Ariana Grande, Jessica Lange and more join ‘American Horror Story’ season 13﻿

Ariana Grande speaks during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on Sept. 7, 2025, in Elmont, New York. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV)

The cast for American Horror Story season 13 has been revealed, and it features some familiar faces.

Ryan Murphy announced the cast of the 13th season of the horror series on Friday, which just so happened to be Halloween.

Ariana Grande has been cast in the new season of the FX anthology series, marking her reunion with Murphy after appearing in his comedy series Scream Queens a decade ago.

The lucky number 13th season of the show will feature franchise regulars Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe and Leslie Grossman.

This season marks a Scream Queens reunion, as both Roberts and Lourd acted alongside Grande in the comedy show.

Murphy made the casting announcement through a video shared to his Instagram. The video featured a black screen with the cast’s names appearing in the signature American Horror Story font.

After all of the names were announced, the video referenced one of the most quoted lines of dialogue from the series, spoken by Roberts’ character Madison Montgomery in American Horror Story: Coven.

“Surprise, b****. I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me,” the video reads.

The video ends by telling fans they can expect the 13th season on Halloween in 2026.

Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood & Luke Bryan returning for ‘American Idol’ season 24
Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan (Disney/Christopher Willard)

The trio of Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and new judge Carrie Underwood will be returning for another season of ABC’s American Idol — the 24th overall of the pioneering music competition.

Carrie, who won season 4 of American Idol, joined the judging panel for the 2025 edition of the show, replacing the departing Katy Perry. This year’s winner was Jamal Roberts.

Auditions for the new season begin Tuesday with “Idol Across America,” which allows people to audition for the show virtually in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. During these tryouts, contestants audition for American Idol producers for a chance to get in front of the judges. The auditions will continue through Sept. 24. For information on how to sign up, visit americanidol.com/auditions.

American Idol will air on ABC and stream on Hulu in 2026; a premiere date has not yet been announced.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+
Loot: The third season of the Maya Rudolph-starring comedy series premieres.

Mr. Scorsese: Watch the five-part documentary series about the legendary director.

Netflix
The Diplomat: The third season of the political thriller series arrives.

Hulu
Murdaugh: Death in the Family: The new true crime drama series follows one of South Carolina’s most powerful legal dynasties.

Peacock
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy: This new limited series follows the life of the notorious serial killer.

Movie theaters
Black Phone 2: Head to the cinema to see Ethan Hawke star in the horror sequel film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

‘The Last of Us’ co-creator Neil Druckmann on exiting the HBO series ahead of season 3
Pedro Pascal in ‘The Last of Us.’ (Liane Hentscher/HBO)

The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann is opening up about his decision to exit the HBO series adaptation of his video game.

Druckmann served as co-showrunner of HBO’s The Last of Us before he announced his decision to step away from his creative involvement in the show in July 2025. In a recent interview with Variety, Druckmann said he did not exit the series on a whim. Rather, it was because he accomplished the goal he set out when he began adapting the video game for the screen.

“I had multiple goals, some of them were selfish. I wanted to elevate The Last of Us beyond the people that have played the game,” Druckmann said. “I felt like that story could find a bigger audience for people that will never play video games.”

He called the goal “crazy,” saying he “wanted someone to watch this show and have no idea it was based on the video game, and then be like, ‘Wait, that’s based on a video game?’”

Druckmann says there is data to show that people have watched the show and it led to them buying a PlayStation or a PC to start playing The Last of Us video game.

“That has become this gateway for them, for this medium that I love so much,” Druckmann said.

Now, Druckmann said, his hard work on season 1 and 2 has paid off and it is time to get back to putting his focus on making video games.

“It was time to go back to the thing that started it all, which is just full-time video game work. But other things are coming and we can announce more things soon,” Druckmann said.

HBO renewed The Last of Us for season 3 in April.

