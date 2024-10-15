Apple TV+ renews ‘Slow Horses’ for sixth season

Apple TV+ renews 'Slow Horses' for sixth season
Apple TV+ is running full speed ahead on Slow Horses: The Emmy-winning spy drama has been renewed for a sixth season. 

The show that stars Gary Oldman as the leader of a group of dysfunctional British spies — unaffectionately known as the Slow Horses — just had its fourth season premiere on Sept. 4. It was renewed for a fifth season earlier this year.

“Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the Slow Horses, and I’m delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure,” said Apple TV+’s Jay Hunt.

Season six is adapted from Joe Country and Slough House, respectively the sixth and seventh novels in Mick Herron‘s “Slough House” book series.

All four seasons of Slow Horses hold a perfect 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the streamer points out.

The six-episode sixth season will see “the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge,” Apple teases.

 

Director Alex Proyas dings Elon Musk for swiping his futuristic designs from 'I, Robot'
On Thursday Elon Musk debuted the latest advancements from his company Tesla, including its bipedal and apparently AI-enhanced Optimus Robot, along with a Robovan and a Robotaxi, both of which are self-driving.

However, some noted the sleek tech bore more than a passing resemblance to stuff seen in the 2004 Will Smith hit I, Robot — and one of those was its director, Alex Proyas

Next to pictures of Tesla’s bipedal bot and the vehicles, Proyas posted stills from the film, including its slender humanoid robots.

He wrote, “Hey Elon, Can I have my designs back please?”

While the robots aren’t exact copies, the Robovan looks strikingly similar to a robot transport in the movie.

Chances are Elon was well aware of the designs in the film — the event was called “We Robot.”

Let’s just hope Elon’s bots don’t go into revolution mode as they did in the film.

Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Preschoolers and parents, rejoice! New episodes are available to watch as season 10 drops.

The Umbrella Academy: You can watch the fourth and final season of the sci-fi action series on Netflix.

Peacock
Mr. Throwback: A guy who peaked in middle school reconnects with his old teammate, NBA legend Steph Curry, in the new comedy series.

Paramount+
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Your favorite teen superheroes solve crime in the new animated series.

SEAL Team: The series says goodbye with its seventh and final season.

Max
Industry: Kit Harrington joins the cast of the drama series for its third season.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Rebel Wilson weds fiancée Ramona Agruma
Rebel Wilson and her fiancée Ramona Agruma tied the knot in Sardinia, Italy on Saturday, Sept. 28, according to the author and actress.

On Rebel’s Instagram, she posted a photo from the event, with both women wearing gorgeous white bridal gowns, against a breathtaking postcard perfect location.

According to Us Weekly, the intimate affair included Wilson’s mom Sue Bownds, her sisters Annachi and Liberty Wilson, and her brother Ryan Ryot, along with some of the couples’ close friends.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 44, and Agruma, 40, began dating in 2021 and went public with the romance in 2022, the same time Wilson came out as queer.

That same year, Wilson welcomed her first child, a baby girl, via surrogate.

The couple announced their engagement in 2023.

One of the first to salute the happy couple online was Rebel’s Pitch Perfect co-star Adam Devine, who enthused, “Both of you look stunning! Congrats Rebs. Look at us all grown up! So happy for you!”

 

