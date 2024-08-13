Apple TV+ revs up Ewan McGregor’s motorcycle travel show ‘Long Way Up’

Apple TV+ revs up Ewan McGregor’s motorcycle travel show ‘Long Way Up’
Courtesy Apple TV+

Apple TV+ just announced it is bringing back Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman‘s motorcycle adventure series Long Way Up for 10 episodes.

Emmy winner McGregor noted, “On a rather tricky, sandy bit of Long Way Up, Charley and I started to daydream about another trip to keep our minds off the scary road at hand! This is that trip.”

He added, “Rusty old bikes and 10,000 miles of Scandinavia, and Eastern and Central Europe. A big loop from my house in Scotland to Charley’s house in England. Long way home…magic,” added McGregor, who is also executive producing the new series.

The streaming service teases, “The new season follows Ewan and Charley as they ride vintage, lovingly refurbished motorbikes from Ewan’s home in Scotland to Charley’s in England, but rather than take the shortest route, they go the long way!”

Apple TV+ continues, “It’s an adventure that will take them to more than fifteen countries, through spectacular scenery and along some of the greatest driving roads in the world. Along the way they’ll immerse themselves in each country’s culture, meet the locals, and try their hand at unique and eclectic activities.”

Long Way Up premiered on Apple TV+ in 2020, and not only nabbed a 100% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes, but earned three Emmy Award nominations in 2021, including Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program; Outstanding Sound Mixing and Editing; and Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing.

The series was a continuation of McGregor and Boorman’s 2004 U.K. series Long Way Round, which documented their 19,000-mile journey from London to New York City on motorcycles. In 2007, they followed that with Long Way Down, in which they rode from Scotland to Cape Town, South Africa.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

“Who’s that guy, again?” How scientists used ‘Game of Thrones’ to study “face blindness”
“Who’s that guy, again?” How scientists used ‘Game of Thrones’ to study “face blindness”
HBO

Throughout its award-winning run, HBO’s Game of Thrones introduced viewers to hundreds of characters, which might be a tall order for someone who is trying to binge.

However, for the approximately 1 in 50 who live with prosopagnosia — or face blindness — it’s even tougher.

The show’s deep bench of characters is one of the reasons scientists out of England’s University of York used the series to study the condition that, as its name suggests, causes people to be unable to recognize faces.

Kira Noad, the lead author of the study and a PhD student at the university’s Department of Psychology, said: “We chose to show participants footage from Game of Thrones because the series captivated people around the world with its strong characters and their deeply nuanced personalities.”

The scientists scanned the brains of people as they watched the show; the test subjects included people who have seen the show and those who haven’t, and also people who have the condition and those who don’t.

The “exciting” results showed recognizing someone isn’t just skin deep, researchers say.

Senior author of the study, professor Tim Andrews, said the results “suggest that our ability to recognize faces relies on what we know about people, not just what they look like.”

He adds: “While it was believed that we recognize faces by learning their visual properties — such as features, configuration, and texture — our study indicates that it involves connecting a face with knowledge about the person, including their character traits, body language, our personal experiences with them, and our feelings towards them.”

For the record, Brad Pitt says he’s one of the 1 in 50, so don’t be put off if you ever run into him and he seems aloof.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Selena Gomez says she cried when Meryl Streep sang in ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Selena Gomez says she cried when Meryl Streep sang in ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

It’s likely that Selena Gomez‘s singing has made more than a few fans tear up over the years. But she tells The Hollywood Reporter that the person whose singing made her cry is someone who’s better known as an actress.

Meryl Streep is one of the many guest stars who appear in the most recent season of Hulu’s Only Murders In the Building, and she and Selena have received Emmy nominations for their acting in the show. Meryl plays an actress and singer who stars in a new Broadway musical being produced by Martin Short‘s character, Oliver.

“My favorite moment was watching Meryl sing onstage. That was chilling, and she would do it a cappella, live every time, and I cried,” says Selena. “I wasn’t in the scene, but I was there sitting in the audience, and I was completely moved and was brought to tears. Just the way she commits to her craft in every way is remarkable. It was beautiful.”

As for her Emmy nod — her first for acting — Selena says, “I feel so lucky, because there are so many great shows, and to even be considered, to have an opportunity like this, is such an honor. In my mind, I feel like I already won.”

You can find out if Selena actually wins when the 76th Emmy Awards air on ABC Sept. 15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

“Comedy’s hard, man”: Keanu Reeves on set accident that cracked his kneecap “like a potato chip”
“Comedy’s hard, man”: Keanu Reeves on set accident that cracked his kneecap “like a potato chip”
CBS/Scott Kowalchyk

While he seems to be indestructible in his John Wick movies, it seems Keanu Reeves let his guard down while working on a comedy, and it took a knee. Literally. 

Keanu was chatting with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert about the bad luck he had making Good Fortune, Aziz Ansari‘s forthcoming comedy.

“I was filming a scene with Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogen and we were in a cold plunge,” Reeves began, adding he “was loving it.” 

After they finished the scene, he was doing the “cold shuffle” and his foot found a gap in a protective carpet. “My foot got caught in the pocket in the shuffle, and then I went [down],” he continued, miming the action. “And then, in slow motion, I went falling … and my patella, kneecap, cracked like a potato chip.”

Keanu joked, “Comedy’s hard, man.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.