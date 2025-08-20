Archie Comics film from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller in the works at Universal

Archie Comics film from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller in the works at Universal

Jewel Kats is the inspiration for a new character in Archie Comics that debuted in June 2014. Kats inspired an Archie illustrator to develop Harper, a disabled character who is introduced as Veronica’s cousin. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Archie Andrews is headed to the big screen.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are set to produce an Archie Comics film for Universal Pictures, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The producing duo behind the animated Spider-Verse films will take on this project with Aditya Sood, the president of Lord Miller, through Lord Miller’s first-look deal with Universal Pictures. Former 20th Century Studios film boss Emma Watts brought the project to Lord Miller and will also produce it.

Tom King, who wrote the DC comic book Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow that was just adapted for the big screen and is releasing in theaters next summer, is set to write the film’s screenplay.

While plot details for the upcoming Archie Comics film are being kept under wraps, it will tell the story of the group of friends who live in Riverdale who were made famous in the long-running comic book franchise.

“We are longtime fans of Archie, Veronica, Betty, and the gang in all of their iterations. When we heard Tom King’s take on the classic material, we instantly thought it made sense as an event movie for all audiences—both lifelong fans and a whole new generation. We’re so excited to bring these beloved characters to the big screen,” Lord and Miller said.

Archie Comics have sold over 3 billion comics published in dozens of languages over the course of its nearly 85-year history, according to Universal Pictures.

Additionally, over 20 million copies of the hit single “Sugar, Sugar” by the fictional rock band The Archies, as featured on the ’60s animated sitcom The Archie Show, have been sold worldwide.

The Archie Comics were recently adapted into the CW series Riverdale, which ran from 2017 to 2023 and starred KJ ApaLili Reinhart and Camila Mendes.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘The Buccaneers’ season 2 trailer, and more
In brief: ‘The Buccaneers’ season 2 trailer, and more

The trailer for Apple TV+’s The Buccaneers season 2 has arrived. Soundtracked to Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!,” the trailer shows Kristine Frøseth’s Nan adjusting to her new role as duchess and gives a quick glimpse at a new character played by Leighton Meester. Season 2 debuts June 18 …

Oscar-nominated actress Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor is teaming up with rock legend Mick Jagger for a new biopic on rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe, according to Deadline. Ellis-Taylor has been tapped to write the movie, while Jagger is on to produce. The film has been granted the rights to Tharpe’s music catalog, as well as the definitive biography of Tharpe, who died in 1973 …

Tony winners James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris and Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale are all returning to the stage in the Broadway play ART. Previews begin Aug. 28, with an official opening night scheduled for Sept. 16 at the Music Box Theatre. The production will have a limited 17-week engagement …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Matthew McConaughey saves children from a wildfire in ‘The Lost Bus’ trailer
Matthew McConaughey saves children from a wildfire in ‘The Lost Bus’ trailer
Apple

Matthew McConaughey stars in the official trailer for The Lost Bus.

Apple TV+ released the trailer for the film on Tuesday. Oscar nominee Paul Greengrass directed the movie, which is inspired by true events.

The film tells a story about of one of America’s deadliest wildfires. It takes place in Paradise, California, in the year 2018 and follows Kevin, a school bus driver played by McConaughey, and Mary, a school teacher played by America Ferrera. Together, the pair “battle to save 22 children from the terrifying inferno,” according to the official synopsis.

“I don’t think you understand the urgency of our situation here,” Kevin says to Mary in the trailer, as he rescues the children from the school building that’s in the path of the fire.

Meanwhile, Mary ushers the children onto the school bus, telling them to get on “quietly, calmly” and in “one single line.”

Greengrass and Brad Ingelsby wrote the screenplay for the film, which is based on Lizzie Johnson‘s book Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire.

Yul Vazquez and Ashlie Atkinson also star in the film, while Jamie Lee Curtis and Jason Blum serve as producers.

The Lost Bus comes to select theaters on Sept. 19 and streams Oct. 3 on Apple TV+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Bruce Willis’ wife says she feels ‘profoundly sad’ on Father’s Day
Bruce Willis’ wife says she feels ‘profoundly sad’ on Father’s Day
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Emma Heming Willis is opening up about the emotional weight of Father’s Day.

The wife of Bruce Willis shared a touching message on Instagram Sunday, honoring not only her husband but also other dads “living with disability or disease.”

Heming Willis shares daughters Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn with the actor who was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023. She posted a photo of Willis cuddling one of their girls, along with a moving caption.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the dads living with disability or disease, showing up in the ways they can and to the children who show up for them,” she wrote in the caption. “What Bruce teaches our girls goes far beyond words. Resilience, unconditional love, and the quiet strength in simply being present.
This photo says so much. Love deepens. It adapts. It stays, even when everything else changes.”

Heming Willis also reflected on the emotional complexity of the day.

“But to be fair to myself, these symbolic days stir up a lot.
I’m profoundly sad today. I wish, with every cell in my body, that things could be different for him and lighter for our family,” she continued.

She added, “As they say in our FTD community, ‘It is what it is.’ And while that might sound dismissive, to me, it’s not. It grounds me. It helps me return to the acceptance of what is and not fight this every step of the way like I used to.”

Concluding the post, she wrote, “Today, let’s celebrate the badass dads, those who are here, and those we carry with us.
Onward.”

In addition to the two daughters he shares with Heming Willis, Willis is also a father to daughters RumerScout and Tallulah, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.