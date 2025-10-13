Apple TV+ is rebranding to Apple TV

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy in ‘The Morning Show.’ (Apple TV)

Apple’s streaming service is leaving the plus behind.

Apple TV+ is rebranding to Apple TV, the company announced on Monday. The name change was revealed in a press release announcing the streaming release date for F1: The Movie.

Toward the end of the press release, Apple announced that Apple TV+ will now be known as Apple TV. The company referred to the rebrand as “a vibrant new identity.”

This marks the first name change in the platform’s history. The streaming service launched on Nov. 1, 2019, with eight original series and one documentary. Among the original slate of programming was Dickinson, The Morning Show, For All Mankind, See and Servant.

The service formerly known as Apple TV+ made history when it became the first streaming platform to win the Academy Award for best picture. It won for its 2021 drama film CODA. Several of its shows, including Ted Lasso and Severance, have received awards attention at the Emmys.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Devon Walker departs ‘Saturday Night Live’ ahead of season 51
Devon Walker walks the SNL50 red carpet on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Jamie McCarthy/NBC)

Devon Walker is saying goodbye to Studio 8H.

The comedian, who has been part of the Saturday Night Live cast for the past three seasons, has announced he will not return for the upcoming season 51.

“me and baby broke up,” Walker captioned an Instagram carousel announcing the decision.

Walker also shared a longer statement, which he titled, “wait..did he quit or did he get fired?”

“To me, jobs in this industry feel like a bunch of little marriages. Some of em last for a long time if we’re lucky, but most of them are fleeting. Permanent until they’re not. That’s the deal,” Walker wrote.

The comedian goes on to describe the three seasons he spent with the late-night comedy sketch series.

“Sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as h***,” Walker said. “We made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a f***** up lil family.”

Walker said he plans to go on vacation to Japan, and when he returns, he wants to be in a prestige drama.

“Ideally something with Julianne Moore,” he wrote.

His former SNL castmate Chloe Fineman commented on Walker’s post, “I’ll miss being your pregnant wife all the time!!!!!”

Previous SNL cast members Taran Killam and Jay Pharoah also sent support Walker’s way.

“You were great on it. A true star,” Killam commented, while Pharoah wrote: “Great work my brother! Onward and Upward.”

Walker joined SNL as a featured player in 2022. He was promoted ahead of the 50th season of the show last year.

‘The Buccaneers’ stars Josh Dylan, Alisha Boe unpack season 2’s shocking death
Apple

(SPOILER ALERT) Fans of The Buccaneers were left in shock after a main character died in this week’s episode.

While in pursuit of saving Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse) and her baby, Freddie, from his brother, Lord Richard Marable died at the end of season 2’s sixth episode. Worse, he died at the hands of said brother, Lord James Seadown (Barney Fishwick).

ABC Audio spoke to Josh Dylan, who played Richard on the show, about what it was like to film the emotional episode.

“I actually really, really enjoyed filming that episode. It’s probably the most enjoyable bit of filming, possibly across the seasons,” Dylan said. “It was intense. But, you can’t be conscious of it being a sad thing when you’re doing it, obviously.”

Alisha Boe, who plays Richard’s wife, Conchita, also spoke about the shocking development.

“It’s really sad because [Richard and Conchita] had worked so hard for their relationship at that point and they were really coming to a place of finding joy,” Boe said. “When you think about the circumstances, it’s really, really heartbreaking.”

Boe said it was sad and strange to continue making season 2 without Dylan by her side.

“I was really sad because, Josh, you wrapped, what, middle of the season? We had two more months left without you,” Boe said. “As Alisha, I really missed Josh. And that was strange because it was a weird thing. I associated The Buccaneers with working with Josh. So that was really sad to not have you for the rest of the season. That was really heartbreaking.”

Josie Totah, who plays Mabel on the show, also shared why she thinks Lord Richard’s death was so devastating.

“He’s arguably the most lovable male character in the whole show,” Totah said.

Dwayne Johnson was scared to play Mike Kerr in ‘The Smashing Machine’
Dwayne Johnson stars in ‘The Smashing Machine.’ (A24)

Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his fears in taking on a more dramatic role.

The actor plays two-time UFC heavyweight champion Mike Kerr in Benny Safdie‘s upcoming film The Smashing Machine, and he recently told Vanity Fair he was scared to take on the role.

“It was very real. I had not experienced that in a very, very, very long time, where I was really scared and thinking, ‘I don’t know if I can do this. Can I do this?’” Johnson said. “I realized that maybe these opportunities weren’t coming my way because I was too scared to explore this stuff … I was so hungry for an opportunity to do something raw and gritty and rip myself open. And all of a sudden, Smashing Machine comes along.”

Johnson also spoke about the process of putting on the prosthetics he had to wear each day for the role.

“I just sat in front of that mirror for three to four hours and watched it all change. There were about 13 or 14 different prosthetics. Subtle, yet I think very impactful,” Johnson said. “By the time I got to set, I was Mark Kerr and I felt it, from how he walked to how he talked and how he looked at life.”

While he admits he “is not a big therapy person,” Johnson said he had “to be willing to tap into all the stuff that you’ve gone through” in order to take on this part.

“I found it so scary, but also, so nourishing and freeing. I ripped it open,” Johnson said.

The Smashing Machine arrives in theaters on Oct. 3.

