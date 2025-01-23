Ariana Grande, Demi Moore and more stars react to 2025 Oscar nominations

Ariana Grande and Demi Moore are among the many stars reacting to their 2025 Oscar nominations.

Nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced Thursday, with Emilia Pérez scoring 13 nods, the most nominations of any film.

The Brutalist and Wicked followed closely behind with 10 nods apiece, while A Complete Unknown and Conclave earned eight nods each.

Following the nominations announcement, Grande, who is nominated for best supporting actress for Wicked, took to social media to thank the Academy “for this unfathomable recognition.”

Moore, who is nominated for best actress for The Substance, also shared a statement and said that being nominated for an Oscar is “beyond my wildest dreams.”

Several nominees, including Mikey Madison, Coralie Fargeat and Diane Warren, spoke to Good Morning America about earning recognition from the Academy and what this moment means to them.

Madison, who is nominated for best actress, said she is “grateful” and “so happy for my entire film.”

Check out reactions from Oscar-nominated stars below.

Ariana Grande

Grande shared an emotional Instagram post reacting to her best supporting actress nomination, writing, “picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition. i cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise.”

Grande continued, “i’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. i’m so proud of you, tiny. thank you again, from the bottom of my heart, for this acknowledgement @theacademy.”

She also thanked Wicked director Jon M. Chu “for taking this chance on me and for being the most unbelievably brilliant leader, human being, and most fierce friend.”

Grande ended her message by mentioning her Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, who is nominated for best actress, and said, “i am so proud of my Elphie, my sister, my dear @cynthiaerivo. your brilliance is never ending and you deserve every flower (tulip) in every garden. i love you unconditionally, always.”

“i don’t quite have all my words yet, i’m still trying to breathe. but thank you,” she added.

Demi Moore

Moore shared a statement with ABC News about her Oscar nomination: “Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honor and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams. Truly there are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition. Not only for me but for what this film represents.”

Her statement continued, “I am deeply humbled. This is a time of incredible contrasts and right now, my heart is with my friends, family, neighbors, and community here in LA. The fires have devastated so many lives but to see the way our community has united leaves me in awe of the resilience and compassion that defines us, and this moment is a reminder of how incredible we are when we stand together.”

Mikey Madison

The Anora star told GMA, “It’s incredibly exciting and very, very surreal. I’m so grateful, humbled — I’m so happy for my entire film. I’m so happy for Sean Baker, Sammy Quan, Alex Coco, Yura Borisov. It’s all so exciting. I’m just absolutely floating right now.”

Madison said she was watching GMA and FaceTiming her mom when she found out about her nomination. She said her mom was “crying and it was very sweet” but said “she immediately humbled me by saying in the same sentence, ‘Oh, congratulations sweetie, I love you so much. Also, you need to take your dogs to obedience training.'”

When asked if she had ever manifested an Oscar nomination, Madison said, “No, I don’t think I ever wrote it down, it always felt so far-fetched and far away from me and my life, but I always dreamed of it so it’s amazing.”

“I’m just gonna be soaking it in and digesting it and just trying to keep this memory of this morning and hold it forever because it’s so special,” she added.

Coralie Fargeat

The Substance filmmaker spoke to GMA about her best director nomination and said, “I feel so good, this is such amazing news and amazing news. I was really screaming out of joy.”

“When I write a film, a part of me always hopes and believes that this can happen because this is why I make films,” she said. “Because this is the magic of putting stories out in the world and this story in particular for what it says, I kind of felt if I succeeded to do it right, it could have a strong resonance about what it says about women in society so I mean you could never know then how it’s gonna go to the audience and in the world, but when the magic happens, this is such a joy and I’m really so proud.”

Fargeat, who is the only female director nominated in the directing category this year, commented on the lack of female representation in the category, saying, “It says a lot about the road we still have to go and personally I’m extremely proud to be proud of this change that we need … I have wanted to be a filmmaker and director since I was 15. That’s who I am, that’s where I feel free and good and powerful.”

