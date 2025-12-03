Arctic blast invades the Midwest, Northeast: Latest forecast

On Thursday morning, the temperature is forecast to plunge to 5 degrees in Chicago; minus 4 degrees in Minneapolis; minus 1 degree in Green Bay, Wisconsin; and 8 degrees in Kansas City, Missouri.
On Friday, the temperature could fall to 1 degree in Chicago, 8 degrees in Detroit, 10 degrees in Pittsburgh, 14 in Boston and 21 in New York. Chicago, Pittsburgh and Portland, Maine, could also record daily record lows.
By the weekend, the temperature won’t be as extreme, but it’ll still likely feel cooler than average in the North and Northeast. Unseasonably cold conditions in the East are expected again next week.
Meanwhile, in the West, winter storm alerts are in effect on Wednesday in Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico, where 3 to 13 inches of snow is forecast.
Much of this snow is welcome, as the mountains have been behind normal snowfall this season.
Denver could see 3 to 6 inches of snow on Wednesday, with totals increasing in higher elevations outside of the city.
(NEW YORK) — The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) has pushed back against President Trump’s plan to increase beef imports from Argentina, calling it “misguided.”
The group, which describes itself as “the national trade association representing U.S. cattle producers,” said in a statement that “efforts to manipulate markets only risk damaging the livelihoods of American cattlemen and women, while doing little to impact the price consumers are paying,” calling it “a misguided effort to lower the price of beef in grocery stores.”
“The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and its members cannot stand behind the President while he undercuts the future of family farmers and ranchers by importing Argentinian beef in an attempt to influence prices,” said NCBA CEO Colin Woodall in the statement, in part.
“If President Trump is truly an ally of America’s cattle producers, we call on him to abandon this effort to manipulate markets,” he added.
Trump told reporters on Air Force One earlier this week that buying beef from Argentina “will bring our beef prices down” while also helping Argentina economically. On Wednesday, the president posted on his Truth Social online platform that American cattle ranchers “have to get their prices down,” and that they “don’t understand that the only reason they are doing so well, for the first time in decades, is because I put Tariffs on cattle coming into the United States, including a 50% Tariff on Brazil.”
The NCBA said in their statement that the U.S. already has a deep beef trade imbalance with Argentina.
“During the past five years, Argentina has shipped beef valued at more than $800 million to the U.S., while purchasing only $7 million of U.S. beef,” the statement said, adding “It is imperative that President Trump and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins let the cattle markets work.”
Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told ABC News Wednesday that he was concerned about the impacts of increasing foreign beef imports.
“We’ve got all the folks that are ranchers in my state that are handling beef. They would tell you firsthand American beef is the best beef in the world. That’s why we work hard to be able to export it,” he said.
“The president worked very hard to be able to open up Australia and Japan and other places to increase American beef going in there because the world wants American beef. So I’m a big proponent of raising more American beef to solve America’s issues,” Lankford further said.
Eight House Republicans also sent a letter to the White House Tuesday, expressing their concerns about President Trump’s plans to increase beef imports from Argentina.
“While we recognize the importance of strong trade relationships and diverse markets, our producers are seeking clarity on how this decision will be made, what safety and inspection standards will apply, and how this policy aligns with your administration’s commitment to strengthening American agriculture,” the letter reads, in part. It was signed by representatives from Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Texas.
Last week, the president announced a $20 billion bailout for Argentina’s foundering economy, prompting questions as to why the U.S. would commit billions to boost the economy of a foreign country when thousands of American farmers are suffering.
(NEW YORK) — Stacy Cox used one word repeatedly as she described how she felt after learning her ACA premium could jump over 300% without the enhanced tax credits: “devastating.”
“I don’t know if I’ve ever cried opening a letter from an insurance or before, but it happened this time,” she told ABC News.
Cox’s premium this year has been $495.32 for coverage for her and her husband. Without the credit in 2026, she was informed that it’s increasing to $2,168.68.
“It’s devastating because we can’t afford that,” she said. “Just that bill right there, that’s more than our mortgage, our insurance, most of our food. That’s what we’re paying per month to live. We can’t afford to double what it costs for us to live just to have health insurance.”
“This will devastate us if we tried to pay it,” she added.
Millions across the country are discovering just how much their plans will cost as open enrollment for Affordable Care Act insurance plans began on Nov. 1. Enrollment lasts through Jan. 15, 2026.
A recent analysis from KFF found that if the enhanced premium tax credits expire, as they are currently set to do on Dec. 31, ACA enrollees will see their monthly premiums more than double – rising by roughly 114% on average. An estimated 22 million out of 24 million ACA marketplace enrollees are currently receiving a tax credit to lower their monthly premiums. Even if those credits are extended, KFF found that the amount insurers charge for ACA premiums will rise by an average 26% in 2026.
The current government shutdown has hinged on Democrats and Republicans’ positions on ACA subsidies, or premium tax credits, which help lower or eliminate the out-of-pocket cost of monthly premiums for those who purchase insurance through the health insurance marketplace.
The subsidies are currently set to expire at the end of 2025. Democrats have been demanding Republicans pass extensions of the subsidies before the government is reopened, while the GOP says it won’t negotiate until a clean funding bill passes and the government reopens.
