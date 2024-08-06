Apple TV says ‘Shrinking’ will return for season 2 in October
Apple TV+ has revealed its Jason Segel/Harrison Ford dramedy Shrinking will return for a 12-episode second season on Oct. 16.
Co-created by Segel and Ted Lasso writers Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, the show’s second season will debut with two installments, followed by one new episode every subsequent Wednesday until a Dec. 25 finale.
In addition to Segel and Ford, Shrinking stars Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley. Christa Miller also appears, and Goldstein will pop in as a special guest star in season 2.
Awkwafina and John Cena appeared on YouTube on Tuesday to introduce the trailer to their new action-comedy Jackpot, which debuts on Prime Video Aug. 15.
Awkwafinaplays Katie, a struggling actress who accidentally wins a rather unique lottery: a digitized ticket unexpectedly announces her as the prize-holder. But the catch is, everybody else knows, too, and if they kill her, the prize is theirs.
Enter Cena’s “amateur lottery protection agent” Noel Cassidy — a bodyguard of sorts who will ferry Katie to cash in safely, for a cut of the billion-dollar prize.
“I do trust you, I think it’s because you look like a bulldog that, like, a witch cast a spell on and turned into a human,” she quips after the pair navigate a city full of losing lottery winners.
However, Noel’s rival Louis Lewis — played by Awkwafina’s Shang-Chi co-star and Cena’s Ken counterpart from BarbieSimu Liu — runs the largest lottery protection firm and wants to cut Noel out of his cut.
Bridesmaids and Spy director Paul Feig called the shots on the film, which also stars Machine Gun Kelly.
Oh, and if that’s not enough, the trailer ends with Awkwafina and Cena introducing an actual winnable jackpot, including a bar of gold and chicken wings from Buffalo Wild Wings. Just go to TheJackpotJackpot.com for your chance.
At San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday night, Marvel Studios figuratively blew the roof off of the famous Hall H with a literal unmasking of Robert Downey Jr. in an announcement of his return to the MCU.
But he won’t be reprising as Tony Stark/Iron Man, who perished in Avengers: Endgame: The Oscar winner will be breaking bad as Dr. Victor Von Doom — aka one of Marvel Comics’ original villains, Dr. Doom.
Studio head Kevin Feige first announced that Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo were also returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a pair of forthcoming films, Avengers:Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Feige was flanked by rows of baddies in green robes wearing Doom’s iconic metal mask.
Joe Russo then said, “As proof of the unlimited possibilities of the Marvel [Multiverse], we give you the one person who could play Victor Von Doom.”
At this, a figure wearing a green suit emerged, dramatically walked to the front of the stage, and took off his silver mask, revealing Downey’s face — to a thunderous response from the crowd.
“New mask, same task,” Downey said, referring to the difference between Iron Man’s faceplate and Doom’s covering. He added, “I tell ya, I like playing complicated characters.”
As reported, the Oppenheimer star had hinted he reconsidered a return to Marvel, after 10 appearances as Stark beginning with 2008’s Iron Man. For his part, Kevin Feige insisted to Vanity Fair they’d never “magically undo” Stark’s climactic Endgame sacrifice — and apparently the Multiverse will provide a way to bring Downey back without doing just that.
Downey later posted a photo of himself face to face with the mask, to which his fellow Avenger Mark Ruffalo, aka The Hulk, commented “green suits you.”
Joe and Anthony Russo are reportedly in early talks to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to direct the next two Avengers movies, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. The Russos helmed four of Marvel’s best received films — Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame — which earned a combined $6.681 billion. The hiring would end months of speculation over who would lead the fifth and sixth Avengers movies; the fifth movie was previously titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and was to star Jonathan Majors, whom Marvel cut ties with after he was convicted of assault. The film is expected to get a new name and a new focus, per the outlet …
The Paley Center for Media announced that it will honor Tyler Perry at its fall gala in LA in December. Perry, a writer, director, producer, studio owner and philanthropist, has produced over 2,000 episodes of television and directed, written and produced 28 feature films, and runs his Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta …
Netflix has dropped a first-look video of Cobra Kai, featuring the first eight minutes of season 6, part 1. The teaser shows the students training for the Sekai Taikai, which Ralph Macchio‘s Daniel LaRusso reveals to his wife will be his “karate swan song.” However, there’s imminent danger, as Martin Kove‘s Sensei Kreese and Alicia Hannah-Kim‘s Kim Da-Eun are teaming up to raise a dojo of homegrown Korean fighters in the image of Cobra Kai. Cobra Kai season 6, part 1 premieres Thursday on Netflix, with part 2 coming in November. The third and final part will premiere in 2025 …