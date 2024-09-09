Apple unveils its iPhone 16, Series 10 watch, latest AirPods

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Apple is unveiling its new iPhone 16 on Monday replete with artificial intelligence-driven features as the company introduces the buzzy technology into its signature smartphone.

The Cupertino, California-based company is also releasing fresh versions of its Apple Watch and Apple AirPods.

The announcements arrive months after Apple raised the curtain on an AI-fueled operating system to be used across many of its products.

The generative AI capability, called Apple Intelligence, will allow users to summarize messages and enhance photos, among other features, the company said.

The product rollout on Monday marks the first time consumers get a look at exactly how the firm is incorporating AI into some of its top items, analysts told ABC News.

“There is still a large question mark around AI of, ‘Should I care?’” Ben Bajarin, an analyst at research firm Creative Strategies, told ABC News. “That’s the question that the industry has to address.”

For Apple, Bajarin added, the latest round of product updates are a “big deal.”

Investors, however, appeared unimpressed about an hour after the product release event began. The stock dipped roughly 1.5%.

Here are the new products released by Apple on Monday:

Apple Watch Series 10

Nearly 10 years after Apple announced the debut of its Apple Watch, the company released its Series 10 model, featuring a wider display, brighter screen and new processor.

The display screen on the Series 10 is as much as 30% larger than previous models of the Apple Watch, the company said. The larger display eases typing and reading on the product, Apple said.

Meanwhile, the screen is nearly 40% brighter than previous models. The display updates once per second in always-on mode instead of once per minute.

The updates are powered by a new chip: the S10 SiP. The improved processing enables better crash and fall detection, among other benefits, the company said.

The Series 10 Apple Watch starts at $399. It can be preordered today and will be available beginning on Sept. 20, the company said.

The company also released a new model of its high-powered Apple Watch Ultra. The Apple Watch Ultra II starts at $799. It can also be preordered today and will be available on Sept. 20.

AirPods 4

The company released AirPods 4, the latest model of its ear-bud headphones. The new product features the capacity for noise cancellation, as well as an upgraded processor and improved surround sound, the company said.

AirPods 4 allows users to nod their head “yes” or “no” in response to prompts from Siri, Apple said. Meanwhile, the product uses what Apple calls “noise isolation” in order to automatically remove background noise during a phone conversation.

When a user begins a conversation with someone in his or her immediate environment, AirPods 4 automatically turns down music or other media perviously playing through the ear buds, the company said.

A new H2 chip fuels the new features, Apple said.

AirPods 4 begin at $129. A version of the ear buds that includes noise cancellation will cost $179. The product is available for preorder and will go on sale on Sept. 20, the company said.

An enhanced version of the product, AirPods 4 Max, will begin at $249.

iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 will incorporate Apple Intelligence for summaries of emails and texts, aid in composing messages, enhanced camera functions and improved Siri, the company said.

The generative AI technology designed for iPhone 16 will help users draft or revise text written in third-party apps, such as Slack messages or Goodreads reviews, Apple said.

In addition, users can create novel emojis by writing a description of the desired animation.

Apple Intelligence will also improve the function of the iPhone 16 camera, allowing users to instantly learn information about the subject captured in a photo, such as a restaurant’s hours of operation or a dog’s breed, the company said.

Meanwhile, Siri will draw on Apple Intelligence to better understand prompts, even when a user stumbles on their words, the company. The new version of Siri will also respond to written prompts.

Apple Intelligence will be available in a U.S. dialect of English this year, and is expected to be released in other dialects of English next year. Months later, the company expects to release versions of Apple Intelligence in Mandarin Chinese, Spanish and other languages, the company said.

Beyond AI, the iPhone 16 will feature a wider screen display and new chip. The iPhone 16 will boast a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 16 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch screen.

The new A18 chip will process up to 30% faster than the chip built into the company’s previous smartphone model.

The iPhone 16 begins at $799, while the high-powered iPhone 16 Plus begins at $899.

The price of the iPhone 16 matches the cost of last year’s iPhone 15. The unchanged price aligns with a trend initiated by Apple in recent years, said Bajarin of Creative Strategies.

“This is a priority for them to keep pricing in line,” Bajarin said.

Bloomberg Creative/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Federal Reserve has held interest rates steady at a 23-year high since last July — but a rate cut is widely expected in the coming months. On Wall Street, the outlook for an interest rate cut has shifted from if to when.

The central bank will issue its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday after a months-long stretch of data has established the key conditions for a rate cut: cooling inflation and slowing job gains.

Still, economists expect the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, offering the central bank time to ensure current trends hold ahead of its next meeting in September.

The chances of an interest rate cut at the Fed’s meeting in September stand at more than 85%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment. The same tool shows the odds of a rate cut on Wednesday at a meager 5%.

The economy appears to be hurtling toward interest rate cuts later this year, nevertheless. Such an outcome would deliver long-sought loan relief for households and businesses saddled with expensive debt.

Price increases have slowed significantly from a peak of more than 9%, though inflation remains a percentage point higher than the Fed’s target rate of 2%. An outright drop in prices in June compared to the month prior marked a major sign of progress in slowing inflation.

