Apple TV+ renews ‘Shrinking’ for a third season
Apple TV+ has renewed the Jason Segel/Harrison Ford series Shrinking for a third season. The news comes as the first two episodes of season 2 premiered on the streaming service Wednesday.

“I’m so lucky to work on Shrinking with actors, writers and a crew so talented that they all elevate the material,” series co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence shares. “I’m even luckier that they are people I’d want to spend time with anyway.”

He adds, “So grateful we get to keep making this show. Onward!” 

Shrinking, which debuted in January 2023, stars Segel as a therapist, still grieving after the loss of his wife, who decides to ignore his training and ethics and tell his clients exactly what he thinks they should do.

In addition to Segel and Ford, the series stars Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Luke Tennie and Ted McGinley, with Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein making a guest appearance in season 2.

Netflix reportedly wants a bite of ‘Hot Ones’
Sean Evans – Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Netflix is reportedly looking for a little spice: Variety says the streamer is looking to join forces with BuzzFeed to air live installments of First We Feast’s smash chicken wing eating show Hot Ones. 

The pop culture website owns the meme-generating hit series, which can be seen on YouTube.

According to the trade, the deal is in the early stages, but it would bring to the streamer a live version of the series that has host Sean Evans taking the Gauntlet of Death hot sauce challenge with various celebrities.

Evans and company have chowed down — and created viral interview moments — with celebrities ranging from Conan O’Brien to Gordon Ramsay to Sydney Sweeney, and made meme stars out of Jennifer Lawrence, Idris Elba and more thanks to their reactions to the spicy stuff. 

In brief: Netflix drops ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ trailer, Kelly Monaco out at ‘GH’ and more
Following last week’s teaser, Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the second installment in Ryan Murphy‘s Monsters series. The clip opens with Kitty and José Menendez, played respectively by Chloë Sevigny and Javier Bardem, sitting for a family portrait with sons Lyle and Erik, portrayed by Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch, respectively. “I need to know what’s going on with you and the boys,” Kitty is heard saying in a voice-over. “It is over. Stop. I’m going to fix this family,” José replies. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story debuts Sept. 19 on Netflix …

Kelly Monaco is saying goodbye to Port Charles after more than two decades. WABC-TV reports the actress will make her final appearance on the ABC soap opera General Hospital sometime this fall. Monaco, who has played Sam McCall on the daytime drama since 2003, is exiting the series due to storyline changes, which have yet to be revealed. Monaco is also known for being the season 1 winner of the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars

Community alum Joel McHale has landed a guest starring role on the third season of Yellowjackets, according to Variety. No further details on his character have been released. The series follows a high school soccer team after a plane crash, then decades later when the survivors are adults. A premiere date for the Paramount+ with Showtime show’s third season has yet to be announced …

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short talk affection and a peeing pig in ‘Only Murders” fourth season
Disney/Eric McCandless

Only Murders in the Building will launch its fourth season on Hulu Tuesday, and co-stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short still can’t get enough of each other. 

When ABC Audio asked them if they’ve learned anything new about each other this season, Selena noted, “No, I just … continuously am impressed and I feel grateful that I have really wonderful influence in both Marty and Steve, and they just really keep things happy.”

She adds, “And, even if it’s hard, they’re working so hard, it’s just impressive.” 

Short expressed, “I think what’s changed is that with just the love and affection that’s grown from season to season.” But he couldn’t resist a joke: “You know, if someone had said … after one episode of the first season, ‘Selena seems upset,’ I’d say, ‘Which one is Selena'”

This season sees the trio jetting off to Los Angeles for a spell and also acting opposite a pig, who evidently was a little nervous becoming a TV star. “Well, when I was working with the pig, he peed all over Michael [Cyril Creighton],” Selena says. “And that was my first experience.”

Martin jokes, “I love working with animals. Anytime they’re on the set, it’s charming. It’s a pig, you know, you pick up a piggy, cuddle its nose … you pet the dog. It’s great. That’s the way I treat Marty.” 

Selena received her first Emmy nomination in the acting category for her work in the third season of the show. Even before she became a kid actor, she says she’s “pretty sure” she practiced her Emmy speech. “I used to hold auditions when I was 6 for my neighborhood — and I didn’t have anything they were auditioning for, I just was really interested in the process.”

