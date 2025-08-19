Ariana DeBose says mom Gina Michelle DeBose has died of complications from ovarian cancer

Ariana DeBose says mom Gina Michelle DeBose has died of complications from ovarian cancer

Ariana DeBose attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Ariana DeBose‘s mother, Gina Michelle DeBose, died Sunday morning “due to complications with stage 3 ovarian cancer,” the actress and singer said this week.

The West Side Story star took to Instagram on Tuesday, posting a carousel of photos and a tribute to her “gorgeous, hilarious, outspoken, warrior queen Mother.”

“I couldn’t be more proud of her and how she fought this insidious disease over the past 3 years. She was 57 years young,” DeBose wrote in the caption.

“She was my favorite person, my biggest fan and toughest critic. My best friend. She was my date to every important moment in my professional and personal life – and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” the post continued. “It had always been the two of us for as long as I can remember.”

DeBose said her mom “fought like hell to give me a good life, a good education and every opportunity in the world. I wouldn’t be where I am without her.”

The Academy Award winner recalled a moment from her 2022 Oscars acceptance speech — delivered after winning the award for best supporting actress for her role as Anita in West Side Story — writing, “I meant it when I said my Oscar ‘is just as much hers as it is mine.'”

DeBose also highlighted her mom’s purpose in life, to educate young people.

“She passed just shy of delivering 30 years of service as a public school teacher,” she wrote. “She was beloved and incredibly respected by her colleagues and students alike. The greatest advocate for the underdog, a believer in arts education and the smartest person I know – with a willingness to speak her mind regardless of the consequences.”

She added that her “greatest and most proud achievement will always be to have made her proud.”

In one of the carousel photos, DeBose left a detailed note outlining where people could donate in her mother’s memory.

“Details for a celebration of her life will be made available in the coming weeks,” the note read. “At this time, I ask that my family’s privacy be respected.”

A representative for DeBose did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pedro Pascal steps out with sisters for ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ LA premiere
(L-R) Javiera Balmaceda, Head of Local Originals, Latin America, CA & AU, Amazon Studios, Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal attend The Fantastic Four: First Steps World Premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California on July 21, 2025. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney

It was a family affair for Pedro Pascal at the world premiere of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The actor, who stars as Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic in the highly anticipated Marvel film, was all smiles as he posed for photos with his sisters, Lux Pascal and Javiera Balmaceda, on the blue carpet at the LA premiere on Monday night.

Missing from the sibling group was their brother, Nicolás Balmaceda Pascal. While speaking with Good Morning America on the carpet, Lux Pascal said that she and her siblings make up the Fantastic Four.

“We’re four,” she said. “My siblings and I, we’re four. So it’s kind of incredible that my bro is, like, the lead. So yeah, me and my siblings are the Fantastic Four, I will say that.”

The upcoming film follows the Marvel superhero team the Fantastic Four as they are “forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond,” according to its official synopsis.

“As far as the movies are concerned, I think it’s definitely a world that is completely dedicated to the original comics that were published in early 1960s,” Pedro Pascal said Monday night. “A kind of innocence and optimism rooted in family togetherness to tell the story that we can’t do it alone.”

He continued, “I think that Reed has such an intense brain, let’s say, that would kind of devour him if it weren’t for the family that anchors him to the world. And he learns a lot more about love than he does about the universe through his relationships with his family and his partner and his wife, Sue Storm. And becoming a father, of course.”

“Those kinds of challenges are a lot scarier than god-sized galactic vampires,” he added.

Making up the Fantastic Four with Pedro Pascal are Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters July 24.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ cast members join ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34
Pamela Littky/Disney

More celebrities are foxtrotting their way onto the ballroom floor and joining the season 34 cast of Dancing with the Stars.

Among the new additions are Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck from seasons 1 and 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

“Hey guys, it’s Whitney and Jen from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives! We’re so excited to be joining Dancing with the Stars this season! Catch #MomTok on the dance floor! We’re… I’m coming for that mirror ball!” Leavitt and Affleck said in a joint video message.

Leavitt and Affleck join previously announced cast members Robert Irwin, a wildlife conservationist, and social media superstar Alix Earle.

Before they dance their way to the ballroom, Leavitt and Affleck have to make it through the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 reunion special, which is hosted by former Bachelor star Nick Viall. The special will feature both #MomTok and #DadTok gangs sitting down, never-before-seen footage from the series and even a surprise announcement. The reunion special premieres July 1 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars kicks off this fall, airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and PT on ABC and Disney+. The new season will also be available for streaming the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Bachelor’ star Grant Ellis, Juliana Pasquarosa part ways, say they still ‘love and respect’ each other
Anne Marie Fox/Disney via Getty Images

Former Bachelor star Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa have ended their relationship.

Ellis took to his Instagram Story on Friday to share a statement, saying that he and Pasquarosa were “simply not the right fit” for a long-term relationship.

“This is one of the harder things I’ve had to write, but I want to share it honestly,” he wrote.

He continued, “Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship. We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we’ve come to the understanding that we’re simply not the right fit long term.”

Ellis called the pair’s relationship “meaningful,” writing that “the connection we built on the show was real, and so was the effort we made to continue once the cameras stopped rolling.”

He added, “There’s no negativity here. No resentment. Just two people who care about each other and want the best for one another moving forward. I’ll always be grateful for what we shared and for the growth that came with it.”

Ellis ended his message by thanking those who supported them.

“This chapter is closing, but we’re both walking away with love and respect in our hearts,” he wrote.

Pasquarosa also shared a statement on her Instagram Story and highlighted the commitment that comes with marriage.

“After a lot of honest conversations and reflection, we’ve come to the decision that this chapter of our lives is meant to continue on separate paths,” she wrote. “We shared something meaningful, navigating a unique journey side by side, learning, growing, and showing up for each other the best we knew how. And while this isn’t the ending we once imagined, it’s one filled with mutual respect, care, and hope for what’s ahead.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.