The labor market has continued to grow but its breakneck pace has cooled. The unemployment rate has ticked up this year from 3.7% to 4.1%.

The Fed is guided by a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and the labor market strong. The monthslong stretch of good news for inflation alongside bad news for unemployment has prompted the Fed to give additional consideration to its goal of keeping Americans on the job, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last month.

“For a long time, since inflation arrived, it’s been right to mainly focus on inflation. But now that inflation has come down and the labor market has indeed cooled off, we’re going to be looking at both mandates. They’re in much better balance,” Powell said at a meeting of The Economic Club of Washington, D.C.

“That means that if we were to see an unexpected weakening in the labor market, then that might also be a reason for reaction by us,” Powell added.

However, robust economic data released last week may complicate the path toward a rate cut.

The U.S. economy grew much faster than expected over three months ending in June, accelerating from the previous quarter and defying concerns about a possible slowdown, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

If the Fed cuts interest rates as the economy is heating up, the central bank risks rekindling rapid price increases.

After the economic data came out last Thursday, the odds of a September interest rate cut fell to about 80%. The dip in sentiment proved temporary, however. The odds have risen seven percentage points since then.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Delta Air Lines has reportedly hired a prominent law firm to help the Atlanta-based carrier pursue potential damages from CrowdStrike and Microsoft following the global tech outages that caused a slew of internal computer issues and prompted thousands of canceled flights earlier this month.

CNBC first reported that Delta had hired Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, the law firm whose chairman David Boies previously represented the U.S. government in the landmark antitrust case against Microsoft.

Although a lawsuit has not yet been filed, CNBC reported that Delta plans to seek potential compensation from both companies.

When asked for further comment on the matter and the report that Delta had hired Boies, a spokesperson for the airline told ABC News that the company had “no information to add.”

Following the tech chaos on July 19, which affected CrowdStrike customers who use Microsoft Windows products, Delta’s systems were disrupted for more than six days, causing widespread flight delays and cancellations, service failures and an influx of frustrated, stranded passengers, which prompted an investigation by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Crowdstrike said it deployed a fix for the faulty update on July 19, hours after the initial outage.

The IT outage resulted from a faulty software update initiated by CrowdStrike on July 19. Mark Lanterman, chief technology officer at the cybersecurity firm Computer Forensic Services, told ABC News previously that the faulty update subsequently caused a meltdown within Windows operating systems.

“The CrowdStrike update is deep inside the operating system,” Lanterman said. “When that was installed, there was bad code inside of this update. And when Windows came across the bad code, it panicked and it crashed.”

According to a statement from Delta earlier this week, “Upward of half of Delta’s IT systems worldwide are Windows-based.”

On Thursday, Delta announced that “operational reliability [had] returned to normal” across mainline and Delta Connection flights.

“Delta is committed to caring for our customers during this time and has taken a number of other steps to make things right for customers affected by delays and cancellations,” the company said in an announcement.

Those steps included reimbursing out-of-pocket expenses, extended delay refunds, issuing SkyMiles Program miles and travel vouchers, notifying customers of rebooking options, and extending a travel waiver for all customers with travel booked from July 19-28.

According to CNBC, the outages reportedly cost Delta between an estimated $350 million and $500 million.

CrowdStrike and Microsoft did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Families, friends, and even roommates are combining forces to create more savings on grocery products by buying in bulk and splitting the bill at big box retailers like Costco and Sam’s Club.

The idea of “bulk sharing,” as first reported by the Wall Street Journal, applies to the idea that’s catching on with more American shoppers hoping to find any savings they can on everyday items.

Marissa Verna told “Good Morning America” that she shops and splits bulk items with her sister Jill.

“I don’t need 40 bags of this toddler snack,” Verna said, adding that’s why she thought to ask her sister, “‘Do you want to go halves on it and I’ll send over 20 bags for you and I’ll keep 20 bags and vice versa.'”

Verna added, “It’s really also looking for the sale items as much as it is splitting the goods as well.”

For Kristy Davies’ family of five in New Jersey, it’s a strategy that she said has helped reduce food costs by nearly $75 every week.

“I think just ease and convenience,” she said.

Davies coordinates grocery runs to stores like Costco with her mom Janet and they split the bill afterward then divvy up the food, especially with things like fresh fruit.

“When I buy in bulk, sometimes it’s too much. So I’ll share it with Kristy,” her mom said.

Before spending for herself at a regular store, Davies thinks back to when the last time one of them shopped at a warehouse retailer to decide, “is this something that I can wait and we can get at Sam’s Club because I’d rather not spend that price from the grocery store if I can help it.”

New government data has shown a stabilization in grocery prices after rapid increases from the COVID-19 pandemic that has continued over the past three years.

According to the USDA, the typical family spends about 11% of its disposable income on food, which is the highest level in three decades.

Hitha Herzog, Retail analyst and chief research officer of H Squared Research, warned that shoppers shouldn’t assume that buying in bulk is always cheaper.

“For example, if your group are the type that would go and buy very expensive pre-wrapped charcuterie boards or pre-cut vegetables — then you try to split that up — the price that you are actually saving isn’t that much relative to you just going and purchasing the vegetables or the meat on your own,” Herzog said.

