Ariana Grande helps introduce new ‘Wicked’ footage in Las Vegas: ‘It’s been quite a year’

Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo traded their signature pink and green ensembles for plain black on Wednesday, as they appeared at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to debut footage from the second installment of the film, Wicked: For Good.

According to Variety, Ariana told the CinemaCon attendees — who are movie theater owners — “It’s been quite a year since we joined you here last time, and we cannot thank you enough for all of your support.” Fellow Oscar nominee Cynthia added, “And we get to do it all again.”

People quotes Cynthia as telling the crowd that she and Ariana already have their “tissues packed” for their next promo tour for the new film, but promised “less waterworks this time.” 

Deadline reports that attendees “went nuts” for the first look at the Jon M. Chu film, which showed Cynthia’s Elphaba fully in control of her powers and waging a war against Jeff Goldblum‘s Wizard, while Ariana’s Glinda, back in the Emerald City, is still looking out for her estranged school friend.

“Elphaba, I know you’re out there,” says Glinda at one point in the trailer. In another, she warns, “Elphaba, they’re coming for you. Think about what we can do together.”  “This is about the Wizard and I!” Elphaba exclaims, and skywrites, “Our Wizard Lies” with her broom. 

In addition, the trailer introduces Dorothy, the Cowardly Lion, the Tin Man and the Scarecrow, who are ordered by the Wizard, “Bring me the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West!!”  The footage ends with Elphaba flying off and declaring, “I’m off to see the Wizard!”

The trailer also showcased two fan-favorite songs: “For Good” and “No Good Deed.” 

Wicked: For Good is in theaters Nov. 22.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale”s 6th and final season gets teaser and premiere date
Hulu

The final season of The Handmaid’s Tale officially has a premiere date and a new teaser.

Fans got a new look at Elisabeth Moss in a teaser for the show’s sixth season, released by Hulu on Wednesday. The new season will be out with its first three episodes on April 8, followed by weekly episodes until its finale on May 27.

In the teaser, Moss’ character June describes her fight against Gilead and says the red color of the cloaks donned by handmaids in the dystopian society has come to symbolize “the color of rage.”

“In the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead,” a synopsis for the upcoming season reads.

“Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom,” the synopsis continues.

The upcoming season will star Moss alongside Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd and more.

The sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale premieres April 8 on Hulu.

Hulu is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

USPS to honor Betty White in new Forever stamp
Amanda Edwards/WireImage via Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Service will honor the legendary Betty White with a new stamp commemorating the late actress and comedian’s “warmth, wit and charisma,” according to a Thursday press release.

The new stamp features White in a purple polka-dotted blouse against a violet-colored background. Her name is printed in white text underneath her portrait, and “FOREVER USA” is printed below her name in violet text.

The stamp will be a Forever stamp and sold in panes of 20. Forever stamps never expire and are equal in value to the price of 1-ounce First-Class Mail, which is currently valued at $0.73.

White, nicknamed the “First Lady of Television” and most known as one of the stars of the series The Golden Girls, appeared in dozens of radio programs, movies and TV shows throughout her life.

During her long career, which spanned 75 years, White was honored with eight Emmys, three SAG Awards, one Grammy and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Aside from her Hollywood career, White was also a staunch animal welfare advocate and published a book in 2011, Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo, showcasing her lifelong love of animals. After her death in 2021, fans and animal rescue organizations came together to create the Betty White Challenge, which raised money for animal rescues and shelters.

White died of natural causes at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, 2021, just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday.

The Postal Service will host a special event on March 27 to unveil the new stamp at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, where White was a trustee, benefactor and volunteer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Joey Bada$$: It’s ‘dope to see’ the love for his ‘Raising Kanan’ character after near-death season 3 experience
Starz

Joey Bada$$ is back on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, though his character, Unique, was nearly killed off in the show’s third season.

A fan-favorite on the cast, he tells ABC Audio it was “actually dope to see how much love and appreciation people have for the character in the event of his ‘demise.’ But it was also cool to see how people felt when they found out, ‘Oh, s***, he’s actually not gone,’ too.”

As seen in the first two episodes of season 4, Unique survived with the help of an under-the-radar doctor, who warned his injuries could lead to personality changes if he didn’t receive professional help. Those changes are coupled with his desire to seek vengeance against Raq and all those who he felt had conspired against him.

Joey says it’s different than the vengeance Unique’s brother sought in season 3 because Ronnie had “more of, like, a social disorder.” While he notes that they had similarities in their anger and frustration, he says Unique was previously “able to contain that and use it to his advantage and, like, be smart about it.”

“I think now with the brain injury he’s way more prone to flying off the handle,” Joey adds. That showed up when Unique killed Raq’s lawyer after secretly seeing the two and assuming they were together. When asked whether any of that had to do with Unique loving Raq, Joey says, “There’s a lot of conflicting ideas, thoughts and emotions going on in his head, but I think they’re all scrambled because of the brain injury.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.