For Cox and her husband, who live in Kanab, Utah, even if the tax credit were to be extended, they’d still see the premium increase to $753.68. It would be a hit to their budget, but one they would take to keep insurance.
“It’s already going to be hard for us to have a 52% increase on our premium, and that’s if the credits are extended,” she said. “But we will do it so that we can have health coverage.”
Cox, 48, is at high risk for breast cancer, has a mammogram every year and a fast breast MRI yearly as well.
Cox is a professional photographer and she and her husband, 55, have been enrolled in “Obamacare” since 2022. Having access to health care through the ACA is what gave her the motivation to quit her previous job and pursue her passion of photography, she said.
For now, she’s holding on to hope that the tax credits are extended and will reenroll in her plan so she doesn’t miss open enrollment. But she is ready to cancel it before the start of the new year if they aren’t.
ACA enrollee left feeling ‘helpless’ after seeing premium quadruple Beth Dryer is realizing she is in a similar position. If the tax credit isn’t extended, she says she will have no other option than to cancel it altogether.
Dryer, from Norfolk, Virginia, is the executive director of 757 Creative ReUse Center, a nonprofit art supply store, and in 2015 she was paying just shy of $80 for her premium.
She hadn’t looked up her 2026 options until speaking to ABC News on Thursday, and the spike was shocking.
“This says I now have an advanced premium tax credit of $0 so it looks like I have no tax credit for this so far for next year,” she said, reading from the enrollment site. “OK, so it looks like the same plan that I have this year would now be $425.03 a month next year, which is completely out of my budget.”
“I thought maybe it would double, but this is more than quadrupled in cost for me,” she continued. “So it’s just straight out — there’s no way I would be able to afford this next year.”
Dryer, a Democrat, said she realizes lawmakers are “stuck between a rock and a hard place,” but her message to them is to “get your stuff together and look at what you’re doing to the people of this country.”
“The Republicans aren’t going to budge on the tax credits, and they’re happy to watch people die. I mean, that’s essentially what it is,” she said. “You cut these tax credits, people are dying. People are already dying because they don’t have quality health care. People are already dying because they have food insecurity.”
Covering costs on their own Cox said she and her husband will have to start their own savings account for medical costs if they cancel.
“We will just create our own health savings, which is we were able to cover $500 per month for our health premium and so we will take $500 and we will put it into savings every month, so that if something does occur, when we do need to go to the doctor, that there’s at least something, some sort of cushion, as we try to cover this on our own,” she said.
Cox said although the health system may not be great, “it’s actually a functioning system” that allows her family to at least have a health plan.
With these tax credits being a sticking point in this shutdown, Cox wants Congress to “extend the credits while you work on reform.”
“This system can absolutely be improved … but don’t make us suffer while you figure it out. That’s what I would say. Don’t make me live without health insurance, while you guys figure out a better plan,” she said. “We have a plan that’s not the greatest plan, but it is a functioning plan. Let us rely on this functioning plan until there is something better. Don’t take my house from me, just because you say you’re building me a new one.”
And she’d also tell lawmakers: “You have health care. Why not extend that to me?”
(GLOBE, Ariz.) — At least four people have been confirmed dead and two remain unaccounted for amid intense flooding in parts of Arizona, local officials said Saturday.
The flooding caused about 1,000 propane tanks to wash away from a distribution facility, creating a serious hazmat concern in the area of downtown Globe, Arizona, according to Gila County Emergency Management.
On Saturday, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs declared a state of emergency to speed resources to the area.
“The flooding in Gila County has caused heartbreaking loss and serious damage,” she said in a statement.
A search and rescue effort was underway for more potential victims, officials said.
Two of the victims confirmed dead were found in a vehicle having drowned, officials said, and a third victim was found outside a vehicle in downtown Globe. An official could not confirm to ABC News if the victims were adults or any relation between them.
A fourth man who went missing during the storm overnight was found dead Saturday morning outside his vehicle, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.
Police said they discovered Ander Polanco’s body outside his car as floodwaters receded. A death investigation is underway and the cause of death hasn’t been released.
The propane tanks that washed away have created a serious concern due to their ability to explode, officials warned.
“Historic Downtown Globe is currently unsafe, with compromised buildings as well as hazardous chemicals and debris, including propane tanks,” the city of Globe said in a post on Facebook.
“For your safety, please stay out of the area until further notice. We also ask everyone to stay out of the creek. Search and rescue operations are underway, and any traffic in the area can interfere with rescue teams and throw off the scent work of trained dogs,” the city said.
Gila County Emergency Management is advising residents to shelter in place due to possible hazardous materials in the floodwaters.
All available agencies in the region are responding to assist with SAR and hazmat assessment and clean up, a county emergency management official told ABC News.
“Crews continued work throughout the night. We want to thank them for their diligent work. This includes Globe FD, Globe PD, Globe Public Works, Gila County, Gila County Emergency Services and DPS,” the city of Globe said.
The city has added over 100 additional resources that include Maricopa Search and Rescue, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, Pima County Search and Rescue, and 2-20 person work crews from the State Land Department. “We are waiting on many other crews from throughout the state,” the city said.