investors weigh opportunities to take advantage of the volatility. Still, they added, some traders may find a chance to obtain stocks that were previously too expensive.
Dan Ives, a managing director of equity research at investment firm Wedbush, said the tumult roiling markets offers investors an entryway into major tech stocks at discounted prices.
“It’s a white-knuckle moment that we view more as an opportunity to own big tech and the AI revolution, which is not going away,” Ives told ABC News.
Nvidia, a chipmaker that had helped catapult market gains so far this year, dropped as much as 14% on Monday before recovering some of those losses. The stock climbed nearly 5% in early trading on Tuesday.
Shares of Apple fell as much as 10% on Monday, in part because Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett sold half of his holdings in the company. Apple recovered some of those losses by the close of markets but inched downward in early trading on Tuesday.
“Any global jitters and fears of market turmoil are going to be an overhang for tech stocks,” Ives said. “We stay calm and focused on the tech winners.”
Kenwell said investors should calmly evaluate their asset allocation, risk tolerance and long-term goals.
“When volatility is spiking and markets are selling off, it’s really easy to open your portfolio and panic,” Kenwell said.
“Follow your long-term plan,” he added. “That’s why it’s there.”
(NEW YORK) — More travelers are turning away from hotels and short-term rental properties to instead explore the growing trend of home exchanges.
If it sounds familiar, you’ve most likely seen the hit 2006 rom-com The Holiday, where the two leading ladies swap living situations, one leaving her Los Angeles mansion to cozy up in the other’s cottage in the Cotswolds, and vice versa.
The trend has saved some families thousands of dollars on summer vacations: By switching homes with a friend, or even a vetted stranger, these getaways are a great way to avoid paying a pretty penny on lodging.
The current average nightly rate for a hotel in the U.S. this summer is $240, according to the popular travel booking company Hopper, which also found rental properties coming in at $182 per bedroom, per night, on average.
Instead of shelling out for a hotel, some, like Marina Wanders’ in Austin, Texas, have opted to trade properties with a stranger for free.
“You get to stay somewhere for free — and it it feels like you’re making friends, connections as you do this,” Wanders told ABC News’ Good Morning America.
The professional photographer and single mom first shared her story with the Wall Street Journal about finding a home swap for her kids’ summer break in a Facebook group.
Another woman interested in trying out the home swap system offered up her Dallas home, complete with a swimming pool, for a week in August.
“It’s almost like this will become our home for the week. And I think, you know, if I could afford this home, I would live in a house like this,” Wanders said. “It’s lovely just to get that experience right now.”
Many have taken their search to social media — with over 8.4 million “house swap” videos on TikTok alone — to make a digital connection with fellow travelers who might be looking to trade properties.
There are also companies like Home Exchange and People Like Us that list available homes to swap in exchange for an annual membership fee.
Brian Kelly, travel expert and founder of The Points Guy, told GMA that unlike short term rentals, there are some major differences to consider when swapping homes.
“This is not going to be like an Airbnb where it’s a blank slate. There may be clothes in the closet. But that can be a positive if you’re swapping with another family with small kids who already has the apparatus, the playground that can also alleviate a ton of stress from having to pack or buy those items,” he explained.
Expert tips for home exchange
Experts note that those interested in house-swapping should vet the owner before they do any sort of exchange, like asking for references and checking out any previous reviews.
You can also cross-check the property on Google Maps or in public records.
Finally, be sure to read your own home insurance policy to make sure it covers someone else staying in your home.