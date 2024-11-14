Are you not entertained? Regal and Pepsi launching immersive ‘Gladiator II’ fan event

Regal Theaters

If you’d like to take your viewing of Gladiator II to the next level — and you can’t get to Rome to see the real McCoy — Regal Cinemas is transforming one of its New York City theaters into the Roman Colosseum.

Specifically, the theater chain and Pepsi have teamed up to create The Pepsi COLAsseum at Regal Times Square, and announced a fan event for Nov. 19 that will let some lucky moviegoers experience the ancient world as they gear up to see Gladiator II in the immersive 4DX format. 

The format uses special moving and rumbling seats, and also incorporates smoke, spritzes of water, snow and other environmental effects.

“Pepsi and Regal have come together to recreate the hype and energy of the ‘hypogeum,’ offering a select number of lucky fans the chance to walk through these historic tunnels just as the gladiators were fabled to have done before entering the arena,” the ad copy touts. 

Further, they’ll meet a “philosopher” at the gate, who will hand them a customizable leather coin purse or drink koozie and Roman coins they can trade for food, including Gladiator II-themed snacks and beer or wine they can swill from “a Roman chalice fit for an emperor or empress.”

They’ll also be able to explore costumes and props — and virtually suit up for battle via augmented reality on a two-story-tall digital screen.

For a chance to RSVP for the special event, check out Pepsicolasseum.com.

Paul MescalPedro PascalJoseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington can be seen in Gladiator II in theaters nationwide on Nov. 22.

Timothée Chalamet sings “Like A Rolling Stone” in new trailer for ‘A Complete Unknown’
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

The second trailer for the Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown has just been released, giving fans another look at Timothée Chalamet playing the rock legend in the early days of his career. 

“You trekked all the way from Minnesota — why is that?” Ed Burns as Pete Seeger says in the beginning of the clip. Chalamet responds, “I wanted to catch a spark.”

The clip gives us another taste of Chalamet’s vocal chops, with the trailer soundtracked to his version of Dylan’s “Girl From North Country,” as well as the iconic “Like A Rolling Stone.” The first trailer had him singing “A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall.” 

The new trailer also features footage of Dylan in New York City, and glimpses of his relationships with Joan Baez and a character named Sylvie Russo, played by Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning, respectively. It also shows him dealing with his rise to fame, and his disillusionment with his own career. 

“200 people in that room, and each one wants me to be somebody else. They should just let me be,” Dylan says. When asked, “Let you be what?” he responds, “Whatever it is they don’t want me to be.” 

The film follows Dylan through his infamous 1965 performance at the Newport Folk Festival, where he shocks the crowd by plugging in an electric guitar — a scene we see in the trailer.

“I’m not sure they want to hear what I want to play, Johnny,” Dylan says to Johnny Cash, played by Boyd Holbrook. Cash replies, “I wanna hear it,” and later adds, “Make some noise, big D.”

A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold, opens in theaters Christmas Day.

‘Shang-Chi’ director Destin Daniel Cretton reportedly circling fourth Tom Holland ‘Spider-Man’ movie
(L-R) – Cretton, Simu Liu on ‘Shang-Chi’ set/Marvel Studios

Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe entry Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and is developing the Disney+ Marvel Studios series Wonder Man, might just swing into the director’s chair on Tom Holland‘s fourth Spider-Man movie.

That’s according to The Hollywood Reporter, which says Cretton is in talks to become the fourth director to tackle the web-slinging hero. He would follow Sam Raimi, who directed Tobey Maguire as Spidey in three films; Marc Webb, who helmed two with Andrew Garfield; and Jon Watts, who directed Holland in three Spider-Man blockbusters.

Officially, Marvel Studios is characteristically mum, but according to THR, getting Holland in the mask again is a priority for Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, which share the rights to the hero — and if Cretton locks in, cameras could roll early next year.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon do fun dance while “a thousand miles away” from each other
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon just proved that you can still do things as a couple even while apart.

The duo shared a fun video on Instagram on Monday, doing a social media dance trend to the viral song “Disco” by Surf Curse.

“Being a thousand miles away doesn’t mean we can’t dance together,” Bacon said in the caption of the post.

Sedgwick and Bacon are never ones to shy away from sharing fun videos together.

In the past, the couple have taken part in many online trend challenges and have shared videos of themselves singing covers of songs, including “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus and “Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyoncé.

Last month, the couple celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary.

Their long-distance dance got more than 170,000 likes in just a day, as well as shout outs from fans and their famous friends, including writer-director James Gunn, who directed Bacon in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and someone who knows a little about cutting a rug, Dancing with the StarsJulianne Hough.

