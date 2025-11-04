Ariana Grande ‘heartbroken’ to miss ‘Wicked: For Good’ Brazil premiere

Ariana Grande ‘heartbroken’ to miss ‘Wicked: For Good’ Brazil premiere

Ariana Grande is Glinda in ‘Wicked: For Good,’ directed by Jon M. Chu. (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

Too bad she didn’t have a floating bubble or magic broomstick. Ariana Grande will be missing the Brazil premiere of Wicked: For Good Tuesday due to issues with her flight.

The singer/actress, who plays in Glinda in the movie musical, posted a heartbroken Instagram message explaining the situation.

“Brazil, I can’t believe this is happening and I am beyond devastated to be sending this message,” she wrote. “A few hours ago, my team and I had to deplane our flight, as they had to do maintenance on the plane due to a safety issue and it will not be taking off until 1 a.m. tomorrow.”

“My team and Universal have tried every single thing possible to fix this,” she continued. “We’ve searched every other flight, overnight, early morning, connecting flights, commercial and also private options and absolutely nothing was available or possible that would get us there in time. Even in attempting a private option, there is a permit necessary in order to fly from here that takes time to attain.”

“I am so heartbroken that I’m unable to be there with you all,” she added. “We sincerely tried everything we could and I apologize from the bottom of my heart.”

The São Paulo premiere marks the first major international premiere for the film, which hits theaters Nov. 21. Variety reports the next premieres are scheduled for Paris on Nov. 7, London on Nov. 10 and Singapore on Nov. 13.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘What’s Happening!!’ star Danielle Spencer dies at 60
‘What’s Happening!!’ star Danielle Spencer dies at 60
Danielle Spencer from ‘What’s Happening!!’ poses for a photo in November 1976, in Los Angeles. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Danielle Spencer, a former child actor best known for her role as Dee in the 1970s sitcom What’s Happening!!, has died, a publicist for her family confirmed to ABC News.

Spencer died Aug. 11, due to gastric cancer and cardiac arrest. She was 60, according to Sandra Jones, a family friend who is serving as the family’s spokesperson.

“This untimely death is really hard to process right now,” Jones told ABC News Tuesday. “She is a sweet and gentle soul and she is going to be missed very, very much.”

In 1977, Spencer survived a fatal car crash that killed her stepfather and manager, Tim Pelt, according to her biography on her website.

After recovering from her injuries, Spencer went on to earn a doctorate degree in veterinary medicine in 1993.

Spencer starred in 65 episodes of What’s Happening!!, an ABC sitcom about three teenage boys growing up in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts, according to IMDb.

Spencer played Dee Thomas, the boys’ younger sister. She also appeared in 16 episodes of the show’s sequel, What’s Happening Now!

She moved from California to the Richmond, Virginia, area in 2014.

At the time of her death, Spencer, who previously battled breast cancer, lived with her mom in an area outside of Richmond, according to Jones.

In addition to her mom, Cheryl Pelt, Spencer is survived by her younger brother, jazz musician Jeremy Pelt.

In an email Tuesday, Jeremy Pelt told ABC News that Spencer was “a very loving spirit who fought courageously until the very end.”

Jeremy Pelt also shared a tribute to his sister on Instagram Tuesday, writing, “Many of you knew her as ‘Dee,’ but she was more than a child actress.”

“She was a friend, an auntie to my three children who adored her, she was a daughter- and in many ways, my mother’s best friend, she was a veterinarian, she was someone who always remained positive even during her darkest days fighting this disease,” he continued. “And she was MY sister and protector.”

He added that he was “thankful” to be with his sister when she took her last breath and was “gutted” by her death, writing, “I love you, forever.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Reading Rainbow’ returns with new host, star-studded episodes
‘Reading Rainbow’ returns with new host, star-studded episodes
Mychal Threets attends the 29th Annual Webby Awards on May 12, 2025, in New York City. (Rob Kim/Getty Images The Webby Awards)

Reading Rainbow is returning nearly two decades after the iconic children’s reading program went off the air.

This time, the show has found a new host in Mychal Threets, the librarian who went viral on TikTok for sharing heartwarming stories of “library joy.”

“Take a look, it’s in a book. After nearly 20 years… Reading Rainbow is returning to motivate, help, and encourage kids to become avid readers with new episodes, new friends, new projects, and of course… new books!” the show wrote Monday in the caption of a joint Instagram post with Threets and PBS member station BTPM PBS in Buffalo, New York, which created the original series in 1983.

“Make sure to follow the rainbow,” it added.

In the accompanying video, Threets introduces several guest stars, including The Bear and The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The video also teases singer John LegendChrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Chung and Adam DeVine, who will help narrate new stories.

In a separate Instagram post Tuesday, Threets wrote, “There have been two hosts in the history of Reading Rainbow. The Legend of Literacy, LeVar Burton! And… me, Mychal Threets, a librarian.”

“I was raised on Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is my hero,” he continued. “I am a reader, I am a librarian because LeVar Burton and Reading Rainbow so powerfully made us believe we belong in books, we belong everywhere.”

The new Reading Rainbow will be presented as a digital series on the Reading Rainbow website and KidZuko, a children’s YouTube channel. The first of four new episodes premieres Saturday and each subsequent episode will be released each Saturday at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET until Oct. 25.

Reading Rainbow first launched on PBS over 40 years ago in 1983 with host Burton introducing young readers to literature and life themes. The series ran until 2006.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Eloise’ live-action film headed to Netflix, Ryan Reynolds to co-star
‘Eloise’ live-action film headed to Netflix, Ryan Reynolds to co-star
Ryan Reynolds attends the Los Angeles special screening of Amazon MGM Studios’ ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ at The Montalban on October 2, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Emma McIntyre/WireImage via Getty Images)

She is Eloise. She is six. And she is headed to Netflix.

The streaming service has announced that a new live-action film adaptation of Kay Thompson‘s classic children’s book series Eloise is on the way.

Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has co-written and will direct the upcoming film, which stars newcomer Mae Schenk as the titular young girl who lives at the Plaza Hotel. Ryan Reynolds will co-star in the film that is set to start production in London in November.

While the logline of the upcoming movie is being kept under wraps, it will be a completely original story based on Thompson’s books, which were illustrated by Hilary Knight.

“Eloise has been beloved for generations, from when she was first published in the 1950s through to today, when no family trip to New York City is complete without a stop at The Plaza,” Hannah Minghella, Head of Feature Animation and Family Film at Netflix, said. “It’s an honor to reintroduce this cherished character to the world with two people who share her signature mischief and charm — Amy Sherman-Palladino and Ryan Reynolds — in this bold, hilarious, and heartfelt new family film.”

The independent studio MRC acquired the rights to Eloise in 2019. It will oversee production of the film in collaboration with the Thompson estate, Knight and Simon & Schuster, who published the book series. Handmade Films will work with MRC on the film’s production.

“We’ve been working with the Thompson estate and Handmade Films for a long time to bring Eloise to fans everywhere, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Maximum Effort, Amy, and Netflix to bring the cherished children’s property to audiences around the world,” MRC Film co-presidents Jonathan Golfman and Brye Adler said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.