She said she is “most proud” when she hears from young directors who are inspired by her.

“I’m really proud to be invited to the table,” she added. “I think we need even more progress regarding this. But personally, that’s a critical achievement and I’m so so happy.”

Diane Warren

Warren, whose song “The Journey” from the film The Six Triple Eight is nominated for best original song, told ABC News’ Chris Connelly that she had “been up all night” leading up to the nominations announcement.

“I’m so excited,” Warren said. “I’m not cool enough to go to sleep and have someone call me. I have all my friends over and we sit very anxiously in front of the TV and [this] time there was a little commercial break before the second set of nominations and jumps up in the air just with excitement.”

“This is a really special song, I think to me one of my best songs. And I love the movie and you never know what’s gonna happen so I’m just so excited, I’m so thrilled,” she said.

Warren said the nominated song now “takes on a whole other meaning” after she lost her home in the LA fires. “A lot of people lost their houses, lost everything — I had a really beautiful beach house I had for like 27 years or something like that that burned to the ground basically, the first day of the fires,” she said. “But as terrible as that was, I think a lot of people had it a lot worse. I also have an animal rescue ranch also in Malibu that nothing happened to thank God. As bad as it was, it was so bad for so many people.”

“The song, if you listen to the words of this song, it’s about strength and resilience. It almost takes on a whole other meaning now with what’s going on in Los Angeles,” she added.

Yura Borisov

Borisov, who is nominated for best actor in a supporting role for his performance in Anora, reacted to his nomination in an interview with GMA.

“We are happy!” he shared, smiling alongside his family.

“It’s a big laugh everywhere here,” he said before explaining that all his friends were reaching out to congratulate him. “It’s a great moment. I feel that a lot of people are very happy because of this.”

Kris Bowers

Academy Award winner Bowers, who is nominated this year for best original score for The Wild Robot, told GMA that he’s excited about the recognition.

“I’m just excited to be there and it’s awesome to see the other nominees,” he said. “I’m such a huge fan of all of them and through this whole awards season, been seeing all of them at these other awards and everything and it’s always such a friendly, familial relationship with all of them. So i’m just excited to celebrate with everybody no matter what happens.”

‘Yellowstone’ star Luke Grimes on making his Grand Ole Opry debut, family and more
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Yellowstone actor and country singer Luke Grimes made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Friday.

“I can’t believe it’s happening, first of all,” Grimes told Good Morning America backstage before he hit the iconic stage. “I’ve always loved music. I’ve played music since I was really young. I never thought I would do it to a level where I got to play the Opry, and it means the world.”

Grimes said he was equal parts honored and “so nervous” for the moment “because so many of my heroes have done it.”

“Just to feel like I’m part of that community at all is amazing,” he continued.

Grimes released his self-titled debut album in March, a milestone he said “feels like a dream come true.”

He explained of the music, “This is kind of who I really am. This is my real story.”

That story is told through songs like “No Horse to Ride” and “Hold On,” which he performed during his Opry debut.

Grimes said one of his biggest musical inspirations came from growing up playing music in church, saying gospel music had a “huge influence” on him, as well as the music from his childhood.

“My dad loved all the ’70s outlaw country stuff. That was huge in our house. Elvis was huge in our house. So anything sort of Americana, that kind of thing,” he explained. “And then, growing up … ’90s country radio — like Alan Jackson, Tim McGraw, you know, all those guys.”

Grimes and his wife, Bianca Rodrigues Grimesannounced the arrival of their firstborn child, a son named Rigel, in October.

“I’m still processing how it’s changing me, you know, day by day,” he said, calling fatherhood “the biggest event that’s ever happened in my life.”

Universal denies ‘Wicked’ pay gap reports between Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Universal

Universal Pictures, the production company behind Wicked, has shut down rumors of a pay gap between the movie’s two stars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

“Reports of pay disparity between Cynthia and Ariana are completely false and based on internet fodder,” a spokesperson from Universal told ABC News in a statement on Tuesday. “The women received equal pay for their work on ‘WICKED.'”

