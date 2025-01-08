Area could get 2-4 inches of snow on Friday

Bitterly cold temperatures are expected through Friday morning and then another winter storm is possible late Friday into Saturday.

An upper level disturbance will pass over the area later today and tonight generating some light snow and flurries for the mountains. Mostly dry conditions are expected east of the Blue Ridge.

The next storm system to produce widespread snow will come at the end of the week, Friday afternoon into Saturday. For Martinsville the chance of snow is 30% on Friday, and 90% Friday night with two to four inches possible. Below normal temperatures are expected through the upcoming weekend.

AEP says there are fewer than five customers still without power in Henry County after a winter storm earlier this week. Patrick County had 94 customers still without power this morning, and Franklin County has 5,943 customers without power.