Apple TV+ renews Colin Farrell series ‘Sugar’

Apple TV+ is sweet on Sugar, its crime drama starring and executive produced by Colin Farrell: The show has been renewed for season 2.

This comes as Farrell’s other crime drama, The Penguin, continues to score for Max.

Unlike Penguin, however, Farrell is quite recognizable in the Apple series. 

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, trumpeted, “Since its premiere, audiences have been gripped by the mysteries and twists of Sugar, with an incredible performance by Colin Farrell at the center.”

Cherniss adds of the show’s producers, “Colin, Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon and the entire team behind this series have brilliantly blended genres to create a compelling, can’t-miss series that keeps viewers guessing, and we cannot wait to see where Detective John Sugar finds himself in season two.”

According to the streamer, “Sugar is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story.”

The producers add that “season two will see Sugar back in Los Angeles, taking on another missing persons case as he continues to look for answers surrounding his missing sister.”

Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes seeks to end “review bombing” with new Verified Hot designation
The review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes has changed its ratings system.

Where formerly there was a Critics Score, based on an average of what professional reviewers had to say about a movie or TV show, as well as an Audience Score, there will now be a “Verified Hot” designation used instead of the latter. 

A moviegoer’s review will only count if it can be verified that they bought a ticket to the particular movie — for now, only via its affiliate Fandango. 

That said, the “Verified Hot” designation could also be used to show how audiences are reacting to so-called “critic proof” movies — that is, flicks audiences love but professional reviewers might not, like the Fast and Furious films.

The system could also combat so-called “review bombing” — that is, people trashing films they haven’t seen.

“On Rotten Tomatoes, fans love to consult our verified audience score, in addition to the Tomatometer critics’ score, when discovering new movies and deciding what they want to watch next,” said Amanda Norvell, SVP of direct-to-consumer services at Fandango.

She continues, “With the addition of Verified Hot, we are excited to celebrate and shine a spotlight on the theatrical films that fans have unanimously embraced and have taken the time to share their incredible moviegoing experience with other fans.”

Rotten Tomatoes also announced that the summer hits Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Deadpool & Wolverine, Fly Me to the Moon, Inside Out 2, Twisters and It Ends with Us are the first films to get the new designation.

Additionally, the company is retroactively adding the badge to more than 200 films going back to May 2019. 

Spooky season returns: Shudder releases new Season of Screams lineup
Shudder, the streaming service for fans of horror movies, has released its lineup for this year’s Season of Screams, a “three-month celebration of the best in horror.”

This year will bring back its popular Yule log take — the hourlong lit pumpkin known as the Ghoul Log — as well as the Halloween Hotline, for those in need of horror movie recommendations, manned by the network’s head of programming, Samuel Zimmerman.

Each weekend also boasts exclusive horror movie premieres. The action kicks off Friday the 13th — naturally — with the flicks In A Violent Nature and Lake Bodom.

Sept. 20 starts “zombie weekend,” with the movies The Sadness and Undead. Director Damian McCarthy is celebrated as a “modern master” with his offerings Oddity and Caveat on the weekend of Sept. 27.

Oct. 4 celebrates the “found footage” subgenre with V/H/S/Beyond and Hell House LLC; Oct. 11 is dedicated to “horrifying households” with Daddy’s Head and Metamorphisis; the weekend of Oct. 18 is dubbed “shocking scourges” with the movies MadS and Virus: 32; Oct. 30 — or Devil’s Night, as it’s known, will screen Late Night with the Devil. 

Of course, Halloween will screen on Halloween night, and the Day of the Dead — Nov. 1 — will see Shudder celebrate with the Day of the Dead collection.

“We screwed up”: Lionsgate pulls new ‘Megalopolis’ trailer after using fake “bad” Coppola reviews
L-R: Coppola and Adam Driver on the ‘Megalopolis’ set – Lionsgate/Phil Caruso

Lionsgate has pulled its brand-new trailer to Francis Ford Coppola‘s Megalopolis after it was revealed it used fabricated reviews from real critics regarding the filmmaker’s former films.

“We offer our sincere apologies to the critics involved and to Francis Ford Coppola and [his studio] American Zoetrope for this inexcusable error in our vetting process,” the studio stated. “We screwed up. We are sorry.”

The trailer began with a voice-over from co-star Laurence Fishburne who intoned, “True genius is often misunderstood.”

It then shows bad reviews allegedly earned from Coppola’s Oscar-winning epic The Godfather, claiming The Village Voice‘s Andrew Sarris called it “A sloppy, self-indulgent movie.”

Coppola’s 1979 classic Apocalypse Now was also trashed by name, as was 1992’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the latter purportedly panned by both the late Roger Ebert and veteran reviewer Owen Gleiberman.

Variety discovered that Ebert’s alleged diss of that film — “a triumph of style over substance” — was lifted from his review of Tim Burton‘s 1989 blockbuster Batman.

Unlike Ebert, Gleiberman is still alive, and he’s none too happy, he tells the trade for which he works. “Even if you’re one of those people who don’t like critics, we hardly deserve to have words put in our mouths,” he said, noting “the whole Megalopolis trailer is built on a false narrative.”

He continues, “Critics loved The Godfather. And though Apocalypse Now was divisive, it received a lot of crucial critical support.”

Cheekily, he added, “As far as me calling Bram Stoker’s Dracula ‘A beautiful mess,’ I only wish I’d said that! Regarding that film, it now sounds kind.”

Not coincidentally, Megalopolis debuted in May at the Cannes International Film Festival to unkind reviews. Its Rotten Tomatoes score sits at 53%.

Lionsgate will release Megalopolis in theaters on Sept. 27.