Speculation about unequal salaries began circulating on platforms like TikTok, Reddit, and social platform X , with claims that Erivo earned $1 million compared to Grande’s $15 million.

The rumors gained traction after being picked up by some news outlets. While Universal did not disclose the exact salaries of the co-stars, the studio firmly denied any pay inequities.

Wicked is the highly anticipated movie adaptation of the 2003 Broadway musical, originally starring Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, which itself is based on Gregory Maguire‘s 1995 novel.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film features an all-star cast, including Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, and Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard.

Released in theaters on Friday, Wicked draws inspiration from Maguire’s novel, which is a revisionist prequel to The Wizard of Oz.

The film earned a staggering $164 million globally during its opening weekend, making it the third-largest opening weekend ever, following Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2, according to The Associated Press.

Fans can look forward to Wicked: Part Two, set to hit theaters on November 21, 2025.

Golden Globes 2025: ‘Shōgun,’ ‘The Brutalist,’ ‘Emilia Pérez’ win big, Demi Moore gives powerful acceptance speech
Sonja Flemming/CBS

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards aired live Sunday from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the awards show, which honored the best in film and television over the past year. Here are some of the show’s highlights:

Shōgun, The Brutalist, Emilia Pérez win big
It was a big night for the FX and Hulu series Shōgun, which won all four of the Golden Globes it was nominated for: best TV series (drama), best performance by a male actor in a TV series (drama) for Hiroyuki Sanada, best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on TV for Tadanobu Asano and best performance by a female actor in a TV series (drama) for Anna Sawai.

The Brutalist picked up three wins, including best motion picture (drama), best director for Brady Corbet and best performance by a male actor in a motion picture for Adrien Brody. In his speech, Brody said the film’s story is similar to his mother’s and his ancestors’. “I owe so much to my mother and my grandparents for their sacrifice, and although I do not know fully how to express all of the challenges that you have faced and experienced, and the many people who have struggled immigrating to this country, I hope that this work stands to lift you up a bit and to give you a voice,” Brody said.

Emilia Pérez came away from the evening with wins for best motion picture (musical or comedy), best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Zoe Saldaña, best motion picture (non-English language) and best original song. Saldaña celebrated her win, the first of the night and her first-ever Golden Globe, by saying her heart was full of gratitude. “I know this is competition, but all that I have witnessed tonight is us showing up for each other, and it’s just so beautiful,” she said.

Nikki Glaser brings big laughs, roasts
The evening’s host, Nikki Glaser, began her monologue by welcoming everyone to “Ozempic’s biggest night.” After mentioning the viral holding space meme from Wicked‘s press tour, Glaser told Zendaya she was incredible in Dune: Part 2, before saying her film Challengers “was more sexually charged than Diddy‘s credit card.” She also made sure to roast Timothée Chalamet‘s facial hair, after telling him he gave a great performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. “You have the most gorgeous eyelashes on your upper lip,” Glaser said.

Cute couples, family plus-ones hit red carpet
Was that Blair Waldorf with Seth Cohen? Yes, yes it was. Nominee Adam Brody brought his wife, Leighton Meester, as his date to the awards ceremony. Timothée Chalamet also brought a famous plus-one — his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, who sat next to him during the live broadcast. Ariana Grande was accompanied by her mother, Joan Grande, as her date for the evening, while Glen Powell brought both his parents, Glen Powell Sr. and Cyndy Powell, whom he posed with on the red carpet.

Demi Moore wins her first Golden Globe
The Substance actress Demi Moore won her first Golden Globe for her leading role in the horror film. She gave a powerful speech while accepting the trophy for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy). “I’ve been doing this a long time, like, over 45 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor,” Moore said. “Thirty years ago I had a producer tell me that I was a ‘popcorn actress,’ and at that time, I made that mean that this wasn’t something I was allowed to have. That I could do movies that were successful and made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged, and I bought in and I believed that.”

